Humana Pharmacy Wins Surescripts 2019 White Coat Award For Prescription Accuracy

Humana Pharmacy, the mail-delivery pharmacy service of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), has won the prestigious 2019 Surescripts White Coat Award, an honor that celebrates healthcare industry leaders across the Surescripts Network Alliance who helped optimize the nearly two billion e-prescriptions delivered by Surescripts in the last year.

Humana Pharmacy achieved the highest accuracy in the Pharmacy Industry Leaders category among four award winners who achieved top results in improving electronic prescription accuracy by adopting best practices and implementing technology enhancements. The award is based on Surescripts Quality Index Score, which leverages data from Surescripts Sentinel® to assign a composite score to reflect overall e-prescription accuracy relative to several accuracy-related pain points.

"I speak for everyone at Surescripts in congratulating and thanking Humana Pharmacy for their outstanding work toward perfecting e-prescribing, said Tom Skelton, Chief Executive Officer of Surescripts. "Achieving results like these is no small task, but its the tangible result of Humana Pharmacy collaborating with the Surescripts Network Alliance to increase patient safety and improve the prescribing process for patients, prescribers and pharmacists.

The Surescripts White Coat Award is part of the Surescripts Critical Performance Improvement program, which has brought experts together from across the healthcare industry since 2016. As a result, e-prescription accuracy has improved by 64%, leading to better e-prescribing quality, safety and cost.

"The Surescripts White Coat Award shows the commitment Humana Pharmacy has made to improving healthcare outcomes by attaining the highest levels of prescription accuracy, said Scott Greenwell, President, Humana Pharmacy Solutions. "I am proud of the work the Humana Pharmacy team has done to utilize the data provided to us by Surescripts to find opportunities to improve the e-prescribing process to drive quality and productivity. This ensures our customers get the medication they need in a timely and efficient manner.

Surescripts White Coat Award winners were announced at the annual Surescripts Network Alliance Forum on September 24 at the JW Marriott near Minneapolis.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005504/en/