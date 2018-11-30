finanzen.net
Humanas Associate Well-Being Report Shows Better Living on Multiple Fronts

Employees of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) have made tremendous strides in their health and well-being in recent months including achieving the first ever Associate Bold Goal of gaining 20% improvement in Healthy Days. This better quality of life has enhanced the companys spirit of community, fueled by a greater sense of optimism, belonging and purpose.

These strides have been captured in the Humana Well-being: 2018 Annual Report, released for the first time publicly here. Compiled for the seventh time, this web-based, interactive report features rich data and personal video stories from several Humana employees, aka associates.

"Social influence plays a big part in better health and well-being and its why weve always approached improving lives as a movement, said Tim State, Senior Vice President of Associate Health and Well-being. "We recognize that each persons well-being journey is unique and extremely personal, but theres commonality in our journeys. Working together as a community brings out the optimism, compassion and strength in all of us and we hope that sharing our stories will inspire others.

Highlights of Humanas 2018 Well-being Report include:

  • Enhanced overall well-being, with nearly 75% of measures improving over 2017. Since 2012, employees have experienced more than a 45% improvement in overall well-being
  • Achievement of the Associate Bold Goal, gaining 2.3 million more Healthy Days  or roughly an extra week of better days per year for each associate
  • Setting a new goal to achieve 500,000 more Healthy Days and for at least 90% of teams to improve their well-being by the end of 2022
  • A stronger commitment to volunteerism, with nearly 50 percent of employees finding ways to give back to their communities in 2018
  • Fewer modifiable health risks, averaging 20% below expected trend given the associate populations aging and other factors
  • Reduced stress, with fewer employees reporting elevated stress
  • A stronger sense of community and belonging as 80% of associates believe Humana has an environment where everyone can fully be themselves
  • A higher sense of security, especially financial security, as measured by the Humana Well-being Index

The results from this years report highlight the strong tie between a positive mindset and well-being. Optimistic associates experience 3x fewer Unhealthy Days, 4x fewer Mentally Unhealthy Days, 10% fewer biometric risks, 46% lower perceived stress, and a 19% higher score on the Humana Well-being Index.®

Humanas commitment to well-being is deeply rooted in purpose. Holistic health requires tending to multiple dimensions of life, encompassing each persons sense of purpose, health, belonging and security.

As a company, that means leading with purpose, respecting each individuals journey, and providing the support and compassion to help along the way.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

