Icahn Automotive Recognized with Lincoln Techs Pride in Partnership Award

Icahn Automotive, an Icahn Enterprises L.P. company, which owns and operates leading repair and maintenance providers Pep Boys, AAMCO and Precision Tune Auto Care, was awarded the Chief Executive Officer and Presidents Pride in Partnership Award by Lincoln Technical Institute (Lincoln Tech). The presentation was made to Pep Boys representatives during a career fair and recognized the Companys recently established Race to 2026 program, which has invested in and supported promising future automotive technicians through scholarship, partnerships with schools, and continuing education opportunities, in an effort to fill the projected automotive technician gap.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005762/en/

Lincoln Techs Mahwah Campus President Robert Paganini presents the Chief Executive Officer and Presidents Pride in Partnership Award to Pep Boys Service Area Director Vinny Lemmo. (Photo: Business Wire)

Lincoln Techs Mahwah Campus President Robert Paganini presents the Chief Executive Officer and Presidents Pride in Partnership Award to Pep Boys Service Area Director Vinny Lemmo. (Photo: Business Wire)

The program  which distributed $50,000 in scholarships for automotive trade school students in 2019  launched in February with branded classrooms and student events at Lincoln Tech campuses in Mahwah and Union, NJ, and Philadelphia, PA, as well as other technical training schools nationally. Lincoln Techs Mahwah Campus President Robert Paganini nominated Icahn Automotive for the award, which is given to one of the schools top partners across the country each quarter, for the proactive steps the Company took in partnering with the school.

"Icahn Automotive and the Pep Boys team are true partners and friends of Lincoln Tech, who have committed to hiring our automotive graduates and providing competitive wages to help ease the nations skills gap, said Scott M. Shaw, Lincoln Tech President and CEO. "Lincoln Tech strives to develop and maintain quality community-based partnerships, and Icahn Automotive has taken its responsibility to the community and Lincoln Tech to the next level by demonstrating a commitment to and interest in the success of our students.

"Our partnership with Lincoln Tech has enriched our talent pool of high-quality automotive service technicians and future managers, and we value our partnerships with the schools faculty and staff that enable us to provide part-time jobs while the students are training and full-roles as soon as they finish the program, said Charles Smith, Regional Vice President, Pep Boys. "While we certainly need technicians in every bay of our nearly 2,000 locations, we are also passionate about making an impact on the nations skills gap, and showing students that the trades, particularly automotive, are an excellent opportunity to build a long and lucrative career.

Now one of the largest service network operators in North America, Icahn Automotive offers a broad range of industry-leading opportunities and career paths. Technicians can start by providing basic maintenance and move on to more complex repairs, or progress to running a company-owned store, owning and operating a franchised business, or serving in a corporate leadership role. Once a technician joins an Icahn Automotive business, they can take advantage of benefits such as tuition assistance, an apprenticeship program and company-sponsored certifications.

About Pep Boys

Since 1921, Pep Boys has been one of the nation's leading automotive aftermarket chains, providing premium tires; automotive maintenance and repair; premium-brand parts and expert advice for the do-it-yourselfer; commercial auto parts delivery; and fleet maintenance and repair to customers across the U.S. Pep Boys operates more than 9,000 service bays in approximately 1,000 locations in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and the Pep Boy Mobile Crew service trailer, which offers automotive maintenance on location. Customers can find the nearest location by calling 1-800-PEP BOYS (1-800-737-2697), by visiting www.pepboys.com, or following Pep Boys on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About Icahn Automotive

Icahn Automotive Group LLC (Icahn Automotive) was formed by its parent, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP), to invest in and operate businesses involved in aftermarket parts distribution and service. Our businesses have a singular focus: provide premium automotive parts and services at a great value. Icahn Automotive today consists of Pep Boys® automotive aftermarket retail and service chain, Auto Plus® automotive aftermarket parts distributor, Precision Tune Auto Care® owned and franchised automotive service centers, and AAMCO Total Auto Care franchised service centers. The Company also is the licensor of Cottman Transmission and operates under several local brands. The businesses of Icahn Automotive total over 22,000 employees, over 2,000 company-owned and franchise locations, and 25 distribution centers throughout the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit IcahnAutomotive.com.

