Humana Names Matt Berger as Regional President

Humana
Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that Matt Berger has been appointed
Regional President for Humanas Louisiana and Mississippi Medicare
markets, effective March 18.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005890/en/
Humana (Photo: Business Wire)" src="https://mms.businesswire.com/media/20180327005890/en/648419/4/Matt_Berger_headshot.jpg"/>
Matt Berger, Humana (Photo: Business Wire)
In his new role, Berger assumes responsibility for continued development
and expansion of Humanas Medicare business in the Gulf States, and for
staff leadership across all business and operations within those markets.
Berger has served in regional finance roles for Humana, including the
past four years as its Medicare Central Division chief financial officer
based in Louisiana. In the role as the divisions finance leader, Berger
had budget and financial oversight responsibilities for Humana Medicare
plans in eight states with more than 600,000 health plan members.
Prior to joining Humana in 2012, Berger was director of corporate
development for three years with one of the nations largest home care
companies, Amedisys, managing mergers, acquisitions and strategy for
home health, hospice, telemonitoring and primary care physician
entities. Berger has also worked in corporate finance, treasury and
investment positions for companies in Houston, Baton Rouge and New
Orleans.
"With his extensive knowledge of the Gulf States Medicare market and
his strong background in business, finance and strategy, Matt brings
impressive credentials to this important region for Humana, said Humana
Medicare Central Division Senior Vice President Tim ORourke. "Im
confident he will help ensure the long-term success of our Medicare
operations and expanding retail segment in the Gulf States.
Berger will report to ORourke and will be based in Louisiana.
A New Orleans native, Berger received his bachelor of science degree in
business administration from Louisiana State University; received his
masters in business administration from Tulane University School of
Business; and earned his law degree from Loyola Law School in New
Orleans.
Humana is one of the leading Medicare health benefits companies in
Louisiana and Mississippi with nearly 175,000 Medicare members in
Louisiana and more than 50,000 Medicare members across Mississippi.
About Humana
Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and
specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in
care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new
kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being
and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for
people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel,
and communities at large.
To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care
professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place
for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities,
resources and tools such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy
services, data analytics and wellness solutions combine to produce a
simplified experience with the goal of making health care easier to
navigate and more effective.
More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the
Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com,
including copies of:
-
Annual reports to stockholders
-
Securities and Exchange Commission filings
-
Most recent investor conference presentations
-
Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
-
Calendar of events
-
Corporate Governance information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005890/en/