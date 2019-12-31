finanzen.net
09.04.2020 10:30

 ICON wins multiple categories in 2020 CRO Leadership Awards third year in a row

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of drug development and commercialisation services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, has won awards across multiple categories in the annual CRO Leadership Awards.

This is the fourth year Icon has won awards in the CRO Leadership Awards, having been successful in 2019, 2018 and 2015.

ICON received 2020 CRO Leadership Awards in five of the overall six categories, each further divided into three groups  Big Pharma, Small Pharma, and Overall. In two categories, ICON took awards in all three groups.

Winning categories:

  • Compatibility (Overall, Big Pharma)
  • Expertise (Overall, Big Pharma, Small Pharma)
  • Phase IV (Overall, Big Pharma)
  • Quality (Overall, Big Pharma, Small Pharma)
  • Reliability (Overall, Big Pharma)

Life Science Leader magazine and Clinical Leader once again teamed up with Industry Standard Research (ISR) to determine the award recipients. They assessed sixty contract research organisations on over 20 performance metrics in ISRs annual CRO Quality Benchmarking survey.

Survey participants were recruited from pharma and biopharma companies of all sizes and were screened for decision-making influence related to working with contract research organisations.

Dr Steve Cutler, Chief Executive Office, ICON plc, said: "We are delighted to have been successful in five categories at the CRO Leadership Awards for the third year in a row. These awards are a testament to the dedication, hard work and expertise of ICONs scientific specialists and operational professionals. We are particularly gratified that ICONs expertise in the drug development process has been recognised by both big and small biopharma companies alike.

A full list of ICONs industry awards can be viewed at www.iconplc.com/awards.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently operates from 97 locations in 40 countries and has approximately 14,650 employees as at December 31, 2019. Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, as well as economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

ICON/ICLR-G

