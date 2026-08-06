Anemoi International

Werbung

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

(“Anemoi,” “AMOI”, or the “Company”)

Werbung

ID4 AG signs 3 year digital transformation contract

Anemoi, the parent of Swiss RegTech firm ID4 AG ("ID4"), is pleased to announce that ID4 has entered into an initial three-year contract with a major Swiss insurance and pension service provider (the "Client") to deliver the full digital transformation of its pension client lifecycle management platform.

ID4 will deploy its ID4pension SaaS platform as the digital backbone for the Client's pension operations, covering the end-to-end client lifecycle from onboarding through to back-office administration and strategy management. The project is structured across several delivery phases which will run until the first half of 2027.

Delivery in 2026 focuses on the foundations of the platform: comprehensive digital onboarding for bespoke, tailored pension clients and seamless integration with the Client's Portfolio Management System (PMS). The PMS integration is a key milestone: it connects onboarding directly to portfolio management, replacing fragmented, manual handoffs with a continuous, automated client data flow.

In 2027, the scope expands to the full client base: ID4pension will replace the existing retail onboarding platform with a single, unified onboarding solution covering all client types and distribution channels.

Strategic Rationale and Value Drivers

ID4pension gives the Client the operational platform to grow its pension business without increasing its costs. By automating the full client lifecycle — onboarding, compliance, strategy management and back-office administration — ID4 enables the Client to manage significant AUM growth with existing teams, whilst simultaneously improving service quality and strengthening the client’s control over its operational processes.

Blueprint Implementation Model with Global IT Consulting Provider

The project will be delivered jointly by ID4 and a leading global IT and business consulting firm. This collaborative rollout leverages ID4’s standardized implementation blueprint and the consulting firm’s execution capabilities to minimize project’s risks and accelerate time-to-production.

Market Context

According to Verein Vorsorge Schweiz (VVS), the Swiss vested benefits market represents approximately CHF 154 billion in assets under management,. Despite the scale of the market, digitalisation of client lifecycle processes at vested benefits foundations remains at an early stage. ID4pension is purpose-built for this market, and this Client engagement represents its most comprehensive deployment to date.

END

Anemoi International Ltd www.anemoi-international.com

enquiries@anemoi-international.com ID4 AG www.id4clm.com emmanuel.nay@id4clm.com

Note to Editors

About Anemoi International Ltd - https://anemoi-international.com/about-us/

Anemoi International Ltd is the parent company of ID4 AG and is focused on building and scaling RegTech solutions for the financial services industry. The Company’s strategy centers on driving growth through direct client engagements and an expanding network of value-added resellers and implementation partners across Switzerland and Europe. www.anemoi-international.com

About ID4 AG - https://id4clm.com/

ID4 AG is a Swiss RegTech company providing digital solutions for Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) in the financial industry. Its modular SaaS platform — ID4pension — helps automate compliance processes including AML, KYC, client onboarding and monitoring, improving efficiency and regulatory alignment. Trusted by wealth managers, financial advisors, pension funds and other regulated institutions, ID4 supports digital transformation with flexible, client-centric tools recognised for innovation and usability in the RegTech space. www.id4clm.com