finanzen.net
Grüne Welt nach Corona: Welche Aktien + Fonds profitieren. Die neue BÖRSE ONLINE: Jetzt digital lesen.-w-
13.05.2020 19:00

Humanas Annual Report on Employee Well-Being Illustrates the Companys Culture and Highlights Resiliency

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has released its latest annual report on employee well-being, which continues to show that passion for whole-person well-being, both inside and outside the workplace, can enhance employee quality of life, improve personal health, elevate organizational performance, and positively impact care for customers.

Access the interactive, digital report here. It measures all aspects of well-being -- encompassing the collective sense of purpose, health, belonging and security of Humanas employees.

The current pandemic impacts well-being in multiple ways -- physical health, financial security, emotional health, social connection, and others. Facing the COVID-19 crisis, Humana has found that nurturing a caring culture of whole-person health and well-being over the years has increased the resiliency of employees. This cultural strength has helped meet employees needs while enabling them to quickly and compassionately meet the needs of members in an unprecedented time. Employees are leading by example as a collaborative recovery focused on human care unfolds.

Throughout the five years preceding the coronavirus crisis, research demonstrated high levels of employee trust and belief that Humana was committed to their well-being, consistently with 85% or more agreeing. In the wake of COVID-19, tracking indicates that percentage has jumped to all-time highs, signaling deep trust among associates in their care for one another, and from Humana.

This purpose-driven focus on improving peoples health and well-being helps team members understand and empathize with those they serve. It grounds the mission to help Humanas members have their best health, especially now.

"Well-being has become foundational to the work-culture and experience of our associates, said Tim State, Senior Vice President, Associate Health and Well-Being at Humana. "Together we celebrate our progress, care for each other through challenges, and set our sights on the possibilities of what is ahead. The COVID-19 pandemic has tested the daily lives of us all, but it has also validated our strategy of protecting and enhancing holistic health. Through everything, our commitment to each other and everyone we serve has never been stronger. We put people and their well-being first. That is who we are.

The report finds an open and caring culture, a strengthening sense of purpose, and strides in emotional and physical health, all making a difference to employees overall well-being. The impact on Healthy Days  a CDC measure of physical and mental well-being Humana tracks as part of its Bold Goal commitment  is particularly significant.

Specific findings from the Well-being Report:

  • Caring leadership counts, as employees who indicate their leader really cares for their well-being experience almost four more Healthy Days every month
  • Inclusion efforts pay off, as employees who feel like they really belong at Humana have nearly nine weeks more of Healthy Days each year.
  • Career-fit bolsters emotional health, as employees who feel their day-to-day work complements their passions, strengths and expertise, are less stressed and significantly more resilient.
  • Helping employees become emotionally resilient enables nine more Healthy Days per month compared to those who dont believe they can overcome challenges.
  • Resilience-building influenced better outcomes, as elevated stress fell to 32.4%, down from 36.4% in 2018 and 44.3% in 2017.
  • Sustained focus can improve population health, as the populations average number of biometric risks dropped to the lowest level since 2015, and for employees with Humana since 2012, biometric risks are 23% lower than would be expected due to aging.

Humanas cultural commitment to all aspects of well-being allowed employees to meet their Bold Goal at the end of 2018, improving their well-being by 20% and gaining 2.3 million more Healthy Days. The company is making strides toward achieving a new goal of 500,000 more Healthy Days by the end of 2022.

Focused resources and experiences continue to move employees toward healthier emotional lives. The support is delivered continually across the company, through virtual and in-person live sessions, videos and podcasts. The aim is helping people develop a positive mindset, build resilience skills, and extend caring behaviors among teams and with members.

With thousands of clinicians, other medical professionals and customer-facing team members, a particular focus has been toward addressing the work struggles and friction points of these front-line employees. As a result, perceived stress in that employee segment was measurably reduced.

Through listening and learning over the years, Humana has reinforced its commitment to well-being by investing in benefits and resources that address employee needs. The results include the Associate Incentive Plan, Financial Guidance, Caregiver & Parental Leave, and Well-being Time. Along with an array of lifestyle health programs, Go365 supports physical, emotional and spiritual health by providing rewards for engagement and whole-person well-being. And the WOW! Working on Well-being® program supports employees enhancing their sense of purpose, belonging and security.

Humana has found that hiring and leading passionate and engaged employees is the lynchpin to long-term company growth and success. One of the best ways to create a world-class workforce is for companies to care for and invest in employees health and well-being. Helping employees improve their lives translates to stronger, sustainable business results over the long term.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

 

Nachrichten zu Humana Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
30.04.20
Experten sehen bei Humana-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
Humana stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.04.20
Ausblick: Humana präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
24.04.20
Humana kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
14.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Humana stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
06.02.20
Humana hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
04.02.20
Ausblick: Humana stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
04.11.19
Ausblick: Humana stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Humana News
RSS Feed
Humana zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Humana Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.08.2019Humana OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
13.09.2018Humana OverweightBarclays Capital
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.08.2019Humana OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
13.09.2018Humana OverweightBarclays Capital
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
24.01.2017Humana HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.05.2016Humana BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.12.2016Humana HoldCantor Fitzgerald
13.10.2016Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
22.07.2016Humana Mkt PerformFBR Capital
14.03.2008Humana neues KurszielLehman Brothers Inc.
03.02.2006Update Humana Inc.: UnderperformCredit Suisse First Boston
26.01.2006Update Humana Inc.: ReduceUBS

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Humana Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Humana News

24.04.20Humana kündigt Dividende an
14.04.20Erste Schätzungen: Humana stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
28.04.20Ausblick: Humana präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
30.04.20Experten sehen bei Humana-Aktie Potenzial
13.04.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Teladoc Health. Anthem. CVS Health and Humana
23.04.20Daily Dividend Report: Kinder Morgan. Lockheed Martin. Coca-Cola. Humana. Alliance Data Systems
30.04.20Humana stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
03.05.20Here's Why Anthem. Humana. and UnitedHealth Soared in April
14.04.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Centene. Anthem. Humana. Molina Healthcare and Magellan Health
13.04.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Molina Healthcare. Cigna. UnitedHealth. Anthem and Humana
Weitere Humana News
Werbung

Inside

5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
Wirecard: Gut nach unten abgesichert?
Vontobel: ProSiebenSat.1 stellt sich neu auf
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Abwärtskorrektur
Saudi Aramco setzt niedriger Ölpreis zu
EuroStoxx 50  Größeres Verkaufssignal könnte drohen
Was eine Top-Aktie zum Kauf macht...
DZ BANK - Bechtle: Rekorde dank Home-Office
Exporo: Höchste Rückzahlung für Tausende Privatanleger
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Humana-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Humana Peer Group News

07.05.20UnitedHealth to issue premium credits as part of $1.5 bln spending plan
06.05.20At Current Levels of $60 Is CVS Health Cheaper Than UnitedHealth Group?
03.05.20Here's Why Anthem. Humana. and UnitedHealth Soared in April
01.05.20Cigna hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt
01.05.20Aflac: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht
01.05.20Aflac Inc (AFL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
01.05.20Cigna Corp (CI) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
30.04.20April 2020: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Cigna-Aktie
30.04.20So schätzen Analysten die UnitedHealth-Aktie ein
30.04.20Aflac-Aktie: Was Analysten im April vom Papier halten

News von

In diesen deutschen Aktien steckt das größte Corona-Risiko
Grüne und Linke fordern Staatshilfen für Mieter
Alles, was Sie über den Prime Day 2020 wissen müssen
Deutschland ist nicht so reich, dass es allen bedingungslos helfen muss
Risiko oder Einstiegschance  Lohnt sich jetzt ein Ferienhaus-Investment?

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt weit im Minus -- Fed-Chef sieht längere Krise -- Commerzbank-Verlust höher als erwartet -- Erste deutsche Anlegerklage gegen Wirecard -- TUI, VW, Deutsche Bank im Fokus

Aston Martin weitet Verlust in der Corona-Krise aus. OPEC senkt Prognose der Rohölnachfrage erneut. Uniper baut Gasmotorenkraftwerk an altem Bremer Kohlemeiler. KfW bewilligt wohl Corona-Kredite in Höhe von fast 20 Milliarden Euro. Philips erhält FDA-Genehmigung für Ultraschall-Produkte bei Covid-19-Fällen. Norwegischer Ölfonds veräußert wegen Kohleproduktion Anteile an RWE und Uniper.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Halten Sie die in Deutschland beschlossenen Lockerungen in der Corona-Krise für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:08 Uhr
DAX schließt weit im Minus -- Fed-Chef sieht längere Krise -- Commerzbank-Verlust höher als erwartet -- Erste deutsche Anlegerklage gegen Wirecard -- TUI, VW, Deutsche Bank im Fokus
Webinare
18:31 Uhr
Experten-Webinar: DAX, ÖL, Gold und Bitcoin - wie geht es nach der Corona-Krise weiter?
Aktie im Fokus
18:41 Uhr
Neue Informationen: Alle Apple-iPhones offenbar anfällig für Attacken
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TUITUAG00
Allianz840400
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Daimler AG710000
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
NEL ASAA0B733