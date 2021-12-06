  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Rocco Gräfe und Harald Weygand - mehr Chart-Kompetenz geht nicht. Heute um 19 Uhr bei Rendezvous mit Harry +++-w-
06.12.2021 14:30

Hyperion Signs MoU With Chemours

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Hyperion Metals Limited (ASX: HYM) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU) with The Chemours Company FC, LLC for the potential supply of the titanium feedstocks ilmenite and rutile, as well as the industrial mineral staurolite, from Hyperions Titan Project in west Tennessee to Chemours.

The MoU contemplates the commencement of negotiations of a supply agreement between Hyperion and Chemours for an initial five-year term on an agreed market-based pricing methodology for the annual supply of up to 50,000 tonnes of ilmenite, 10,000 tonnes of rutile and 10,000 tonnes of staurolite.

Chemours is one of the worlds largest producers of high-quality titanium dioxide products for coatings, plastics, and laminates. Chemours has a nameplate titanium dioxide capacity of 1,250,000 tonnes globally, including New Johnsonville, Tennessee, located 20 miles from Hyperions Titan Project, and DeLisle, Mississippi, located 1,100 miles by back haul barge on the Mississippi River.

Hyperion holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering ~11,000 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals and, zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee, USA. The Titan Project is strategically located proximal to the town of Camden in the southeast of the USA, with low-cost road, rail and water logistics connecting it to world class manufacturing industries and customers.

Hyperions maiden mineral resource estimate has confirmed that the Titan Project is one of the largest and most important critical mineral deposits in the U.S., with a high in-situ value underpinned by a product assemblage of high value zircon, titanium minerals and heavy and light rare earth elements. The shallow, high grade and unconsolidated nature of the sandy mineralization enables the potential for simple mining operations such as dozer push followed by an industry standard mineral processing flowsheet.

The Titan Project benefits from a material logistical advantage over critical minerals imported into the U.S., enabling the potential for significant reductions in carbon emissions in the mine to market supply chain through sales agreements with domestic customers, including potentially, Chemours.

Carbon emissions associated with seaborne transportation have been estimated, indicating the saving of between 2,300  5,000 tonnes of CO2 per one way journey from major titanium export ports, which converts to approximately 50  200 kg of CO2 per tonne of product. As a comparable benchmark, the average passenger vehicle in the USA emits around 4.5 tonnes of CO2 per year.

Full details of the announcement can be found here.

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, CEO and Managing Director said:

"We are excited to be working with Chemours, the worlds largest producer of high-quality titanium dioxide products, a vertically integrated company also operating the only major heavy mineral sand mine in the U.S.

The combination of high quality critical minerals at the Titan Project and its proximity to Chemours New Johnsonville operation, one of the largest pigment plants in the world, provides a compelling opportunity to develop a partnership to grow a low carbon domestic supply chain of critical mineral feedstocks in the U.S.

About Hyperion Metals

Hyperions mission is to be the leading developer of zero carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains for advanced American industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing.

Hyperion holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,000 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee, USA.

Hyperion has secured an option to acquire Blacksand Technology, LLC, which holds the rights to produce low carbon titanium metal and spherical powers using the breakthrough HAMR & GSD technologies. The HAMR & GSD technologies were invented by Dr. Z. Zak Fang and his team at the University of Utah with government funding from ARPA-E.

The HAMR technology has demonstrated the potential to produce titanium powders with low-to-zero carbon intensity, significantly lower energy consumption, significantly lower cost and at product qualities which exceed current industry standards. The GSD technology is a thermochemical process combining low-cost feedstock material with high yield production and can produce spherical titanium and titanium alloy powders at a fraction of the cost of comparable commercial powders.

Hyperion also has signed an MOU to establish a partnership with Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) that aims to build an integrated, all-American rare earths supply chain. The MOU will evaluate the potential supply of rare earth minerals from Hyperions Titan Project to Energy Fuels for value added processing at Energy Fuels White Mesa Mill. Rare earths are highly valued as critical materials for magnet production essential for wind turbines, EVs, consumer electronics and military applications.

Nachrichten zu Hyperion Metals Ltd Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Hyperion Metals News
RSS Feed
Hyperion Metals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Hyperion Metals Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Hyperion Metals News

18.11.21Hyperion’s Rare Earth Testwork Highlights High Recovery and Potential for Low Cost Processing
Weitere Hyperion Metals News
Werbung

Trading-News

Aktien, Zinsen, Inflation - Was bringt das Börsenjahr 2022?
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Rohstoffe: Uneinheitlicher Wochenstart
Didi will weg von der Wall Street - Aktie durchbricht Unterstützung
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers: "Wir starten zwei Kryptofonds"
Healthcare-Aktien: Kurzfristig boostern, langfristig Zucker bekämpfen
ETHENEA: Wieso noch in deutsche Staatsanleihen investieren?
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Und täglich grüßt Corona
Maastricht scheitert
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Hyperion Metals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Hyperion Metals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Cyber Monday verpasst? Diese Angebote gelten noch
21 Wege, sich mit dem Eigenheim zu ruinieren
Unterschätzter Stoff-Effekt  So beheben Sie das Problem moderner Wohnungen
Doomsday für Hype-Aktien und Didis unrühmlicher Abgang
Ende des Tech-Booms? Diesen Aktien droht jetzt der Niedergang

News von

Metaverse-Basket-Zertifikat: Investieren Sie in die Pläne von Meta
Grüner Wasserstoff: Von der Vision zur Realität - das dürfte die Kurse antreiben
DAX-Ausblick: Omikron-Variante hält Anleger weiter auf Trab
Groß, stark und voller Energie: Elf Aktien, die jeder Krise trotzen
DAX im Plus: Europas Börsen auf Erholungskurs - Omikron-Angst schwindet

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Plus -- Behörde verbietet Delivery Hero Zukauf in Saudi-Arabien -- Post-Chef soll wohl Chefkontrolleur der Telekom werden -- Airbus, Bitcoin, Deutsche Bank, Evergrande im Fokus

Tesla wollte laut Altmaier Entscheid zu Staatshilfen nicht abwarten. Saint-Gobain will mit Übernahme von US-Infrastruktur-Programmen profitieren. Bewegung im Ringen um italienischen Telekomkonzern TIM - Gegenwind für KKR. Allianz erwirbt Anteil an Offshore-Windpark von BASF. Studie zeigt: Nur wenige Investoren beim NFT-Handel erfolgreich.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen