ICON Wins Pharma Contract Services Company of the Year at the Pharma Industry Awards 2018

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of drug development
services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device
industries, today announced that it has been awarded Pharma
Contract Services Company of the Year for the second time. The award
was presented at the annual Pharma Industry Awards which took place in
Dublin on 23 October 2018.
The Pharma Industry Awards is the premier awards ceremony for
recognising and celebrating the most original and innovative individuals
and companies that demonstrate excellence in the Irish Pharma sector.
The Pharma Contract Services Company of the Year award was judged under
the following criteria:
-
Outstanding achievement
-
Business growth
-
Operational excellence
-
Innovativeness
-
Societal Impact
-
Professional standing and accreditation
Commenting on the award, ICONs Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Steve
Cutler, said "We are thrilled to be honoured as the industrys best
contract services company for 2018. Over the past year we have continued
to grow as a global leader in clinical research, helping our clients
develop their products through operational excellence and quality
innovation and solutions. We are delighted that our employees hard work
and dedication are being recognised and that this award adds to the
number of high-profile industry awards received over the past year,
recognising Icon as one of the worlds leading Contract Research
Organisations.
About ICON plc
ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced
drug development and commercialisation solutions and services to
pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government and public
health organisations. The company specializes in the strategic
development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical
development from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With
headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 93
locations in 37 countries and has approximately 13,675 employees.
Further information is available at https://www.iconplc.com/news-events/awards/
ICON/ICLR-G
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These
statements are based on management's current expectations and
information currently available, including current economic and industry
conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or
actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions
may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking
statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability
to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the
opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of
new business mergers and acquisitions, as well as economic and global
market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time
to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to
predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you
should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when
making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such
words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are
made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any
forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties
relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports
filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are
available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181025005366/en/