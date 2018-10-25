finanzen.net
25.10.2018 13:00
ICON Wins Pharma Contract Services Company of the Year at the Pharma Industry Awards 2018

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of drug development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today announced that it has been awarded Pharma Contract Services Company of the Year for the second time. The award was presented at the annual Pharma Industry Awards which took place in Dublin on 23 October 2018.

The Pharma Industry Awards is the premier awards ceremony for recognising and celebrating the most original and innovative individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence in the Irish Pharma sector. The Pharma Contract Services Company of the Year award was judged under the following criteria:

  • Outstanding achievement
  • Business growth
  • Operational excellence
  • Innovativeness
  • Societal Impact
  • Professional standing and accreditation

Commenting on the award, ICONs Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Steve Cutler, said "We are thrilled to be honoured as the industrys best contract services company for 2018. Over the past year we have continued to grow as a global leader in clinical research, helping our clients develop their products through operational excellence and quality innovation and solutions. We are delighted that our employees hard work and dedication are being recognised and that this award adds to the number of high-profile industry awards received over the past year, recognising Icon as one of the worlds leading Contract Research Organisations.

About ICON plc
ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug development and commercialisation solutions and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government and public health organisations. The company specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 93 locations in 37 countries and has approximately 13,675 employees.

Further information is available at https://www.iconplc.com/news-events/awards/

ICON/ICLR-G

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, as well as economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

