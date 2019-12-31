finanzen.net
14.02.2020 02:00
ID-Solutions S.r.l. Becomes Murata ID Solutions S.r.l.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001) (hereafter "Murata), announces the change of the company name of its affiliate ID-Solutions S.r.l. (Headquarters: Parma, Italy), to Murata ID Solutions S.r.l., effective April 1, 2020.

Murata ID Solutions is a RFID system integrator that, starting from their consultancy experience and development of their own middleware and application software, provides added value traceability solutions based on customer needs. The company was acquired by Murata on June 1, 2017.

The name change will rebrand the companys corporate image as a member of the Murata Group and enhance the RFID business through greater synergies.

New corporate name of the company: Murata ID Solutions S.r.l.
Current corporate name of the company: ID-Solutions S.r.l.

Brief summary

Company name: Murata ID Solutions S.r.l.
Location: Viale Mariotti, 1 43121 Parma
Representative: Antonio Rizzi
Business description: RFID system integration (including middleware and application software development)
Number of employees: 17
Main office: Parma, Italy
http://www.murata-idsolutions.com/

Related news release

Murata acquired ID-Solutions in Italy
https://www.murata.com/en-global/about/newsroom/news/company/general/2017/0602

Murata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com

Nachrichten zu Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

