  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Search
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Login
+ Jetzt Autoversicherung wechseln und bis zu 40 % sparen! Wechselservice & bis 3 Schäden frei. Bis 01.11. mit bis zu 30 Euro Amazon.de Gutschein +-w-
22.10.2020 20:00

Humana, Quantified Ventures, and Volunteers of America Partner to Establish First of Its Kind Health Outcomes Fund

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today re-confirms its commitment to provide innovative models of care for families through a catalytic investment of $5 million in an outcomes-based fund, supported by Quantified Ventures; the new fund will help Volunteers of America (VOA) sustainably scale Family Focused Recovery (FFR) program operations to provide comprehensive services to mothers with substance use disorder and their children.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005974/en/

Nearly 20 million adult Americans struggle with a substance use disorder, and women account for more than 30 percent of the nearly 50,000 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2018. The FFR programs operated by VOA are among the few in the U.S. that combine intensive addiction treatment services with wrap around family support to address underlying social determinants of health that often impede recovery.

"We know both mothers and children thrive if they remain together during treatment and the needs of all family members are being met. Healthy babies and healthy moms in recovery are our goals, said VOA National President Mike King. "Thanks to this innovative partnership, we will be able to offer this successful model of recovery to many more families in need.

In partnership with Quantified Ventures, Humana is providing Volunteers of America affiliates with access to capacity-building services and innovative, outcomes-based financing to help VOA scale to meet increasing demand in the communities they serve.

As part of its Bold Goal population health strategy, Humana has committed to the development and scaling of key community programs that can improve both clinical and social health outcomes among its members and their families. With an initial focus on FFR, Humana and Quantified Ventures are committed to working with community-based organizations (CBOs) to bring innovative financing solutions to strengthen our social safety net for vulnerable populations. This includes direct investment, the development of value-based contracting arrangements, and the structuring of robust, accountable, and sustained financing arrangements that deliver the capital needed to address critical population health challenges in priority Humana markets.

"This is the time for smart, bold solutions that strengthen our social safety net. With strong partners like Volunteers of America and Quantified Ventures, were able to extend our impact into the communities we serve, better enabling us to address the holistic needs of our members and their families, said Dr. Will Shrank, Humanas Chief Medical & Government Affairs Officer.

COVID-19 has severely strained a social safety net that already struggled to meet demand. It also has revealed the financial vulnerability of many CBOs, which often operate on razor-thin margins and rely on support from a patchwork of grants, donations, and government contracts that rarely cover actual program costs. This lack of adequate and flexible capital impedes service expansion and long-term sustainability. By expanding VOAs capacity to engage in value-based purchasing arrangements and achieve consistent revenue streams, Humana and Quantified Ventures will support FFR program stability, planning, and growth.

"Humana is boldly stepping in to engage as a sustainability partner to CBOs that  now more than ever  are critical to restoring wellbeing and health in their communities. This is exactly the type of corporate leadership and flexible capital our communities need right now to solve big challenges, said Eric Letsinger, CEO of Quantified Ventures. "We are thrilled to be deepening our partnership with Humana and look forward to continuing our work with innovative CBOs like Volunteers of America.

In partnership, Humana and Quantified Ventures will:

  • Create a dedicated FFR Fund, a first-of-its-kind vehicle designed to deliver high-impact health outcomes for pregnant mothers in priority states. This fund is designed to encourage further investment to drive towards scale.
  • Structure payment models between Humana and partner CBOs that enable efficient and predictable scaling of priority community-based programs, starting with FFR.
  • Generate model programs and outcomes data to inform policies that seek to shift the balance of medical spending toward human services that address social determinants of health to improve population health and wellbeing.
  • Deliver meaningful improvements in health and wellbeing to the thousands of individuals receiving services to combat substance use disorder and other health-related social needs.

About Humana (humana.com)

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

About Quantified Ventures (quantifiedventures.com)

Quantified Ventures (QV) is a certified B Corporation that drives transformative health, social, and environmental impact through outcomes-based capital. We specialize in outcomes-based financial structuring and project development for corporate, government, and nonprofit entities to solve some of the most intractable environmental, social, and health problems facing communities today. Our efforts span four practice areas: Health and Human Services, Urban and Coastal Resilience, Forestry and Land Use, and Agriculture.

Quantified Ventures creates opportunities for healthcare organizations to engage in value-based partnerships with community-based service organizations to advance promising solutions. We collaborate with managed care organizations, health systems, and other entities that assume financial risk for individuals and populations by supporting them in their transition to value-based care. We help quantify the full value of interventions, identify repayment sources and means, and engage external capital from the large and expanding pool of investors seeking both social and financial returns. This enables healthcare companies, human services organizations, governments, impact investors, and philanthropic funders to collaboratively test and scale innovative solutions that address critical and often unmet needs.

About Volunteers of America (VolunteersofAmerica.org)

Volunteers of America is a national, nonprofit, faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in need live healthy, safe and productive lives. Since 1896, our ministry of service has supported and empowered America's most vulnerable groups, including veterans, seniors, people with disabilities, at-risk youth, men and women returning from prison, homeless individuals and families, those recovering from addictions and many others. Through hundreds of human service programs, including housing and health care, Volunteers of America helps almost 1.5 million people in over 400 communities. Our work touches the mind, body, heart and ultimately the spirit of those we serve, integrating our deep compassion with highly effective programs and services.

Nachrichten zu Humana Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
19.10.20
Erste Schätzungen: Humana präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
21.08.20
Humana zahlt eine unveränderte Dividende an die Investoren (MyDividends)
06.08.20
Humana: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
04.08.20
Ausblick: Humana präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
21.07.20
Erste Schätzungen: Humana stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
30.06.20
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Humana-Aktie im Juni 2020 (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
Experten sehen bei Humana-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
Humana stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Humana News
RSS Feed
Humana zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Humana Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.08.2019Humana OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
13.09.2018Humana OverweightBarclays Capital
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.08.2019Humana OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
13.09.2018Humana OverweightBarclays Capital
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
24.01.2017Humana HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.05.2016Humana BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.12.2016Humana HoldCantor Fitzgerald
13.10.2016Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
22.07.2016Humana Mkt PerformFBR Capital
14.03.2008Humana neues KurszielLehman Brothers Inc.
03.02.2006Update Humana Inc.: UnderperformCredit Suisse First Boston
26.01.2006Update Humana Inc.: ReduceUBS

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Humana Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Humana News

19.10.20Erste Schätzungen: Humana präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
21.09.20Stocks With Rising Relative Price Strength: Humana
14.10.20Humana Adds Retail Pharmacies to Medicare Part D Network
15.10.20Humana (HUM) Expands in Tennessee to Boost Medicare Business
25.09.20Humana Ties Up to Provide Improved Medical Care in Ohio
25.09.20A Quality Exec Comp Plan Lowers The Risk Of Investing In Humana
30.09.20Humana Ties Up to Provide Improved Healthcare in Chicago
05.10.20Humana (HUM) Offers Medicare Advantage Health Plans for 2021
06.10.20Humana Ties Up to Offer Better Healthcare in Colorado Springs
07.10.20Humana. FMCNA Expand Services for Better Health Outcomes
Weitere Humana News
Werbung

Trading-News

Jetzt verantwortungsbewusst investieren mit Scalable Capital
Vontobel: Die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt - Unternehmen mit Abo-Modellen sind die Gewinner - Apple, Amazon, Mircosoft und co.
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News und Analysen auf Ihr Smartphone!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Lage unverändert
Software AG und SAP: Software-Titel unter Druck
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Online-Seminar mit finanzen.net: Profi-Tipps zur Geldanlage: Altersvorsorge neu definiert
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Westwing-Aktie wird zur Fahnenstange
Auto anmelden - So geht's!
Geldanlage war noch nie so einfach wie heute
Allvest - Powered by Allianz: Webinar "Flexibel, sicher und renditestark anlegen." Jetzt anmelden!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Humana-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Humana Peer Group News

21.10.20Erste Schätzungen: Cigna mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
20.10.20Aflac (AFL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
20.10.20UnitedHealth (UNH) Up 33% in a Year: What's Aiding the Stock?
16.10.20Should Value Investors Buy Cigna (CI) Stock?
16.10.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Sleep Number Corp. ASML Holding. UnitedHealth Group. Alcoa Corp and Infosys
15.10.20Why Aflac (AFL) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
15.10.20UnitedHealth Q3 Solid Result Put Healthcare ETFs in Focus
15.10.20UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
15.10.20UnitedHealth gab Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
14.10.20UnitedHealth verdient wegen gestiegener Corona-Kosten weniger - UnitedHealth-Aktie in Rot

News von

Ein fehlerfrei gebautes Haus ist inzwischen die Ausnahme
Vergessen Sie Tesla  das sind die Gewinner des neuen Elektro-Booms
Verfahren gegen Berliner Mietendeckel gestoppt
300.000 Euro, Mitte 50, risikoscheu  wie mache ich mehr aus meinem Vermögen?
So verhilft Ihnen Ihr Chef zu einem E-Bike oder Rennrad

News von

Newsticker Corona: Gesundheitsminister Spahn positiv auf Coronavirus getestet - In Italien neuer Höchststand bei Infektionen
DAX-Chartanalyse: Korrektur wie immer
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Volvo sieht Zukunft ausschließlich bei grünem Wasserstoff
Bayer-Aktie: Warten auf das Licht am Ende des Tunnels
TeamViewer-Aktie nach Kurseinbruch: Wie es mit den Kursen weitergeht

Heute im Fokus

DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Dow etwas höher -- Anleger feiern starke Tesla-Zahlen -- Coca-Cola über Erwartungen -- American Airlines, adidas, Varta, Bayer, Continental, Hypoport, AstraZeneca im Fokus

TikTok-Dealmaker warten auf Gerichtsentscheid zu Verbot in den USA. Niedrige Preise und Stellenabbau belasten Dow. Hongkong verdonnert Goldman Sachs zu Millionen-Strafe. AT&T weiter von Corona belastet - Aber weniger schlimm als befürchtet. Southwest Airlines erleidet Rekordverlust. McAfee-Aktie kommt: McAfee bietet seine Aktien zu je 20 Dollar an. Deutsche Bank will angeblich Postbank IT verkaufen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Infektionszahlen steigen und die Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen werden verstärkt. Decken Sie sich angesichts dessen vermehrt mit Waren des täglichen Gebrauchs ein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:47 Uhr
DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Dow etwas höher -- Anleger feiern starke Tesla-Zahlen -- Coca-Cola über Erwartungen -- American Airlines, adidas, Varta, Bayer, Continental, Hypoport, AstraZeneca im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20:16 Uhr
Tesla-Aktie legt zu: Anleger feiern starke Tesla-Zahlen - Goldman Sachs hebt Ziel
Aktie im Fokus
20:13 Uhr
Southwest-Aktie trotzdem stärker: Southwest Airlines erleidet Rekordverlust
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
JinkoSolar Holdings Co Ltd Sponsored Amercian Deposit Receipt Repr 2 ShsA0Q87R
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Varta AGA0TGJ5
CureVacA2P71U
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
Lufthansa AG823212
XiaomiA2JNY1