ICON Wins Pharma Contract Services Company of the Year at the Pharma Industry Awards 2018

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of drug development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today announced that it has been awarded Pharma Contract Services Company of the Year for the second time. The award was presented at the annual Pharma Industry Awards which took place in Dublin on 23 October 2018.

The Pharma Industry Awards is the premier awards ceremony for recognising and celebrating the most original and innovative individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence in the Irish Pharma sector. The Pharma Contract Services Company of the Year award was judged under the following criteria:

Outstanding achievement

Business growth

Operational excellence

Innovativeness

Societal Impact

Professional standing and accreditation

Commenting on the award, ICONs Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Steve Cutler, said "We are thrilled to be honoured as the industrys best contract services company for 2018. Over the past year we have continued to grow as a global leader in clinical research, helping our clients develop their products through operational excellence and quality innovation and solutions. We are delighted that our employees hard work and dedication are being recognised and that this award adds to the number of high-profile industry awards received over the past year, recognising Icon as one of the worlds leading Contract Research Organisations.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug development and commercialisation solutions and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government and public health organisations. The company specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 93 locations in 37 countries and has approximately 13,675 employees.

