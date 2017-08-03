18.01.2018 22:15
IFF Honors Dominique Ropion with Prestigious Master Perfumer Title

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118006275/en/

Dominique Ropion (Photo: Business Wire)

Dominique Ropion (Photo: Business Wire)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, has named Dominique Ropion Master Perfumer. The Companys designation recognizes perfumers who have demonstrated consistent and outstanding levels of creativity and craftsmanship in the art of perfumery, and exceptional leadership in and measurable impact on the industry. Mr. Ropion is the second perfumer at IFF recognized with the prestigious title, which was established in 2013.

"At the heart of IFF are the people who consistently go above and beyond to passionately pursue their art and by doing so, revolutionize the industry, said IFF Chairman & CEO Andreas Fibig. "In his 17 years with us, Dominique has consistently achieved this outstanding level of creativity and passion for his art and our customers. We congratulate him on his many achievements -- as we look forward to his future successes.

Mr. Ropions journey to perfumery began as a teenager. Studying physics at school, he worked in a fragrance lab during summer vacations and became fascinated with the process. The fascination turned into an internship, followed by a bit of luck when a space became available at a perfumery school, where his talents were revealed and expanded. He worked in the industry for 18 years before he joined IFF in 2000. Since that time, he created or co-created fragrances for some of the industrys most prestigious and iconic brands, including Christian Dior, Thierry Mugler, Lancôme, Givenchy, Frederic Malle, Issey Miyake, Yves Saint Laurent, Paco Rabanne and the Body Shop. His creations have not been limited to high-end fine fragrance, however, as he has publicly expressed his fascination with and passion for creating fragrances for more ubiquitous product categories, such as consumer, mass market, and specialty fragrances.

Mr. Ropion said, "I feel humbled by this title, and while Im proud of having created fragrances for these prestigious fragrance brands across the world, Im also particularly thrilled about what lies ahead: continuing to discover the world of scents, as well as training tomorrows talents with the IFF perfumery school.

Mr. Ropions external recognitions include the Cosmetique Magazine Oscar in 2010, the Chevalier de lOrdre des Arts et des Lettres in 2012, and the prestigious Cosmetic Valley's International Fragrance Prize (formerly the Prix François Coty) in 2008. Within IFF, he counts among his successes his contributions to the creation of the Companys Scent Design School and his work in evaluating and shaping new molecule creations.

"Dominique has always been recognized as a master by our industry, said Nicolas Mirzayantz, Group President, Fragrances. "He famously relishes the challenges presented by every aspect of fragrance creation, using his insatiable thirst for learning and his willingness to be challenged outside of his comfort zone. His innate curiosity, profound knowledge of perfume creation history, commitment to the highest standards of craftsmanship, and his enthusiasm for sharing his knowledge with the next generation is renowned and deeply appreciated by our entire creative team. Mr. Mirzayantz continued, "I am thrilled to recognize Dominique as IFFs newest Master Perfumer and congratulate him for his lasting contributions to the fragrance industry.

Meet IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking "what if?. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as beloved foods and beverages. Our 7,400 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

