Humana ranked No. 1 among Health Insurers for customer experience (CX) quality in Forresters proprietary 2021 US CX Index survey. The ranking was based on responses from more than 85,000 US survey respondents from 13 industries, including airlines; auto/home Insurers; auto manufacturers (luxury and mass-market); banks (direct and multichannel); credit card issuers; federal government agencies; health insurers; hotels, investment firms; retailers; and utilities. Along with this notable recognition, Humana also ranked the highest on clear communications and providing transparent prices, rates and fees amongst health insurers.

"We are honored to receive this recognition as we strive to put our customers at the center of everything we do, said Vicki Perryman, SVP, Consumer & Provider Services and Solutions. "Addressing our customer needs through clear communications and providing transparency in all of our products and services is of utmost importance in building trust and long-term relationships with our customers.

Forresters CX Index score measures how a company delivers customer experiences that create and sustain loyalty. Conducted for the seventh year in a row, Forrester's CX Index results are benchmarked on a survey of 85,073 US customers across 220 BRANDS and 13 industries. CX leaders grow revenue faster, drive higher brand preference, and can charge more for their products. Additionally, CX Index helps brands identify the key drivers of a positive CX for their customers to prioritize efforts. Even a minor improvement to a brand's customer experience quality can add tens of millions of dollars of revenue by reducing customer churn and increasing share of wallet. Superior CX leads to reduced service costs and lowers the cost of customer acquisition through word of mouth.

"The past year has revealed how brands who keep their customers at the center of all they do can continue to meet evolving customer needs even in a crisis, said Michelle Yaiser, VP of CX Analytics at Forrester. "The brands that adapted how they engaged with customers while continuing to make them feel good about their interactions, saw higher CX Index scores, increased customer loyalty, and a larger group of devoted customers.

Forresters CX Index gives businesses a deep and actionable understanding of the quality of their customers experiences, competitive benchmark data so that business and technology leaders know how they stack up against their peers, and the ability to model the improvements that will have the biggest impact on revenue.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

*The proprietary survey results are based on consumers opinions of the experiences with the brands in the survey. Forrester Research does not endorse any company included in any CX Index report and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any particular company based on the ratings included in such reports.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005095/en/