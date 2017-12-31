07.05.2018 19:33
Humana Specialty Pharmacy Wins Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award

Humana Specialty Pharmacy, a division of Humanas Humana Pharmacy Solutions, received the Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award in the PBM/Payer Specialty Pharmacy category.

The award is presented by Specialty Pharmacy Times®, the leading journal for the specialty pharmacy industry, in collaboration with Zitter Health Insights (ZHI), which combines expert analysis with syndicated subscription research to optimize patient access to pharmaceuticals.

Humana Specialty Pharmacy received the award for their effectiveness in putting care and patient satisfaction first. The organization remains by the patients side and provides a personalized experience throughout their treatment, offering access to a disease management team member and clinical nurses who are experts in their specialty condition. The organization also applies a practical approach to managing side effects, supports patients in applying for patient assistance programs to cover the cost of their specialty drug and makes it easy for them to access its clinical programs.

"Winning this award helps showcase our commitment to customer service and the customer experience because these arent just an area of focus, they are at the core of what we do and who we are. This is thanks to our employees and their commitment and dedication to our patients, said Labeed Diab, President, Humana Pharmacy Solutions. "We understand that excellent customer service is a key component to patient engagement, which in turn leads to better health outcomes for our patients and helps them achieve their best health.

The award recognizes organizations for their commitment to the field of specialty pharmacy and patients. Winners were selected based on the results from the ZHI 2017 Patient Satisfaction Survey (January-December 2017). This award represents the highest quality in customer service and optimal patient care by a specialty pharmacy. The criteria for this award were formulated by an external committee comprising individuals representing pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers, trade organizations, consultants and equity research firms.

About Humana Pharmacy Solutions

Humana Pharmacy Solutions, a division of Humana Inc., manages traditional pharmacy benefits with member-focused strategies to yield savings in pharmacy and total health expense. Providing prescription coverage for both individuals and employer groups, Humana Pharmacy Solutions strives to give members access to the medicine they need while offering guidance on clinically proven, therapeutically equivalent drugs that bring better value to the member and the customer. For more information visit www.Humana.com/Pharmacy.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

