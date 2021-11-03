ICON Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

ICON
plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
CEO Dr. Steve Cutler commented, "Im delighted with new ICONs strong start as a combined organisation as shown by record new business wins of $2,374 million resulting in a net book to bill of 1.27 and backlog growth over the initial three month period since closing of 3% to $18.6 billion. The response to the acquisition by our customers has been excellent and we are already engaging in a number of more strategic discussions which we expect will drive further growth over the long term. With the strong performance in the third quarter, we are revising our full year 2021 guidance to revenue of $5,430 - $5,530 million, an increase of 96% at the midpoint of the range, and adjusted earnings per share of $9.55 - $9.75.
Third Quarter 2021 Results
Gross business wins in the third quarter were $2,720 million and cancellations were $346 million. This resulted in net business wins of $2,374 million and a book to bill of 1.27.
GAAP revenue for Quarter 3 was $1,866.4 million. Adjusted revenue for Quarter 3 was $1,870.4 million. This represents a year on year increase of 167% or 165% on a constant currency basis.
GAAP net loss attributable to the Group was $94.3 million. Adjusted net income attributable to the Group for the quarter was $209.8 million resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.55 compared to $1.92 per share for Quarter 3 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA for Quarter 3 was $324.9 million or 17.4% of revenue, a year on year increase of 143%.
Cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was $299.0 million. During the quarter, $24.4 million was spent on capital expenditure. At September 30, 2021 the Group had cash and cash equivalents of $1,008.5 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $1,055.5 million at June 30, 2021 and $708.0 million at the end of September 2020.
Year to date 2021 Results
Gross business wins year to date were $5,330 million and cancellations were $750 million. This resulted in net business wins of $4,580 million and a book to bill of 1.27.
Year to date GAAP revenue was $3,595.7 million. Year to date adjusted revenue was $3,599.7 million. This represents a year on year increase of 76.7% or 76.1% on a constant currency basis.
GAAP net income attributable to the Group year to date was $76.7 million. Adjusted net income attributable to the Group was $448.4 million resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $7.11 compared to $5.26 per share for the equivalent prior year period.
Adjusted EBITDA year to date was $637.4 million or 17.7% of revenue, a year on year increase of 74.8%.
Other Information
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to the Group and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to the Group. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude amortization, stock compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses and transaction-related / integration-related adjustments. While non-GAAP financial measures are not superior to or a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, Icon believes certain non-GAAP information is useful to investors for historical comparison purposes.
To assist investors and analysts with year-over-year comparability for the merged business, we have included Combined Company Backlog information. This Combined Company information is not intended to represent pro forma financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP or Regulation S-X.
Adjusted earnings per share attributable to the Group (Non-GAAP) has been computed by dividing adjusted net income attributable to the Group by the weighted average number of shares outstanding. For the nine months ended 30 September 2020, GAAP earnings per share attributable to the Group has been computed by dividing net income attributable to the Group plus a GAAP charge associated with non-controlling interest in MeDiNova Research ("MeDiNova) by the weighted average number of shares outstanding. ICON purchased a majority shareholding in MeDiNova on May 23, 2019. ICON exercised its call on the outstanding shares in MeDiNova and derecognised the non-controlling interest effective from March 2020.
ICON will hold a conference call tomorrow, November 4th, 2021 at 09:00 EDT [13:00 Ireland & UK]. This call and linked slide presentation can be accessed live from our website at http://investor.iconplc.com. A recording will also be available on the website for 90 days following the call. In addition, a calendar of company events, including upcoming conference presentations, is available on our website, under "Investors. This calendar will be updated regularly.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, F-4, S-8, F-3 and certain other reports, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.
ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 37,960 employees in 159 locations in 53 countries as at September 30, 2021. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com and www.iconplc.com/pra.
ICON plc
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
2021
|
|
September 30,
2020
|
|
|
September 30,
2021
|
|
September 30,
2020
|
|
|
|
(in thousands except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$ 1,866,352
|
|
$ 701,729
|
|
|
$ 3,595,705
|
|
$ 2,037,059
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|
|
1,357,942
|
|
493,410
|
|
|
2,615,309
|
|
1,444,536
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expense
|
|
206,713
|
|
82,715
|
|
|
382,614
|
|
254,309
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
140,636
|
|
16,801
|
|
|
175,317
|
|
48,981
|
|
Transaction and integration-related expenses
|
|
149,791
|
|
402
|
|
|
182,309
|
|
(497)
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
6,162
|
|
|
|
|
6,162
|
|
18,089
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
1,861,244
|
|
593,328
|
|
|
3,361,711
|
|
1,765,418
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
5,108
|
|
108,401
|
|
|
233,994
|
|
271,641
|
|
Interest income
|
|
53
|
|
268
|
|
|
496
|
|
2,518
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(102,306)
|
|
(3,239)
|
|
|
(129,584)
|
|
(9,640)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes
|
|
(97,145)
|
|
105,430
|
|
|
104,906
|
|
264,519
|
|
Benefit arising/(provision) for income taxes
|
|
3,563
|
|
(13,706)
|
|
|
(26,718)
|
|
(32,706)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income before share of earnings from equity method investments
|
|
(93,582)
|
|
91,724
|
|
|
78,188
|
|
231,813
|
|
Share of equity method investments
|
|
(688)
|
|
(83)
|
|
|
(1,471)
|
|
(83)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
(94,270)
|
|
91,641
|
|
|
76,717
|
|
231,730
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(633)
|
|
Net (loss) income attributable to the Group
|
|
$ (94,270)
|
|
$ 91,641
|
|
|
$ 76,717
|
|
$ 231,097
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ (1.17)
|
|
$ 1.74
|
|
|
$ 1.23
|
|
$ 4.28
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$ (1.17)
|
|
$ 1.72
|
|
|
$ 1.22
|
|
$ 4.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
80,771,397
|
|
52,737,299
|
|
|
62,264,851
|
|
52,885,252
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
80,771,397
|
|
53,194,327
|
|
|
63,095,857
|
|
53,283,680
|
ICON plc
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
September 30,
2021
|
|
December 31,
2020
|
ASSETS
|
(in thousands)
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 1,008,524
|
|
|
$ 840,305
|
|
Available for sale investments
|
1,712
|
|
|
1,729
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
|
1,338,326
|
|
|
715,271
|
|
Unbilled revenue
|
550,692
|
|
|
428,684
|
|
Other receivables
|
60,376
|
|
|
35,394
|
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|
131,554
|
|
|
53,477
|
|
Income taxes receivable
|
38,484
|
|
|
28,118
|
|
Total current assets
|
3,129,668
|
|
|
2,102,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Assets:
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
319,457
|
|
|
174,343
|
|
Goodwill
|
8,935,212
|
|
|
936,257
|
|
Operating right-of-use assets
|
238,107
|
|
|
84,561
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
57,637
|
|
|
20,773
|
|
Non-current income taxes receivable
|
16,119
|
|
|
17,230
|
|
Non-current deferred tax asset
|
117,313
|
|
|
12,705
|
|
Equity method investments
|
3,062
|
|
|
4,534
|
|
Investments in equity-long term
|
22,758
|
|
|
15,765
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
4,815,184
|
|
|
66,460
|
|
Total Assets
|
$ 17,654,517
|
|
|
$ 3,435,606
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 62,576
|
|
|
$ 51,113
|
|
Unearned revenue
|
1,349,000
|
|
|
660,883
|
|
Other liabilities
|
794,879
|
|
|
399,769
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
39,614
|
|
|
12,178
|
|
Current bank credit lines and loan facilities
|
55,150
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,301,219
|
|
|
1,123,943
|
|
Other Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Non-current bank credit lines and loan facilities
|
5,872,720
|
|
|
348,477
|
|
Non-current operating lease liabilities
|
190,912
|
|
|
60,801
|
|
Non-current other liabilities
|
73,917
|
|
|
26,366
|
|
Non-current government grants
|
760
|
|
|
838
|
|
Non-current income taxes payable
|
18,868
|
|
|
14,539
|
|
Non-current deferred tax liability
|
1,227,535
|
|
|
10,406
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
9,685,931
|
|
|
1,585,370
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares, par value 6 euro cents per share; 100,000,000 shares authorised,
|
|
|
|
81,397,821 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and
|
|
|
|
52,788,093 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020
|
6,629
|
|
|
4,580
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
6,700,407
|
|
|
617,104
|
|
Other undenominated capital
|
1,134
|
|
|
1,134
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(79,196)
|
|
|
(35,477)
|
|
Retained earnings
|
1,339,612
|
|
|
1,262,895
|
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
7,968,586
|
|
|
1,850,236
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 17,654,517
|
|
|
$ 3,435,606
|
ICON plc
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
2021
|
|
September 30,
2020
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 76,717
|
|
|
$ 231,730
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
175,317
|
|
|
48,981
|
|
Impairment of right-of-use assets
|
5,731
|
|
|
5,411
|
|
Reduction in carrying value of operating right-of-use assets
|
30,607
|
|
|
21,367
|
|
Unrealised foreign currency gains, net
|
(7,374)
|
|
|
(3,982)
|
|Loss on issuance of debt
|
59,460
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on equity method investments
|
1,471
|
|
|
83
|
|
Stock compensation expense
|
114,791
|
|
|
20,157
|
|
Loss/(gain) on interest rate hedge
|
891
|
|
|
(725)
|
|
Amortization of financing costs
|
4,448
|
|
|
368
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|14,434
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred taxes
|
(26,532)
|
|
|
1,416
|
|
Other non-cash items
|
(1,592)
|
|
|
(121)
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and assumed liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
123,413
|
|
|
24,623
|
|
Unbilled revenue
|
49,203
|
|
|
(17,635)
|
|
Unearned revenue
|
(60,514)
|
|
|
82,386
|
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
(21,147)
|
|
|
(41,446)
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
539,324
|
|
|
372,613
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(46,067)
|
|
|
(28,026)
|
|
Purchase of subsidiary undertakings, net of cash acquired
|
(5,914,475)
|
|
|
(37,761)
|
|
Purchase of equity method investments
|
(2,450)
|
|
|
(2,450)
|
|
Sale of available for sale investments
|
17
|
|
|
47,902
|
|
Purchase of investments in equity - long term
|
(2,243)
|
|
|
(2,737)
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(5,965,218)
|
|
|
(23,072)
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Financing related costs
|
(30,349)
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of equity compensation
|
104,070
|
|
|
12,349
|
|
Share issue costs
|
(848)
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
Repurchase of ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
(175,000)
|
|
Share repurchase costs
|
|
|
|
(140)
|
|
Drawdown of bank credit lines and loan facilities, net of debt issuance costs and debt discount withheld
|
5,905,100
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment of bank credit lines and loan facilities
|
(377,780)
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
5,600,193
|
|
|
(162,801)
|
|
Effect of exchange rate movements on cash
|
(6,080)
|
|
|
946
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
168,219
|
|
|
187,686
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
840,305
|
|
|
520,309
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 1,008,524
|
|
|
|
$ 707,995
|
ICON plc
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
2021
|
|
September 30,
2020
|
|
|
September 30,
2021
|
|
September 30,
2020
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue, as reported
|
|
$ 1,866,352
|
|
$ 701,729
|
|
|
$ 3,595,705
|
|
$ 2,037,059
|
|
|
Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment (a)
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted revenue
|
|
$ 1,870,352
|
|
$ 701,729
|
|
|
$ 3,599,705
|
|
$ 2,037,059
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income/(loss) attributable to the Group
|
|
$ (94,270)
|
|
$ 91,641
|
|
|
$ 76,717
|
|
$ 231,097
|
|
|
Net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
633
|
|
|
Share of equity method investments
|
|
688
|
|
83
|
|
|
1,471
|
|
83
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(3,563)
|
|
13,706
|
|
|
26,718
|
|
32,706
|
|
|
Net interest expense (b)
|
|
102,253
|
|
2,971
|
|
|
129,088
|
|
7,122
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
140,636
|
|
16,801
|
|
|
175,317
|
|
48,981
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense (c)
|
|
26,355
|
|
7,260
|
|
|
41,987
|
|
21,431
|
|
|
Foreign currency losses (gains), net (d)
|
|
(7,185)
|
|
596
|
|
|
(6,347)
|
|
4,977
|
|
|
Restructuring (e)
|
|
6,162
|
|
|
|
|
6,162
|
|
18,089
|
|
|
Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment (a)
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction-related / integration-related costs (f)
|
|
149,791
|
|
402
|
|
|
182,309
|
|
(497)
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 324,867
|
|
$ 133,460
|
|
|
$ 637,422
|
|
$ 364,622
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income attributable to the Group and adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income/(loss) attributable to the Group
|
|
$ (94,270)
|
|
$ 91,641
|
|
|
$ 76,717
|
|
$ 231,097
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(3,563)
|
|
13,706
|
|
|
26,718
|
|
32,706
|
|
|
Amortisation
|
|
115,874
|
|
4,890
|
|
|
124,615
|
|
14,427
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense (c)
|
|
26,355
|
|
7,260
|
|
|
41,987
|
|
21,431
|
|
|
Foreign currency losses (gains), net (d)
|
|
(7,185)
|
|
596
|
|
|
(6,347)
|
|
4,977
|
|
|
Restructuring (e)
|
|
6,162
|
|
|
|
|
6,162
|
|
18,089
|
|
|
Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment (a)
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction-related / integration-related costs (f)
|
|
149,791
|
|
402
|
|
|
182,309
|
|
(497)
|
|
|
Transaction-related financing costs (g)
|
|
55,773
|
|
|
|
|
78,252
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted tax expense (h)
|
|
(43,121)
|
|
(16,119)
|
|
|
(85,993)
|
|
(41,825)
|
|
|
Adjusted net income attributable to the Group
|
|
$ 209,816
|
|
$ 102,376
|
|
|
$ 448,420
|
|
$ 280,405
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding
|
|
82,293,287
|
|
53,194,327
|
|
|
63,095,857
|
|
53,283,680
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group
|
|
$ 2.55
|
|
$ 1.92
|
|
|
$ 7.11
|
|
$ 5.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment represents non-cash adjustments resulting from the revaluation of deferred revenue and the subsequent charge to revenue in connection with business combinations.
|
(b)
|
|
Net Interest expense includes losses on modification or extinguishment of debt.
|
(c)
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense represents the amount of recurring non-cash expense related to the Companys equity compensation programs
|
(d)
|
|
Foreign currency losses (gains), net relates to gains or losses that arise in connection with the revaluation of non-US dollar denominated assets and liabilities. We exclude these gains and losses from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because fluctuations from period- to- period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results.
|
(e)
|
|
Restructuring charges incurred relate to charges incurred in connection with the termination of leases at locations that are no longer being used and amounts incurred in connection with the elimination of redundant positions within the organisation.
|
(f)
|
|
Transaction-related / integration-related costs include expenses/credits associated with our acquisitions, share-based compensation expense related to the acceleration of share-based compensation awards and replacement share-based awards, contingent consideration valuation adjustments, and any other costs incurred directly related to the integration of these acquisitions.
|
(g)
|
|
Transaction-related financing costs includes costs incurred in connection with changes to our long-term debt and amortization of financing fees. We exclude these costs from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income because they result from financing decisions rather than from decisions made related to our ongoing operations.
|
(h)
|
|
Represents the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at our estimated effective tax rate.
