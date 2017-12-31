Humana Specialty Pharmacy Wins Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award

Humana Specialty Pharmacy, a division of Humanas Humana Pharmacy
Solutions, received the Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award in the
PBM/Payer Specialty Pharmacy category.
The award is presented by Specialty Pharmacy Times®, the
leading journal for the specialty pharmacy industry, in collaboration
with Zitter Health Insights (ZHI), which combines expert analysis with
syndicated subscription research to optimize patient access to
pharmaceuticals.
Humana Specialty Pharmacy received the award for their effectiveness in
putting care and patient satisfaction first. The organization remains by
the patients side and provides a personalized experience throughout
their treatment, offering access to a disease management team member and
clinical nurses who are experts in their specialty condition. The
organization also applies a practical approach to managing side effects,
supports patients in applying for patient assistance programs to cover
the cost of their specialty drug and makes it easy for them to access
its clinical programs.
"Winning this award helps showcase our commitment to customer service
and the customer experience because these arent just an area of focus,
they are at the core of what we do and who we are. This is thanks to our
employees and their commitment and dedication to our patients, said
Labeed Diab, President, Humana Pharmacy Solutions. "We understand that
excellent customer service is a key component to patient engagement,
which in turn leads to better health outcomes for our patients and helps
them achieve their best health.
The award recognizes organizations for their commitment to the field of
specialty pharmacy and patients. Winners were selected based on the
results from the ZHI 2017 Patient Satisfaction Survey (January-December
2017). This award represents the highest quality in customer service and
optimal patient care by a specialty pharmacy. The criteria for this
award were formulated by an external committee comprising individuals
representing pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers, trade organizations,
consultants and equity research firms.
About Humana Pharmacy Solutions
Humana Pharmacy Solutions, a division of Humana Inc., manages
traditional pharmacy benefits with member-focused strategies to yield
savings in pharmacy and total health expense. Providing prescription
coverage for both individuals and employer groups, Humana Pharmacy
Solutions strives to give members access to the medicine they need while
offering guidance on clinically proven, therapeutically equivalent drugs
that bring better value to the member and the customer. For more
information visit www.Humana.com/Pharmacy.
About Humana
Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical
and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history
in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a
new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and
well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality
of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military
service personnel, and communities at large.
To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care
professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place
for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities,
resources and tools such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy
services, data analytics and wellness solutions combine to produce a
simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more
effective.
More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the
Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com,
including copies of:
-
Annual reports to stockholders
-
Securities and Exchange Commission filings
-
Most recent investor conference presentations
-
Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
-
Calendar of events
-
Corporate Governance information
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005887/en/