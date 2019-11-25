Humana Honored for Hispanic Inclusion Efforts

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has again scored well in the HACR Corporate Inclusion Index, an annual survey by the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility that measures companies business practices and strategies and fosters dialogue around inclusion and diversity.

The HACR survey helps companies understand Hispanic inclusion needs and benchmark their progress. Participating companies help the HACR Research Institute assess practices and initiatives, identify areas of opportunity, and frame strategic plans to increase Hispanic inclusion.

Humana achieved five stars for Employment and Philanthropy and four stars for Governance.

"Were proud to be honored in this way, because our inclusive, diverse workforce is a source of energy and inspiration at Humana, said Maria Hughes, Senior Vice President and Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer. "We know that in order to provide the best experiences to our members, we need to reflect the communities we serve, understand our customers needs, and create personalized services that matter.

The release of the report coincided with the HACR CII Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C. To access the report, please visit www.hacr.org/hacr-cii.

Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility is one of the most influential advocacy organizations in the nation, representing 12 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The HACR mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in corporate America at a level commensurate with their economic contributions. Through this survey, companies are able to better understand the needs of the evolving Hispanic community, develop Hispanic initiatives, and make significant progress toward greater Hispanic inclusion.

Watch this video to see how Humanas culture thrives through Inclusion and Diversity.

About the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility

Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is one of the most influential advocacy organizations in the nation representing 14 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Our mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America at a level commensurate with our economic contributions. To that end, HACR focuses on four areas of corporate social responsibility and market reciprocity: Employment, Procurement, Philanthropy, and Governance.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005530/en/