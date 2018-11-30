Employees of Humana
Inc. (NYSE: HUM) have made tremendous strides in their health and
well-being in recent months including achieving the first ever Associate
Bold Goal of gaining 20% improvement in Healthy Days. This better
quality of life has enhanced the companys spirit of community, fueled
by a greater sense of optimism, belonging and purpose.
These strides have been captured in the Humana Well-being: 2018 Annual
Report, released for the first time publicly here.
Compiled for the seventh time, this web-based, interactive report
features rich data and personal video stories from several Humana
employees, aka associates.
"Social influence plays a big part in better health and well-being and
its why weve always approached improving lives as a movement, said
Tim State, Senior Vice President of Associate Health and Well-being. "We
recognize that each persons well-being journey is unique and extremely
personal, but theres commonality in our journeys. Working together as a
community brings out the optimism, compassion and strength in all of us
and we hope that sharing our stories will inspire others.
Highlights of Humanas 2018 Well-being Report include:
-
Enhanced overall well-being, with nearly 75% of measures improving
over 2017. Since 2012, employees have experienced more than a 45%
improvement in overall well-being
-
Achievement of the Associate Bold
Goal, gaining 2.3 million more Healthy Days or roughly an extra
week of better days per year for each associate
-
Setting a new goal to achieve 500,000 more Healthy Days and for at
least 90% of teams to improve their well-being by the end of 2022
-
A stronger commitment to volunteerism, with nearly 50 percent of
employees finding ways to give back to their communities in 2018
-
Fewer modifiable health risks, averaging 20% below expected trend
given the associate populations aging and other factors
-
Reduced stress, with fewer employees reporting elevated stress
-
A stronger sense of community and belonging as 80% of associates
believe Humana has an environment where everyone can fully be
themselves
-
A higher sense of security, especially financial security, as measured
by the Humana Well-being Index
The results from this years report highlight the strong tie between a
positive mindset and well-being. Optimistic associates experience 3x
fewer Unhealthy Days, 4x fewer Mentally Unhealthy Days, 10% fewer
biometric risks, 46% lower perceived stress, and a 19% higher score on
the Humana Well-being Index.®
Humanas commitment to well-being is deeply rooted in purpose. Holistic
health requires tending to multiple dimensions of life, encompassing
each persons sense of purpose, health, belonging and security.
As a company, that means leading with purpose, respecting each
individuals journey, and providing the support and compassion to help
along the way.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005739/en/