Idera Pharmaceuticals Increases Operational Efficiency of Global Oncology Program with Medidata Clinical Cloud

Medidata
(NASDAQ:MDSO) today announced that Idera
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA), expanded its use of the Medidata
Clinical Cloud® to automate operations, increase efficiencies, and
gain better data visibility in order to accelerate their 2125 oncology
development program.
Idera, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing toll-like
receptor and RNA therapeutics for patients with rare cancers and rare
diseases, added Rave ePro, Edge Study Feasibility, Edge Site Payments,
Edge Site Grants, and Edge Targeted SDV to unify its clinical systems
and processes on one platform. Ranked by customers as the #1
professional services organization in a recent Life Sciences Strategy
Group survey,
the Medidata Implementation Team (MIT) will deploy the solution to
seamlessly enhance and maximize value throughout for the company.
"In order to meet our accelerated timelines for this important oncology
studies and future trials, it was critical that we select a technology
partner that can drive process efficiencies and help us arrive at faster
insights and decisions, said Tracey Sessa, Director, Clinical
Operations, Immuno-Oncology at Idera. "Medidatas unified platform will
enable us to do so, by expediting patient enrollment, increasing
productivity, and improving data management with quick access to
meaningful data.
By marrying the science of clinical research with operational
efficiencies, Medidatas unified solutions will provide a higher level
of data quality and accessibility for Ideras next generation of
clinical trials. This product expansion will enable study teams to
improve clinical development in the following ways:
-
Rave
ePro: immediate access to data, reduction in manual data
reconciliation and improved submission for PRO data
-
Edge
Study Feasibility: improve patient enrollment and identify top
performing sites
-
Edge
Site Payments: provide an end-to-end payment process, on-demand
disbursing to global sites, improve workflow, and reduce payments
complexities
-
Edge
Site Grants: expedite site budget negotiations with fair market
value benchmarks, by procedure, to ensure site payment accuracy
-
Edge
Targeted SDV: focus on critical data, enabling a more targeted
monitoring approach
"Technology is becoming an increasingly important enabler of success for
oncology clinical research, said Michael Pray, executive vice president
of global sales at Medidata. "Medidata is providing Idera a unified
platform and unmatched data analytics that simplify study operations and
optimize drug development, which ultimately results in more effective
treatments for patients, globally.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Harnessing the approach of the earliest researchers in immunotherapy and
the Companys vast experience in developing proprietary immunology
platforms, Ideras lead development program is focused on priming the
immune system to play a more powerful role in fighting cancer,
ultimately increasing the number of people who can benefit from
immunotherapy. Idera continues to invest in research and development,
and is committed to working with investigators and partners who share
the common goal of addressing the unmet needs of patients suffering from
rare, life-threatening diseases. To learn more about Idera, visit www.iderapharma.com.
About Medidata
Medidata's unified platform, pioneering analytics, and unrivaled
expertise power the development of new therapies for over 1,000
pharmaceutical companies, biotech, medical device firms, academic
medical centers and contract research organizations around the world.
The Medidata Clinical Cloud® connects patients, physicians and life
sciences professionals. Companies on the Medidata platform are
individually and collaboratively reinventing the way research is done to
create smarter, more precise treatments. For more information: www.mdsol.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005515/en/