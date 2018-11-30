finanzen.net
24.06.2019 22:15
IFF and ISIPCA Celebrate First Master of Scent Design Graduating Class

Regulatory News:

IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) (TASE:IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, and nutrition & ingredients, and ISIPCA, a prestigious higher education institution in the field of perfume, cosmetics, and flavoring, today celebrate the first Master of Scent Design and Creation graduating class of their collaborative program, established in 2016.

"This is an historic day with many reasons to celebrate, said Nicolas Mirzayantz, Scent Division CEO, IFF. "This is the first Masters of Scent Design & Creation graduating class from the first collaboration of its kind in the industry. We are thrilled at the sheer quality and passion of the well-trained and talented class, who are poised and ready to contribute to the world of fragrance. And we are happy to see such a diverse and inclusive group, reflecting the consumers for whom they will create.

The three-year program, based in Versailles, France, offers students a strong foundation in the art of perfumery, including an industry-leading study of 800 raw materials. It also comprises opportunities for IFF internships, a mentorship program with senior perfumers, marketing, storytelling and soft skills courses, a study of accords and the history of perfumery, and many other topics to prepare students for a career in scent.

Valery Claude, Vice President, Creation, Innovation and Design, Global Fragrance, IFF, and the leader of the program said, "When we partnered with ISIPCA to launch the Masters of Scent Design and Creation three years ago, it was our goal to design a curriculum that leads the industry in terms of depth and breadth of our offerings to ensure a pipeline of talent for the future. While mentorship and knowledge-sharing is powerfully within the IFF culture, it is very gratifying to be able to extend this practice to our students.

"ISIPCA greatly appreciates the value of its partnership with IFF, leading to this first graduating class. This high-quality program will enable our graduates to challenge the future in an innovative industry. We are expecting they will expand our wide International Alumni Network around the world. Working closely with IFF, a market leader, was a great opportunity for our teams. It allowed them to progress in a challenging and intercultural environment, said Mrs. Cécile Ecalle, Executive Director, ISIPCA.

Active recruitment efforts are ongoing and prospective students can find more information at IFFs website.

Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) (TASE:IFF), were using Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About ISIPCA:
The International Institute of Perfumery, Cosmetics and Food Flavours was founded in 1970, and provides students from France and abroad with its unique know-how. It is the only school in this field to offer both a commercial and a scientific track, in initial training (Bac+1 to Bac+6) and in continuing education, with courses in French and in English. The top-quality teaching provided at ISIPCA paves the way for learners to advance into specialized careers and managerial positions in the flagship sectors of luxury goods, cosmetics, food flavours and perfumery.

Since its creation by Jean-Jacques Guerlain, ISIPCA has trained professionals who are renowned for their commitment, their precision and their creativity. They contribute to enhancing the reputation of French expertise, the world benchmark in this sector. The ISIPCA school is run by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Paris Ile-de-France.

