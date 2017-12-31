27.03.2018 16:30
Humana Names Matt Berger as Regional President

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that Matt Berger has been appointed Regional President for Humanas Louisiana and Mississippi Medicare markets, effective March 18.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005890/en/

Matt Berger, <a href=Humana (Photo: Business Wire)" src="https://mms.businesswire.com/media/20180327005890/en/648419/4/Matt_Berger_headshot.jpg"/>

Matt Berger, Humana (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role, Berger assumes responsibility for continued development and expansion of Humanas Medicare business in the Gulf States, and for staff leadership across all business and operations within those markets.

Berger has served in regional finance roles for Humana, including the past four years as its Medicare Central Division chief financial officer based in Louisiana. In the role as the divisions finance leader, Berger had budget and financial oversight responsibilities for Humana Medicare plans in eight states with more than 600,000 health plan members.

Prior to joining Humana in 2012, Berger was director of corporate development for three years with one of the nations largest home care companies, Amedisys, managing mergers, acquisitions and strategy for home health, hospice, telemonitoring and primary care physician entities. Berger has also worked in corporate finance, treasury and investment positions for companies in Houston, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

"With his extensive knowledge of the Gulf States Medicare market and his strong background in business, finance and strategy, Matt brings impressive credentials to this important region for Humana, said Humana Medicare Central Division Senior Vice President Tim ORourke. "Im confident he will help ensure the long-term success of our Medicare operations and expanding retail segment in the Gulf States.

Berger will report to ORourke and will be based in Louisiana.

A New Orleans native, Berger received his bachelor of science degree in business administration from Louisiana State University; received his masters in business administration from Tulane University School of Business; and earned his law degree from Loyola Law School in New Orleans.

Humana is one of the leading Medicare health benefits companies in Louisiana and Mississippi with nearly 175,000 Medicare members in Louisiana and more than 50,000 Medicare members across Mississippi.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience with the goal of making health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information.

