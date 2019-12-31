Humana Works to Increase Capacity for Coronavirus Treatment

To prepare for the influx of patients who will need to be treated for coronavirus (COVID-19), Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is taking steps to make it easier for members and health systems. Specifically, the national health company is lifting administrative requirements for the care of all members infected with coronavirus and for all patients in settings where capacity is stretched by the needs of those infected by coronavirus allowing for unencumbered movement from inpatient hospitals to safe, medically appropriate post-acute care settings, including home health, long-term acute care hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, etc.

Humana is asking its providers to notify them of the transitions by the following business day in order to continue care coordination for its members. Providers may visit https://www.humana.com/provider/coronavirus for more information.

"Humana is working in partnership with leaders across the health care industry to ensure the system works efficiently and effectively for our country, especially as we face an onslaught of people in need of care, said Bruce Broussard, Humana president and CEO. "Its a fast changing environment and one in which we are committed to doing our part to remove friction to make it easier for clinicians to assist our members in getting the care they need.

Care transitions are being facilitated for both patients being treated for COVID-19 and for all patients hospitalized in settings of COVID-related limits on health system capacity. By moving patients from hospitals to other care facilities, Humana hopes to support hospital capacity for COVID-19 treatment, especially in the locations where health care services are already strained.

In addition, Humana is continuing to provide the following resources to its members:

waiving member cost share for all telehealth services delivered by participating/in-network providers and accepting audio-only telephone visits for reimbursement;

waiving the out-of-pocket costs (copays, coinsurance and deductibles) associated with COVID-19 testing, including related visit costs in a range of clinical settings such as a physicians office, urgent care center or emergency department;

allowing early prescription refills, so members can prepare for extended supply needs  an extra 30- or 90-day supply as appropriate;

and providing a member support line with specially trained call center employees to help support members with specific coronavirus questions and concerns, including live assistance with telehealth.

