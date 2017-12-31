Bitcoin wieder über 8.000 Dollar. Geht die Rallye in die nächste Runde? Bitcoin kaufen - So geht's
25.07.2018 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

ICON Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

ICON plc (NASDAQ:ICLR), a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

CEO Dr. Steve Cutler commented, "During the quarter we delivered a new record $600 million of net business wins, representing a quarterly book to bill of 1.27. Market demand fundamentals continue to remain positive and supported by a strong trailing twelve month book to bill of 1.29, our backlog grew to $5.2 billion, an increase of 16% year over year. In quarter 2 revenues grew 10% over the same period in 2017 and along with continued efficient cost management and a quarterly effective tax rate of 10%, we delivered further value to our shareholders with earnings per share increasing by 18%. We are increasing our revenue guidance to a range of $2,560 - $2,640 million and our earnings guidance to a range of $5.98 - $6.12.

Second Quarter 2018 Results

Excluding the impact of ASC 606, gross business wins in the second quarter were $720 million and cancellations were $120 million. This resulted in net business wins of $600 million, a book to bill of 1.27.

Reported revenue for quarter 2 was $641.6 million. Excluding the impact of ASC 606, quarter 2 revenue increased to $473.9 million from $431.0 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of 10.0%.

Reported income from operations in the quarter before non-recurring charges was $94.4 million or 14.7% of revenue. Excluding the impact of ASC 606, income from operations before non-recurring charges increased by 11.9% to $96.0 million, or 20.2% of revenue, compared to $85.8 million or 19.9% for the same quarter last year.

Reported net income for the quarter before non-recurring charges was $82.9 million or 12.9% of revenue. Excluding the impact of ASC 606, net income before non-recurring charges increased by 17.7% to $84.3 million, compared with $71.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Reported earnings per share on a diluted basis before non-recurring charges was $1.51. Excluding the impact of ASC 606, diluted earnings per share before non-recurring charges increased by 17.6% to $1.54, compared to $1.31 per share for the same quarter last year.

Year to date 2018 Results

Excluding the impact of ASC 606, gross business wins year to date were $1,423 million and cancellations were $233 million. This resulted in net business wins of $1,190 million, a book to bill of 1.27.

Year to date reported revenue was $1,261.7 million. Excluding the impact of ASC 606, year to date revenue increased to $936.5 million from $863.0 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of 8.5%.

Reported income from operations year to date, before non-recurring charges was $186.1 million or 14.7% of revenue. Excluding the impact of ASC 606, income from operations before non-recurring charges increased by 10.1% to $188.7 million, or 20.2% of revenue, compared to $171.4 million or 19.9% for the same quarter last year.

Reported net income year to date, before non-recurring charges was $161.0 million or 12.8% of revenue. Excluding the impact of ASC 606, net income before non-recurring charges increased by 14.2% to $163.3 million, compared with $143.0 million in the same quarter last year.

Reported earnings per share on a diluted basis before non-recurring charges was $2.93. Excluding the impact of ASC 606, diluted earnings per share before non-recurring charges increased by 14.6% to $2.98, compared to $2.60 per share for the same quarter last year.

We continued our share repurchase program in the quarter, buying $16.0 million worth of stock at an average price of $134.22 per share.

Days sales outstanding, comprising accounts receivable and unbilled revenue less payments on account, were 49 days at June 30, 2018, compared with 51 days at the end of March 2018 and 53 days at the end of June 2017.

Cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was $39.2 million. Capital expenditure for the quarter was $8.9 million. As a result, at June 30, 2018, the company had net cash of $23.9 million, compared to net cash of $4.6 million at March 31, 2018 and net debt of $33.8 million at the end of June 2017.

During the quarter the company recorded a charge of $12.5 million in relation to restructuring costs. US GAAP income from operations after these items amounted to $81.9 million or 12.8% of revenue. US GAAP net income for the quarter was $71.9 million or $1.31 per diluted share.

The new revenue recognition standard (ASU No. 2014-09) Revenue from Contracts with Customers was effective for Icon plc from January 1, 2018. ICON has elected to adopt the new standard under the cumulative effect transition method. Under this transition method, the new standard is applied from January 1, 2018 without restatement of comparative period amounts. The cumulative effect of initially applying the new standard is reflected as an adjustment to opening equity at the date of application. Results for the three and six months ended June 2017 are therefore presented under the previous revenue recognition accounting principles.

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating and net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. While non-GAAP financial measures are not superior to or a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, ICON believes certain non-GAAP information is useful to investors for historical comparison purposes.

ICON will hold its second quarter conference call tomorrow, July 26, 2018 at 09:00 EDT [14:00 Ireland & UK]. This call and linked slide presentation can be accessed live from our website at http://investor.iconplc.com. A recording will also be available on the website for 90 days following the call. In addition, a calendar of company events, including upcoming conference presentations, is available on our website, under "Investors. This calendar will be updated regularly.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, as well as economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

ICON plc is a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 93 locations in 37 countries and has approximately 13,650 employees. Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.

Source: ICON plc
Contact: Investor Relations +1888 381 7923 or
Brendan Brennan Chief Financial Officer +353 1 291 2000
Jonathan Curtain Vice President Corporate Finance and Investor Relations +1 215 616 3000

All at ICON.

ICON plc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Before restructuring and other items)
Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017
(Dollars, in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

June 30,

 

June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Revenue:
Revenue 641,610 591,781 1,261,735 1,169,847
Reimbursable expenses       (160,758)   (306,870)
 
431,023 862,977
 
Costs and expenses:
Direct costs

- Reimbursable expenses

(169,313) - (328,066) -

- Other direct costs

(279,913) (250,044) (551,752) (500,503)
Selling, general and administrative expense (80,936) (80,833) (161,851) (162,222)
Depreciation and amortization   (17,046)   (14,395) (33,944) (28,843)
 
Total costs and expenses   (547,208)   (345,272) (1,075,613) (691,568)
 
Income from operations 94,402 85,751 186,122 171,409
 
Net interest expense   (2,285)   (2,600) (5,257) (5,224)
 
Income before provision for income taxes 92,117 83,151 180,865 166,185
 
Provision for income taxes   (9,212)   (11,550) (19,862) (23,175)
 
Net income   82,905   71,601 161,003 143,010
 
Net income per Ordinary Share:
 
Basic   $1.53   $1.33 $2.98 $2.64
 
Diluted   $1.51   $1.31 $2.93 $2.60
 
Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding:
 
Basic   54,109,702   53,846,544 54,017,631 54,109,800
 
Diluted   54,852,453   54,530,805 54,875,451 54,923,019

ICON plc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(US GAAP)
Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017
(Dollars, in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

June 30,

 

June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Revenue:
Revenue 641,610 591,781 1,261,735 1,169,847
Reimbursable expenses       (160,758)   (306,870)
 
431,023 862,977
 
Costs and expenses:
Direct costs

- Reimbursable expenses

(169,313) - (328,066) -

- Other direct costs

(279,913) (250,044) (551,752) (500,503)
Selling, general and administrative expense (80,936) (80,833) (161,851) (162,222)
Depreciation and amortization (17,046) (14,395) (33,944) (28,843)
Restructuring costs   (12,490)   (7,753) (12,490) (7,753)
 
Total costs and expenses   (559,698)   (353,025) (1,088,103) (699,321)
 
Income from operations 81,912 77,998 173,632 163,656
 
Net interest expense   (2,285)   (2,600) (5,257) (5,224)
 
Income before provision for income taxes 79,627 75,398 168,375 158,432
 
Provision for income taxes   (7,759)   (10,581) (18,409) (22,206)
 
Net income   71,868   64,817 149,966 136,226
 
Net income per Ordinary Share:
 
Basic   $1.33   $1.20 $2.78 $2.52
 
Diluted   $1.31   $1.19 $2.73 $2.48
 
Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding:
 
Basic   54,109,702   53,846,544 54,017,631 54,109,800
 
Diluted   54,852,453   54,530,805 54,875,451 54,923,019

ICON plc
Impact of the adoption of ASC 606 on revenue
Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017
(Dollars, in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended June 30, 2018  

 

 

 

Three Months, Ended June 30, 2017

As Reported   ASC 606 Adjustments   Balances without adoption of ASC 606

 

 

As Reported

Revenue:
Revenue 641,610 1,614 643,224 591,781
Reimbursable expenses   (169,313) (169,313) (160,758)
641,610 (167,699) 473,911 431,023

    Six Months Ended June 30, 2018  

 

 

 

Six Months, Ended June 30, 2017

As Reported   ASC 606 Adjustments   Balances without adoption of ASC 606

 

 

As Reported

Revenue:
Revenue 1,261,735 2,845 1,264,580 1,169,847
Reimbursable expenses   (328,066) (328,066) (306,870)
1,261,735 (325,221) 936,514 862,977

ICON plc
Summary Balance Sheet Data
June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018
(Dollars, in thousands)

  June 30,   March 31,
2018 2018
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
 
 
Cash and short-term investments 372,996 353,542
Debt (349,074) (348,980)
Net cash/(debt) 23,922 4,562
 
Net Accounts Receivable 352,332 354,275
 
Working Capital 600,398 535,340
 
Total Assets 2,215,512 2,219,445
 
Shareholder's Equity 1,238,748 1,204,995

ICON/ICLR-F

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Icon plc (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Icon News
RSS Feed
Icon zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Icon plc (Spons. ADRS)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.11.2012Icon outperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
05.10.2010Icon neutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
03.01.2006ICON outperformRobert W. Baird
03.01.2006ICON outperformRobert W. Baird
28.09.2005Update Icon plc (Spons. ADRS): OutperformRobert W. Baird
02.11.2012Icon outperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
03.01.2006ICON outperformRobert W. Baird
03.01.2006ICON outperformRobert W. Baird
28.09.2005Update Icon plc (Spons. ADRS): OutperformRobert W. Baird
28.09.2005ICON outperformRobert W. Baird
05.10.2010Icon neutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Icon plc (Spons. ADRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Icon News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Icon News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Jobs - Alle Stellenangebote auf einen Blick
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DER TRADINGGRUPPE
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Ziel verfehlt.
DZ BANK  Software AG: Cloud-/IoT-Wachstum führt zu EBIT-Anstieg
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Anschlusskäufe sind jetzt wichtig
Vontobel: Rohöl: Experten sehen Aufwärtsrisiken
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Resistance um 3500 im Fokus
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum DAX® und Lufthansa: Dieser Weg  wird steinig und schwer
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Icon-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Icon Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Deutschlands Risiken für eine neue Immobilienblase
Generation Z bettelt um Schulfach Wirtschaft
Damit schmeckt Ihr Filterkaffee wie zu Omas Zeiten
Milliardenexodus bei der Fondstochter der Deutschen Bank
Deutsche Mieter können neidisch in die Schweiz schauen

News von

Hot Stocks: Acht heiße Aktien aus Deutschland
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: Schöner Bonus für konservative Anleger
Megatrends: Wie Anleger clever auf die Zukunft setzen
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: DWS-Chef schiesst gegen Konzern-Mutter - Geldhaus droht Abstieg aus EuroStoxx50
Goldpreis auf Talfahrt: Warum jetzt eine Bodenbildung in Sicht ist

News von

Münchner Studenten konnten Elon Musk mit ihrem Hyperloop-Konzept beeindrucken
Duesmann als neuer Chef? Experten erklären Audis ungewöhnliche Wahl
Kostenfallen trotz Roaming-Verordnung: Telefonieren im Urlaub kann euch eine hohe Handyrechnung bescheren
Früher Model, heute Investorin: Wie sich eine 30-Jährige in der Finanzwelt durchsetzte
Darum stehen Tausende Tesla Model 3 auf einem Parkplatz in Kalifornien rum

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Dow schließt fester -- Facebook enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- Deutsche Bank verdient weniger -- Wirecard wächst kräftig -- Fiat, AT&T, DWS, GM im Fokus

PayPal kündigt Aktienrückkauf an. Trump und Juncker im Handelsstreit öffentlich um Entspannung bemüht. Linde steigert Gewinn und Umsatz. GlaxoSmithKline erhöht Jahresprognose. ifo-Geschäftsklima im Juli leicht eingetrübt. Creditshelf geht mit 80 Euro je Aktie an die Börse.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Aktien der Welt
Diese Aktien brachten die höchste Rendite
KW 29: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 29 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sind ihre Erwartungen an die Verhandlungen der EU mit den USA hinsichtlich des Handelskonflikts?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:27 Uhr
DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Dow schließt fester -- Facebook enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- Deutsche Bank verdient weniger -- Wirecard wächst kräftig -- Fiat, AT&T, DWS, GM im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:07 Uhr
Facebook-Aktie bricht nachbörslich ein - Facebook enttäuscht beim Umsatz
Aktie im Fokus
22:25 Uhr
PayPal übertrifft Erwartungen und will Aktien zurückkaufen - PayPal-Aktie gibt nach
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Apple Inc.865985
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Wirecard AG747206