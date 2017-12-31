01.05.2018 14:30
Idera Pharmaceuticals Increases Operational Efficiency of Global Oncology Program with Medidata Clinical Cloud

Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO) today announced that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA), expanded its use of the Medidata Clinical Cloud® to automate operations, increase efficiencies, and gain better data visibility in order to accelerate their 2125 oncology development program.

Idera, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing toll-like receptor and RNA therapeutics for patients with rare cancers and rare diseases, added Rave ePro, Edge Study Feasibility, Edge Site Payments, Edge Site Grants, and Edge Targeted SDV to unify its clinical systems and processes on one platform. Ranked by customers as the #1 professional services organization in a recent Life Sciences Strategy Group survey, the Medidata Implementation Team (MIT) will deploy the solution to seamlessly enhance and maximize value throughout for the company.

"In order to meet our accelerated timelines for this important oncology studies and future trials, it was critical that we select a technology partner that can drive process efficiencies and help us arrive at faster insights and decisions, said Tracey Sessa, Director, Clinical Operations, Immuno-Oncology at Idera. "Medidatas unified platform will enable us to do so, by expediting patient enrollment, increasing productivity, and improving data management with quick access to meaningful data.

By marrying the science of clinical research with operational efficiencies, Medidatas unified solutions will provide a higher level of data quality and accessibility for Ideras next generation of clinical trials. This product expansion will enable study teams to improve clinical development in the following ways:

  • Rave ePro: immediate access to data, reduction in manual data reconciliation and improved submission for PRO data
  • Edge Study Feasibility: improve patient enrollment and identify top performing sites
  • Edge Site Payments: provide an end-to-end payment process, on-demand disbursing to global sites, improve workflow, and reduce payments complexities
  • Edge Site Grants: expedite site budget negotiations with fair market value benchmarks, by procedure, to ensure site payment accuracy
  • Edge Targeted SDV: focus on critical data, enabling a more targeted monitoring approach

"Technology is becoming an increasingly important enabler of success for oncology clinical research, said Michael Pray, executive vice president of global sales at Medidata. "Medidata is providing Idera a unified platform and unmatched data analytics that simplify study operations and optimize drug development, which ultimately results in more effective treatments for patients, globally.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Harnessing the approach of the earliest researchers in immunotherapy and the Companys vast experience in developing proprietary immunology platforms, Ideras lead development program is focused on priming the immune system to play a more powerful role in fighting cancer, ultimately increasing the number of people who can benefit from immunotherapy. Idera continues to invest in research and development, and is committed to working with investigators and partners who share the common goal of addressing the unmet needs of patients suffering from rare, life-threatening diseases. To learn more about Idera, visit www.iderapharma.com.

About Medidata

Medidata's unified platform, pioneering analytics, and unrivaled expertise power the development of new therapies for over 1,000 pharmaceutical companies, biotech, medical device firms, academic medical centers and contract research organizations around the world. The Medidata Clinical Cloud® connects patients, physicians and life sciences professionals. Companies on the Medidata platform are individually and collaboratively reinventing the way research is done to create smarter, more precise treatments. For more information: www.mdsol.com

