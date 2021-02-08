  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
28.07.2021 22:00

IFF Appoints Nicolas Mirzayantz President of IFFs Nourish Division

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that Nicolas Mirzayantz, current President, Scent, has been appointed President of IFFs Nourish division, effective September 1, 2021. Mr. Mirzayantz will succeed Kathy Fortmann, current President, Nourish, who has decided to pursue other opportunities outside of IFF. IFF veteran and current President, Global Consumer Fragrances, Christophe de Villeplee, will assume transition into the role of President, Scent.

"We could not be more pleased to have Nicolas lead our Nourish division, said IFF Chairman and CEO, Andreas Fibig. "Nicolas is joining a Nourish division with a tremendous opportunity to build on significant sales momentum and strong customer interest in IFFs differentiated portfolio and capabilities. He has been an invaluable member of our leadership team, with an unparalleled ability to create a culture of innovation and deliver creative and winning solutions to our customers while consistently strengthening the business through growth and margin expansion. Nicolas has transformed our Scent division into the global fragrance leader it is today, and I am confident that he will bring to Nourish the same passion, culture of breakthrough innovation, financial prowess and commitment needed to drive continued momentum with Nourish. I also want to thank Kathy for her leadership at a pivotal time for Nourish and we wish her the best as she embarks on her next chapter.

Mr. Mirzayantz, who has had a 33-year career with the Company, brings decades of industry experience to his new role. During his 14-year tenure as President of the Scent division, Mr. Mirzayantz led a compound annual growth rate of approximately 5%, while continuously expanding profit margin. Previously, Mr. Mirzayantz served as Regional Manager, North America, during which he led IFFs North American Flavors and Fragrances division.

As President, Nourish, Mr. Mirzayantz will focus on leveraging the divisions best-in-class product portfolio and world-class innovation to create unmatched solutions for customers that drive industry-leading growth. Together with an incredibly talented Nourish team, Mr. Mirzayantz will partner with customers of all sizes to shape the future of the global food and beverage experience for IFFs stakeholders.

"Since joining IFF more than 30 years ago, I have had the privilege of working closely together with each of the Companys divisions, including Nourish, said Nicolas Mirzayantz, President, Scent. "The opportunity for our Nourish division is significant and I know that I will be joining an impressive, creative team that is laser-focused on delivering industry-defining solutions for our customers. Im equally pleased to know that Scent will continue its strong momentum with Christophe. I have had the privilege to work with him for the past 22 years and I know firsthand that he has the expertise and experience necessary to successfully lead the division into the future while upholding IFFs collaborative, innovative and purpose-driven culture.

Mr. de Villeplee, who currently serves as President, Global Consumer Fragrances, will assume Mr. Mirzayantz current role of President, Scent effective September 1, 2021. Drawing upon his long career with IFF and 30 years of experience within the fragrance sector, Mr. de Villeplee will play an instrumental role in leading the Scent divisions continued creative discoveries and scientific breakthroughs, positioning IFFs Scent division as the industrys leading fragrance creation and solutions provider.

Added Mr. Fibig: "I firmly believe that Christophe is the right leader for the IFF Scent division. He brings more than two decades of experience growing our customer relationships in consumer and fine fragrance globally and is well-positioned to oversee Scents future growth. I am excited to have him join our Executive Committee and know that he will continue to have successes leading our Scent division.qw

"I am both proud and excited to start my new role as President of IFFs Scent division and to lead such a passionate group of IFFers, said Mr. de Villeplee. "Having worked closely with Nicolas for 22 years in the Scent division, I look forward to building on the incredible momentum that we have created to deliver continued innovation and growth for the division and our customers for years to come.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, scent, health and biosciences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world  from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Nachrichten zu International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
22.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: International Flavors Fragrances legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
01.06.21
So stuften die Analysten die International Flavors Fragrances-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein (finanzen.net)
12.05.21
International Flavors Fragrances stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
08.05.21
Ausblick: International Flavors Fragrances zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
06.05.21
IFF hält die Dividende stabil (MyDividends)
31.03.21
Analysten sehen für International Flavors Fragrances-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
11.02.21
International Flavors Fragrances stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
08.02.21
Ausblick: International Flavors Fragrances stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Flavors Fragrances News
RSS Feed
International Flavors Fragrances zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.02.2019International FlavorsFragrances NeutralSeaport Global Securities
16.10.2018International FlavorsFragrances BuyDeutsche Bank AG
09.08.2018International FlavorsFragrances HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.06.2018International FlavorsFragrances HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.05.2018International FlavorsFragrances NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.10.2018International FlavorsFragrances BuyDeutsche Bank AG
09.08.2018International FlavorsFragrances HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.06.2018International FlavorsFragrances HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.02.2017International FlavorsFragrances BuyUBS AG
08.11.2016International FlavorsFragrances HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene International Flavors Fragrances News

21.07.21IFF to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results August 5
22.07.21Erste Schätzungen: International Flavors Fragrances legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Weitere International Flavors Fragrances News
Werbung

Trading-News

Nasdaq 100: Ist die Tech-Party vorbei?
Alphabet überrascht mit Gewinnsprung - Aktie unter Rekordhoch
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Daimler, Heidelberg Cement, Infineon
DZ BANK - Verschnaufpause mündet in höherem Verlaufstief
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
PRIMA - Zukunft: Technologie- und Innovationsfonds feiert einjähriges Bestehen
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Neue wikifolios, neue Investmentchancen
Allvest erhält Bestnote - Aktion: Jetzt 15 für jeden Vertragsabschluss
Fünf weitere Jahre ohne Zinsen?
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur International Flavors Fragrances-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

International Flavors Fragrances Peer Group News

07:02 UhrAusblick: Balchem informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
27.07.21MÄRKTE EUROPA/Etwas leichter - Vorlagen aus China belasten
24.07.21Sensient Technologies: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
23.07.21Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
22.07.21MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bleiben auch nach EZB auf Erholungskurs
22.07.21MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen kommen nach EZB etwas zurück - Euro steigt
22.07.21MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen vor EZB-Entscheidung gut unterstützt
22.07.21Symrise-Konkurrent Givaudan mit Zahlen - Aktie plus 140 Prozent seit Empfehlung. und jetzt?
21.07.21Ausblick: Sensient Technologies präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
21.07.21Erste Schätzungen: Symrise öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal

News von

Apple, Alphabet und Microsoft machten Rekordgewinne in der Pandemie
Dividendenfonds plötzlich wieder gefragt  Das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen
Die besten Geschenke und wichtigsten Utensilien im Überblick
Bis zu 33.000 Euro pro Quadratmeter  die Schweiz lockt trotzdem mehr Deutsche
Impfung - darf und muss der Staat Menschen zum Glück zwingen?

News von

Goldpreis: Notenbanken liefern weiterhin Rückenwind
DAX im Minus: Börsen geben nach - Fed und Pekings Politik im Blick
Silberpreis: Massive Verkaufswelle unter den Terminmarktprofis
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Ausblick beflügelt BioNTech-Partner Pfizer
DAX-Chartanalyse: Index verfällt in gewohnte Muster

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen uneins -- DAX schließt fester -- US-Notenbank bestätigt Leitzins -- Europcar nimmt Übernahmeangebot des VW-Konsortiums an -- Deutsche Bank, BASF, GRENKE, Apple, Alphabet im Fokus

Safran setzt nach schwachem ersten Halbjahr auf zweite Jahreshälfte. Carrefour steigert Betriebsgewinn. Vivendi steigert Umsatz und Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr. Tilray schreibt schwarze Zahlen. HeidelbergCement kündigt Aktienrückkauf an. McDonald's-Umsätze übersteigen Vorkrisenniveau. Boeing gelingt erster Quartalsgewinn seit 2019. Visa steigert dank höherem Zahlungsvolumen Umsatz und Gewinn.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Berufe die auch eine Rezession überstehen
Welche bieten am meisten Sicherheit?
Diese Jobs sind vom Aussterben bedroht
Der Arbeitsmarkt im Wandel.
Die erfolgreichsten Filmreihen aller Zeiten
Welche Filme haben am meisten Geld eingespielt?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Gehen Sie davon aus, dass es im Laufe des Jahres 2021 mochmal einen Lockdown geben wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen