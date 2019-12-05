finanzen.net
05.12.2019 19:00
ICON Wins Best Contract Research Organisation  Full-Service Providers at the 15th Annual Scrip Awards 2019

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a leading global provider of drug and medical device development and commercialisation services, has won Best Contract Research Organisation  Full-Service Providers at the 2019 Scrip Awards, which took place in London on 4 December.

The Scrip Awards honour the industrys highest-achieving individuals and organisations, with the Best Contract Research Organisation acknowledging the critical role that CROs play in drug development. Icon was selected by a panel of senior industry experts from around the world, as the best CRO according to the following criteria:

  • The capabilities and strengths offered
  • Deliverable results that exceed sponsor expectations
  • Innovations in patient recruitment strategy brought to their partners
  • Improved performance in quality of data, timelines and transparency
  • Steps taken towards streamlining data collection and reporting

"ICON is honoured to have been named as the Best Contract Research Organisation  Full-Service Providers at the Scrip 2019 awards. This achievement completes a strong year for ICON, with over 12 high profile industry awards. We are very proud to be recognised for our notable developments in patient, site and data solutions, innovation in trial design and real world evidence, commented Steve Cutler, ICONs Chief Executive Officer.

A full list of ICONs industry awards can be viewed at www.iconplc.com/awards

About ICON plc
ICON plc is a global provider of drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 90 locations in 37 countries and has approximately 14,400 employees.

Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.

ICON/ICLR-G

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, as well as economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

