finanzen.net
25.11.2019 19:00
Bewerten
(0)

Humana Honored for Hispanic Inclusion Efforts

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has again scored well in the HACR Corporate Inclusion Index, an annual survey by the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility that measures companies business practices and strategies and fosters dialogue around inclusion and diversity.

The HACR survey helps companies understand Hispanic inclusion needs and benchmark their progress. Participating companies help the HACR Research Institute assess practices and initiatives, identify areas of opportunity, and frame strategic plans to increase Hispanic inclusion.

Humana achieved five stars for Employment and Philanthropy and four stars for Governance.

"Were proud to be honored in this way, because our inclusive, diverse workforce is a source of energy and inspiration at Humana, said Maria Hughes, Senior Vice President and Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer. "We know that in order to provide the best experiences to our members, we need to reflect the communities we serve, understand our customers needs, and create personalized services that matter.

The release of the report coincided with the HACR CII Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C. To access the report, please visit www.hacr.org/hacr-cii.

Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility is one of the most influential advocacy organizations in the nation, representing 12 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The HACR mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in corporate America at a level commensurate with their economic contributions. Through this survey, companies are able to better understand the needs of the evolving Hispanic community, develop Hispanic initiatives, and make significant progress toward greater Hispanic inclusion.

Watch this video to see how Humanas culture thrives through Inclusion and Diversity.

About the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility

Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is one of the most influential advocacy organizations in the nation representing 14 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Our mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America at a level commensurate with our economic contributions. To that end, HACR focuses on four areas of corporate social responsibility and market reciprocity: Employment, Procurement, Philanthropy, and Governance.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

 

Nachrichten zu Humana Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
04.11.19
Ausblick: Humana stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
25.10.19
Humana gibt vierteljährliche Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
23.08.19
Humana schüttet Dividende aus (MyDividends)
30.07.19
Ausblick: Humana veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.05.19
Humana verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.04.19
Ausblick: Humana stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
05.02.19
Ausblick: Humana präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Humana News
RSS Feed
Humana zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Humana Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.08.2019Humana OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
13.09.2018Humana OverweightBarclays Capital
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.08.2019Humana OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
13.09.2018Humana OverweightBarclays Capital
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
24.01.2017Humana HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.05.2016Humana BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.12.2016Humana HoldCantor Fitzgerald
13.10.2016Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
22.07.2016Humana Mkt PerformFBR Capital
14.03.2008Humana neues KurszielLehman Brothers Inc.
03.02.2006Update Humana Inc.: UnderperformCredit Suisse First Boston
26.01.2006Update Humana Inc.: ReduceUBS

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Humana Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Humana News

25.10.19Humana gibt vierteljährliche Dividende bekannt
04.11.19Ausblick: Humana stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
05.11.19Here's Why Cigna. Humana. and UnitedHealth Group Soared in October
07.11.19Humana Inc (HUM) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
29.10.19Kentucky-based insurer Humana to lay off 2% of workforce
30.10.19Humana (HUM) Reports Next Week: What to Expect
06.11.19Humana (HUM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
06.11.19UPDATE 2-Humana raises 2019 profit forecast as Medicare Advantage unit flourishes
06.11.19Here's How Humana Beat Wall Street's Q3 Expectations
06.11.19Health insurer Humana posts 14% rise in third-quarter revenue
Weitere Humana News
Werbung

Inside

Wie funktioniert der ETF-Handel?
Kosten und Gebühren von Turbo Knockout Zertifikate
DZ BANK - Hop oder Top - was macht der DAX zum Jahresende?
SOCIETE GENERALE: HOCHTIEF - Long-Chance!
Die aktuellsten Trends und spannende Wissensthemen im kostenlosen ideas Magazin entdecken
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Vontobel: BCDI USA - Champion Aktien identifizieren - Heiko Geiger: "Eine relativ bequeme Anlage für den Marktteilnehmer"
Henkel - Aktienkursentwicklung lässt hoffen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Humana-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Humana Peer Group News

20.11.19Aflac Rides on Strong U.S. Business. Solid Capital Position
18.11.19UnitedHealth (UNH) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.3% in Session
15.11.19UnitedHealth. HCA Break Out As Health Care Stocks Jump For Trump Medical Price Transparency
14.11.19CVS Health's New Plans With Aetna May Improve Health Outcomes
14.11.19UnitedHealth (UNH) Up 7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
13.11.19S&P 500: Diese Aktien sind derzeit am gefragtesten
11.11.19CVS Health's Aetna Prospects Solid. Omnicare Sluggish
11.11.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Mastercard. UnitedHealth. Merck. Qualcomm and CVS Health
11.11.19Aflac Acquires Argus. Expands U.S. Segment Product Suite
11.11.19UnitedHealth Group gibt Dividende bekannt

News von

Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Günstige Laptops am Black Friday kaufen? Was es zu beachten gilt
Davon geht die Deutsche Bank für das kommende Jahr aus
In diese drei Aktien können Sie guten Gewissens investieren
So ergattern Sie am Black Friday die besten Schnäppchen

News von

ITM Power-Aktie: Eine hochspekulative Wette - das sollten Anleger wissen
Aurora-Cannabis-Aktie im Höhenrausch: Darum sind Anleger jetzt heiß auf den Titel
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Dicke Dividenden: So viel schütten die Konzerne in Dax, MDax und Co. aus
Wohin mit dem Geld? Die Vor- und Nachteile von Aktien, Immobilien & Co. im Überblick

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- NASDAQ Composite mit Rekordhoch -- Tesla mit hunderttausenden Cybertruck-Bestellungen -- China macht Schritt auf USA zu -- LVMH kauft Tiffany -- eBay, BVB, Novartis im Fokus

Siemens will angeblich Siemens Gamesa-Anteile von Iberdrola kaufen.Texas zieht Klage gegen Milliarden-Fusion von T-Mobile US zurück. Ex-Entwicklungschef scheitert mit Kündigungsklage gegen Volkswagen. thyssenkrupp-Aktie nach einem Erholungstag wieder auf Talfahrt. Kartellamt nimmt Verkauf von Vossloh-Loks an Chinesen genau unter die Lupe.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 47 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 47 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 47 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Das Hin und Her beim sino-amerikanischen Handelskonflikt geht weiter. Glauben Sie an eine Einigung noch in diesem Jahr?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:57 Uhr
DAX schließt fester -- NASDAQ Composite mit Rekordhoch -- Tesla mit hunderttausenden Cybertruck-Bestellungen -- China macht Schritt auf USA zu -- LVMH kauft Tiffany -- eBay, BVB, Novartis im Fokus
Sonstiges
19:44 Uhr
OPEC verliert an Einfluss: Diese Faktoren lasten auf dem weltgrößten Ölkartell
Aktie im Fokus
20:02 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Allianz840400