Employees of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) have made tremendous strides in their health and well-being in recent months including achieving the first ever Associate Bold Goal of gaining 20% improvement in Healthy Days. This better quality of life has enhanced the companys spirit of community, fueled by a greater sense of optimism, belonging and purpose.

These strides have been captured in the Humana Well-being: 2018 Annual Report, released for the first time publicly here. Compiled for the seventh time, this web-based, interactive report features rich data and personal video stories from several Humana employees, aka associates.

"Social influence plays a big part in better health and well-being and its why weve always approached improving lives as a movement, said Tim State, Senior Vice President of Associate Health and Well-being. "We recognize that each persons well-being journey is unique and extremely personal, but theres commonality in our journeys. Working together as a community brings out the optimism, compassion and strength in all of us and we hope that sharing our stories will inspire others.

Highlights of Humanas 2018 Well-being Report include:

Enhanced overall well-being, with nearly 75% of measures improving over 2017. Since 2012, employees have experienced more than a 45% improvement in overall well-being

Achievement of the Associate Bold Goal, gaining 2.3 million more Healthy Days  or roughly an extra week of better days per year for each associate

Setting a new goal to achieve 500,000 more Healthy Days and for at least 90% of teams to improve their well-being by the end of 2022

A stronger commitment to volunteerism, with nearly 50 percent of employees finding ways to give back to their communities in 2018

Fewer modifiable health risks, averaging 20% below expected trend given the associate populations aging and other factors

Reduced stress, with fewer employees reporting elevated stress

A stronger sense of community and belonging as 80% of associates believe Humana has an environment where everyone can fully be themselves

A higher sense of security, especially financial security, as measured by the Humana Well-being Index

The results from this years report highlight the strong tie between a positive mindset and well-being. Optimistic associates experience 3x fewer Unhealthy Days, 4x fewer Mentally Unhealthy Days, 10% fewer biometric risks, 46% lower perceived stress, and a 19% higher score on the Humana Well-being Index.®

Humanas commitment to well-being is deeply rooted in purpose. Holistic health requires tending to multiple dimensions of life, encompassing each persons sense of purpose, health, belonging and security.

As a company, that means leading with purpose, respecting each individuals journey, and providing the support and compassion to help along the way.

