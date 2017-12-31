Leading health and well-being company Humana
Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is announcing expanded availability of its
value-based care bundled payment model for Humana Medicare Advantage
members undergoing total hip or knee joint replacement procedures.
Through additional agreements with orthopedic specialty groups across
the nation, the Total Joint Replacement Episode-Based Model now is
offered in more than one-third of the country including, for the first
time, in the Southwest and Northeast.
Humanas newest agreements include those with The
CORE Institute in Arizona; Coastal
Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Florida; Physicians
Clinic of Iowa in Iowa; Baton
Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic, Lafayette
General Orthopaedic Hospital, LMG,
LLC, and Musculoskeletal
Institute of Louisiana in Louisiana; Syracuse
Orthopedic Specialists in New York; Christ
Hospital Orthopedic Associates LLC in Ohio; Texas
Orthopedics, Sports & Rehabilitation Associates in Texas; Carilion
Clinic in Virginia; and Bellin Health Partners, Inc. and Orthopaedic
Associates of Wisconsin in Wisconsin.
The agreements in Arizona, Iowa, Missouri, New York, and Wisconsin are
the first in those states, enabling a geographical program expansion;
the model is now available at more than 50 medical practices in 18
states across America. Initially launched in 2016 with orthopedic groups
in Ohio
and Tennessee,
the Total Joint Replacement Episode-Based Model was expanded in 2017
into Indiana,
Kentucky, North
Carolina, and Virginia; and to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois,
Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas earlier
this year.
The orthopedic specialty-care model is designed to improve quality,
outcomes, and cost across a members entire joint replacement episode of
care, and it offers the opportunity for additional payment for better
outcomes. Humana provides participating orthopedic practices with robust
data and analytics to enhance patient care - from diagnosis to recovery
- and the program is designed to deliver a more coordinated care
experience for the patient, with the goal to reduce readmissions and
complication rates.
"Were delighted to collaborate with these orthopedic groups and provide
support for them as we work together to drive innovation in health care
delivery, said Brent Stice, Director of Humanas Value-Based Strategies
Organization. "Humana is excited to expand the geographic reach of our
voluntary episodic bundling programs, which are a critical part of our
continued dedication to value-based care. Were committed to helping
physicians in improving both the quality of care and health outcomes in
the communities we serve, and to reducing health care costs.
The Total Joint Replacement Episode-Based Model is Humanas inaugural
specialty-care bundled payment model. Earlier this year, the company
launched a second program, its Maternity
Episode-Based Model, for Humana Group members with
low-to-moderate-risk pregnancies.
Both bundled payment model programs are in keeping with Humanas
longstanding commitment to value-based care, which emphasizes:
-
More personal time with health professionals and personalized care
that is tailored to each persons unique health situation;
-
Access to proactive health screenings and programs that are focused on
preventing illness;
-
Improved care for people living with chronic conditions with a focus
on avoiding health complications;
-
Leveraging technologies, such as data analytics, that connect
physicians and help them work as a team to coordinate care around the
patient; and
-
Reimbursement to physicians linked to the health outcomes of their
patients rather than based solely on the quantity of services they
provide (fee-for-service).
Humana has an extensive and growing value-based care presence. As of
June 30, 2018, Humana has approximately two million individual Medicare
Advantage members and approximately 130,000 Group members who are cared
for by more than 52,000 primary care physicians in more than 1,000
value-based relationships across 43 states and Puerto Rico. Humanas
total Medicare Advantage membership is more than 3.5 million members,
which includes members affiliated with providers in value-based and
standard Medicare Advantage settings. For more information, visit humana.com/provider/support/vbc.
About Humana
Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and
specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in
care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new
kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being
and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for
people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel,
and communities at large.
To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care
professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place
for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities,
resources and tools such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy
services, data analytics and wellness solutions combine to produce a
simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more
effective.
