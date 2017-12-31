IBM Reports 2018 First-Quarter Results

IBM (NYSE:IBM)
Highlights
-
Revenue of $19.1 billion, up 5 percent (flat adjusting for currency)
-
Gross margin reflects broad-based improvement in year-to-year
performance compared to fourth quarter
-
GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.81; Operating (non-GAAP) EPS
of $2.45, up 4 percent
-
Strategic imperatives revenue of $37.7 billion over last 12 months, up
12 percent (up 10 percent adjusting for currency); represents 47
percent of IBM revenue
-
Cloud revenue of $17.7 billion over last 12 months, up 22 percent (up
20 percent adjusting for currency)
-
As-a-service annual exit run rate for cloud revenue of $10.7 billion
in the quarter, up 25 percent year to year (up 20 percent adjusting
for currency)
-
Maintains full-year operating (non-GAAP) EPS and free cash flow
expectations
IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced first-quarter results.
"In the first quarter we maintained momentum in our business, with
reported revenue growth in total and across our major segments," said
Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer.
"These results reinforce that our clients value our innovative
technologies, our industry expertise and our commitment and actions for
the responsible stewardship of their privacy and data. This is also
reflected in our leadership positions in enterprise cloud, AI and
security."
|
|
|
FIRST QUARTER 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP from Continuing Operations
|
|
$1.81
|
|
|
$1.7B
|
|
|
$1.1B
|
|
|
43.2%
|
|
Year/Year
|
|
-2%
|
|
|
-4%
|
|
|
-20%
|
|
|
-0.5Pts
|
|
Operating (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$2.45
|
|
|
$2.3B
|
|
|
$1.7B
|
|
|
43.7%
|
|
Year/Year (includes Significant Items)
|
|
4%
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
-14%
|
|
|
-0.7Pts
|
|
Year/Year Impact of Significant Items
|
|
-4Pts
|
*
|
|
-4Pts
|
*
|
|
-21Pts
|
**
|
|
-0.4Pts
|
**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As-a-service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strategic
|
|
|
|
|
|
annual exit
|
|
REVENUE
|
|
Total IBM
|
|
|
Imperatives
|
|
|
Cloud
|
|
|
run rate
|
|
As reported (US$)
|
|
$19.1B
|
|
|
$9.0B
|
|
|
$4.2B
|
|
|
$10.7B
|
|
Year/Year
|
|
5%
|
|
|
15%
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
25%
|
|
Year/Year adjusting for currency
|
|
0%
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
14%
|
|
|
20%
|
|
* Year-to-year impact of actions to continue to reposition the
business and discrete tax benefits
|
|
** Year-to-year impact of actions to continue to reposition the
business
|
|
|
"The multi-year shift in our investment strategy is paying off as IBM
leads in the emerging, high-value segments of the enterprise IT
industry," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief
financial officer. "Revenue, operating net income and free cash flow
increased in the quarter, with broad-based improvement in our gross
margin trajectory, as we continue to deliver shareholder value."
Significant Items Impacting Earnings Growth
For the first quarter of 2018, pre-tax income was $1.1 billion and net
income from continuing operations was $1.7 billion. Operating (non-GAAP)
pre-tax income was $1.7 billion and operating (non-GAAP) net income was
$2.3 billion. The year-to-year decrease of 14 percent in operating
(non-GAAP) pre-tax income includes a negative impact of 21 points from
actions to continue to reposition the business. The year-to-year
increase of 2 percent in operating (non-GAAP) net income includes a
negative impact of 4 points from these actions and discrete tax benefits.
IBM's reported GAAP and operating (non-GAAP) tax rates for the first
quarter include a $0.8 billion discrete tax benefit. The company's
reported GAAP tax rate also includes an additional provisional charge of
$0.1 billion as a result of guidance issued in January 2018 by the
Internal Revenue Service related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and
Jobs Act in December 2017. This charge is in addition to the provisional
charge of $5.5 billion the company reported in its fourth-quarter 2017
earnings.
For the first quarter, IBM's ongoing GAAP and operating (non-GAAP) tax
rates were approximately 14 percent and approximately 16 percent,
respectively.
Strategic Imperatives Revenue
Strategic imperatives revenue over the last 12 months was $37.7 billion,
up 12 percent (up 10 percent adjusting for currency). Total cloud
revenue over the last 12 months was $17.7 billion, up 22 percent (up 20
percent adjusting for currency). The annual exit run rate for
as-a-service revenue increased to $10.7 billion, up 25 percent (up 20
percent adjusting for currency). In the first quarter of 2018, revenues
from analytics increased 9 percent (up 4 percent adjusting for
currency); revenues from mobile increased 19 percent (up 14 percent
adjusting for currency); and revenues from security increased 65 percent
(up 60 percent adjusting for currency).
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
In the first quarter, the company generated net cash from operating
activities of $4.6 billion, or $2.2 billion excluding Global Financing
receivables. IBMs free cash flow was $1.3 billion. IBM returned $2.2
billion to shareholders through $1.4 billion in dividends and $0.8
billion in gross share repurchases. At the end of March 2018, IBM had
$3.0 billion remaining in the current share repurchase authorization.
IBM ended the first quarter of 2018 with $13.2 billion of cash on hand.
Debt totaled $46.4 billion, including Global Financing debt of $31.7
billion. The balance sheet remains strong and is well positioned over
the long term.
Segment Results for First Quarter
-
Cognitive Solutions (includes solutions software and transaction
processing software) -- revenues of $4.3 billion, up 6 percent (up
2 percent adjusting for currency), driven by solutions software,
including security, analytics, and industry platforms; and transaction
processing software.
-
Global Business Services (includes consulting, global process
services and application management) -- revenues of $4.2 billion,
up 4 percent (down 1 percent adjusting for currency). Strategic
imperatives revenue grew 12 percent led by the cloud consulting
practice, with double-digit growth in analytics and mobile.
-
Technology Services & Cloud Platforms (includes
infrastructure services, technical support services and integration
software) -- revenues of $8.6 billion, up 5 percent (down 1
percent adjusting for currency). Strategic imperatives revenue grew 24
percent, driven by hybrid cloud services, security and mobile.
-
Systems (includes systems hardware and operating systems software)
-- revenues of $1.5 billion, up 8 percent (up 4 percent adjusting
for currency) driven by growth in IBM Z and Power.
-
Global Financing (includes financing and used equipment sales) --
revenues of $405 million, flat year to year (down 4 percent adjusting
for currency).
Full-Year 2018 Expectations
The company continues to expect operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings
per share of at least $13.80. The company expects GAAP diluted earnings
per share of at least $11.58. Operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per
share exclude $2.22 per share of charges for amortization of purchased
intangible assets, other acquisition-related charges and
retirement-related charges as well as ongoing impacts from the enactment
of U.S. Tax Reform.
IBM continues to expect free cash flow of approximately $12 billion,
with a realization rate greater than 100 percent.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein,
statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the
companys current assumptions regarding future business and financial
performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties
and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially,
including the following: a downturn in economic environment and client
spending budgets; the companys failure to meet growth and productivity
objectives; a failure of the companys innovation initiatives; damage to
the companys reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities;
failure of the companys intellectual property portfolio to prevent
competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary
licenses; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; fluctuations in
financial results, impact of local legal, economic, political and health
conditions; adverse effects from environmental matters, tax matters and
the companys pension plans; ineffective internal controls; the
companys use of accounting estimates; the companys ability to attract
and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of
relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts
of business with government clients; currency fluctuations and customer
financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and
customer credit risk on receivables; reliance on third party
distribution channels and ecosystems; the companys ability to
successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions; risks from
legal proceedings; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other
risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the companys Form 10-Qs,
Form 10-K and in the companys other filings with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC) or in materials incorporated therein by
reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as
of the date on which it is made. The company assumes no obligation to
update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Presentation of Information in this Press Release
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding
the companys results as determined by generally accepted accounting
principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release
the following non-GAAP information which management believes provides
useful information to investors:
IBM results --
-
presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related
income statement items;
-
adjusting for free cash flow;
-
adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency).
Free cash flow guidance is derived using an estimate of profit, working
capital and operational cash outflows. The company views Global
Financing receivables as a profit-generating investment, which it seeks
to maximize and therefore it is not considered when formulating guidance
for free cash flow. As a result, the company does not estimate a GAAP
Net Cash from Operations expectation metric.
The rationale for managements use of these non-GAAP measures is
included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press
release and is being submitted today to the SEC.
Conference Call and Webcast
IBMs regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin
at 5:00 p.m. EDT, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at http://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings/1q18.html.
Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.
Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use
of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the
underlying whole-dollar amounts).
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
REVENUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cognitive Solutions
|
|
$4,299
|
|
$4,062
|
|
Global Business Services
|
|
4,174
|
|
4,006
|
|
Technology Services & Cloud Platforms
|
|
8,625
|
|
8,216
|
|
Systems
|
|
1,500
|
|
1,395
|
|
Global Financing
|
|
405
|
|
405
|
|
Other
|
|
69
|
|
71
|
|
TOTAL REVENUE
|
|
19,072
|
|
18,155
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
8,247
|
|
7,944
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cognitive Solutions
|
|
76.3%
|
|
77.3%
|
*
|
Global Business Services
|
|
23.3%
|
|
23.4%
|
*
|
Technology Services & Cloud Platforms
|
|
38.2%
|
|
38.8%
|
*
|
Systems
|
|
43.7%
|
|
47.5%
|
*
|
Global Financing
|
|
34.4%
|
|
31.8%
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
|
|
43.2%
|
|
43.8%
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
S,G&A
|
|
5,445
|
|
5,027
|
*
|
R,D&E
|
|
1,405
|
|
1,484
|
*
|
Intellectual property and custom development income
|
|
(317)
|
|
(445)
|
|
Other (income) and expense
|
|
413
|
|
319
|
*
|
Interest expense
|
|
165
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
|
|
7,111
|
|
6,521
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
1,136
|
|
1,424
|
|
Pre-tax margin
|
|
6.0%
|
|
7.8%
|
|
Provision for / (Benefit from) income taxes
|
|
(540)
|
|
(329)
|
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
-47.5%
|
|
-23.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
|
$1,675
|
|
$1,753
|
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
|
4
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
$1,679
|
|
$1,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assuming Dilution
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing Operations
|
|
$1.81
|
|
$1.85
|
|
Discontinued Operations
|
|
$0.00
|
|
$0.00
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
$1.81
|
|
$1.85
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing Operations
|
|
$1.82
|
|
$1.86
|
|
Discontinued Operations
|
|
$0.00
|
|
$0.00
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
$1.82
|
|
$1.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assuming Dilution
|
|
925.4
|
|
947.8
|
|
Basic
|
|
920.7
|
|
942.4
|
|
|
* Recast to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on presentation
of net benefit cost.
|
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
At
|
|
At
|
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$11,949
|
|
$11,972
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
313
|
|
262
|
*
|
Marketable securities
|
|
893
|
|
608
|
|
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net
|
|
7,778
|
|
8,928
|
|
Short-term financing receivables, net
|
|
20,245
|
|
21,721
|
|
Other accounts receivable, net
|
|
1,206
|
|
981
|
|
Inventory
|
|
1,753
|
|
1,583
|
|
Deferred Costs
|
|
2,413
|
|
1,820
|
**
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
2,573
|
|
1,860
|
* **
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
49,122
|
|
49,735
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
11,278
|
|
11,116
|
|
Long-term financing receivables, net
|
|
8,856
|
|
9,550
|
|
Prepaid pension assets
|
|
5,129
|
|
4,643
|
|
Deferred costs
|
|
2,593
|
|
2,136
|
**
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
5,111
|
|
4,862
|
|
Goodwill and intangibles, net
|
|
40,253
|
|
40,531
|
|
Investments and sundry assets
|
|
2,942
|
|
2,783
|
**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$125,285
|
|
$125,356
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes
|
|
$2,918
|
|
$4,219
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
5,977
|
|
6,987
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
5,736
|
|
6,451
|
|
Deferred income
|
|
13,059
|
|
11,552
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
8,043
|
|
8,153
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
35,733
|
|
37,363
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
40,410
|
|
39,837
|
|
Retirement related obligations
|
|
16,750
|
|
16,720
|
|
Deferred income
|
|
3,852
|
|
3,746
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
10,250
|
|
9,965
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
106,995
|
|
107,631
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IBM Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
54,712
|
|
54,566
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
156,371
|
|
153,126
|
|
Treasury stock -- at cost
|
|
(164,334)
|
|
(163,507)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
|
|
(28,583)
|
|
(26,592)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total IBM Stockholders' Equity
|
|
18,166
|
|
17,594
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
124
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Equity
|
|
18,290
|
|
17,725
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
$125,285
|
|
$125,356
|
|
|
* Recast to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on restricted
cash.
|
** Recast to conform to current period presentation.
|
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
CASH FLOW ANALYSIS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities per GAAP:
|
|
$4,602
|
|
$3,955
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: change in Global Financing (GF) Receivables
|
|
2,360
|
|
2,047
|
|
Capital Expenditures, Net
|
|
(893)
|
|
(819)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
1,349
|
|
1,088
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions
|
|
(71)
|
|
(109)
|
|
Divestitures
|
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
|
Dividends
|
|
(1,382)
|
|
(1,321)
|
|
Share Repurchase
|
|
(777)
|
|
(1,293)
|
|
Non-GF Debt
|
|
(547)
|
|
244
|
|
Other (includes GF Net Receivables and GF Debt)
|
|
1,741
|
|
3,513
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Short-term Marketable Securities
|
|
$313
|
|
$2,121
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Recast to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on restricted
cash.
|
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
CASH FLOW
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income from Operations
|
|
$1,679
|
|
$1,750
|
|
Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles
|
|
1,114
|
|
1,098
|
|
Stock-based Compensation
|
|
116
|
|
129
|
|
Working Capital / Other
|
|
(668)
|
|
(1,070)
|
|
Global Financing A/R
|
|
2,360
|
|
2,047
|
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
|
$4,602
|
|
$3,955
|
|
Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds
|
|
(893)
|
|
(819)
|
|
Divestitures, net of cash transferred
|
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
(71)
|
|
(109)
|
|
Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net
|
|
(800)
|
|
1,231
|
*
|
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
|
($1,764)
|
|
$303
|
*
|
Debt, net of payments & proceeds
|
|
(713)
|
|
476
|
|
Dividends
|
|
(1,382)
|
|
(1,321)
|
|
Common Stock Repurchases
|
|
(777)
|
|
(1,293)
|
|
Common Stock Transactions - Other
|
|
(37)
|
|
4
|
|
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|
|
($2,909)
|
|
($2,134)
|
|
Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash
|
|
100
|
|
100
|
|
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|
|
$28
|
|
$2,223
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Recast to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on restricted cash.
|
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
SEGMENT DATA
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRST - QUARTER 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Technology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global
|
|
Services &
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
|
Cognitive
|
|
Business
|
|
Cloud
|
|
|
|
Global
|
|
|
Solutions
|
|
Services
|
|
Platforms
|
|
Systems
|
|
Financing
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External
|
|
$4,299
|
|
$4,174
|
|
$8,625
|
|
$1,500
|
|
$405
|
Internal
|
|
780
|
|
89
|
|
141
|
|
153
|
|
429
|
Total Segment Revenue
|
|
$5,079
|
|
$4,263
|
|
$8,766
|
|
$1,653
|
|
$834
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
|
|
1,333
|
|
145
|
|
436
|
|
(203)
|
|
377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax margin
|
|
26.2%
|
|
3.4%
|
|
5.0%
|
|
(12.3)%
|
|
45.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change YTY Revenue - External
|
|
5.8%
|
|
4.2%
|
|
5.0%
|
|
7.5%
|
|
0.0%
|
Change YTY Revenue - External @constant currency
|
|
1.8%
|
|
(1.2)%
|
|
(0.6)%
|
|
3.7%
|
|
(3.9)%
|
|
|
|
FIRST - QUARTER 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Technology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global
|
|
Services &
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
|
Cognitive
|
|
Business
|
|
Cloud
|
|
|
|
Global
|
|
|
Solutions
|
|
Services
|
|
Platforms
|
|
Systems
|
|
Financing
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External
|
|
$4,062
|
|
$4,006
|
|
$8,216
|
|
$1,395
|
|
$405
|
Internal
|
|
716
|
|
86
|
|
160
|
|
167
|
|
363
|
Total Segment Revenue
|
|
$4,778
|
|
$4,092
|
|
$8,376
|
|
$1,562
|
|
$768
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations *
|
|
1,268
|
|
281
|
|
673
|
|
(188)
|
|
311
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax margin *
|
|
26.5%
|
|
6.9%
|
|
8.0%
|
|
(12.0)%
|
|
40.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Recast to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on presentation of
net benefit cost.
|
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRST - QUARTER 2018
|
|
|
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-
|
|
Retirement-
|
|
Tax Reform
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Related
|
|
Related
|
|
One-Time
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Adjustments*
|
|
Adjustments**
|
|
Charge
|
|
(Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
$8,247
|
|
$93
|
|
$ -
|
|
-
|
|
$8,340
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit Margin
|
|
43.2%
|
|
0.5Pts
|
|
0.0Pts
|
|
-
|
|
43.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S,G&A
|
|
5,445
|
|
(110)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5,335
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R,D&E
|
|
1,405
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,405
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (Income) & Expense
|
|
413
|
|
-
|
|
(402)
|
|
-
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Expense & Other (Income)
|
|
7,111
|
|
(110)
|
|
(402)
|
|
-
|
|
6,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
|
|
1,136
|
|
203
|
|
402
|
|
-
|
|
1,740
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations
|
|
6.0%
|
|
1.1Pts
|
|
2.1Pts
|
|
-
|
|
9.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for Income Taxes***
|
|
(540)
|
|
39
|
|
76
|
|
(107)
|
|
(532)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
|
(47.5)%
|
|
7.8Pts
|
|
15.4Pts
|
|
-6.1Pts
|
|
(30.5)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from Continuing Operations
|
|
1,675
|
|
164
|
|
325
|
|
107
|
|
2,272
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
|
|
8.8%
|
|
0.9Pts
|
|
1.7Pts
|
|
0.6Pts
|
|
11.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations
|
|
$1.81
|
|
$0.17
|
|
$0.35
|
|
$0.12
|
|
$2.45
|
|
|
|
|
FIRST - QUARTER 2017
|
|
|
|
|
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-
|
|
Retirement-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Related
|
|
Related
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Adjustments*
|
|
Adjustments**
|
|
(Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
$7,944
|
|
$119
|
|
$ -
|
|
$8,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit Margin
|
|
43.8%
|
|
0.7Pts
|
|
0.0Pts
|
|
44.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S,G&A
|
|
5,027
|
|
(139)
|
|
-
|
|
4,887
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R,D&E
|
|
1,484
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,484
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (Income) & Expense
|
|
319
|
|
(4)
|
|
(347)
|
|
(31)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Expense & Other (Income)
|
|
6,521
|
|
(143)
|
|
(347)
|
|
6,031
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
|
|
1,424
|
|
262
|
|
347
|
|
2,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations
|
|
7.8%
|
|
1.4Pts
|
|
1.9Pts
|
|
11.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for Income Taxes***
|
|
(329)
|
|
67
|
|
70
|
|
(192)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
|
(23.1)%
|
|
6.3Pts
|
|
7.4Pts
|
|
(9.4)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from Continuing Operations
|
|
1,753
|
|
195
|
|
277
|
|
2,224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
|
|
9.7%
|
|
1.1Pts
|
|
1.5Pts
|
|
12.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations
|
|
$1.85
|
|
$0.21
|
|
$0.29
|
|
$2.35
|
|
* Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process
R&D, severance cost for acquired employees, vacant space for acquired
companies, deal costs and acquisition integration tax charges.
**
Includes retirement-related interest cost, expected return on plan
assets, recognized actuarial losses or gains, amortization of transition
assets, other settlements, curtailments, amortization of prior service
cost and insolvency insurance. First quarter 2017 adjustments were
recast to reflect the adoption of the FASB guidance on net benefit cost.
***
Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing
operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to
the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual
effective tax rate method to the results.
|
|
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
|
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
EPS Guidance
|
|
Expectations
|
GAAP Diluted EPS
|
|
at least $11.58
|
Operating EPS (non-GAAP)
|
|
at least $13.80
|
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
Acquisition-related Charges *
|
|
$0.78
|
Non-Operating Retirement-Related Items
|
|
$1.32
|
Tax Reform One-time Charge
|
|
$0.12
|
|
|
|
* Includes acquisitions as of March 31, 2018
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417006600/en/