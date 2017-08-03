IFF Honors Dominique Ropion with Prestigious Master Perfumer Title

Regulatory News:
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris:
IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world,
has named Dominique Ropion Master Perfumer. The Companys designation
recognizes perfumers who have demonstrated consistent and outstanding
levels of creativity and craftsmanship in the art of perfumery, and
exceptional leadership in and measurable impact on the industry. Mr.
Ropion is the second perfumer at IFF recognized with the prestigious
title, which was established in 2013.
"At the heart of IFF are the people who consistently go above and beyond
to passionately pursue their art and by doing so, revolutionize the
industry, said IFF Chairman & CEO Andreas Fibig. "In his 17 years with
us, Dominique has consistently achieved this outstanding level of
creativity and passion for his art and our customers. We congratulate
him on his many achievements -- as we look forward to his future
successes.
Mr. Ropions journey to perfumery began as a teenager. Studying physics
at school, he worked in a fragrance lab during summer vacations and
became fascinated with the process. The fascination turned into an
internship, followed by a bit of luck when a space became available at a
perfumery school, where his talents were revealed and expanded. He
worked in the industry for 18 years before he joined IFF in 2000. Since
that time, he created or co-created fragrances for some of the
industrys most prestigious and iconic brands, including Christian Dior,
Thierry Mugler, Lancôme, Givenchy, Frederic Malle, Issey Miyake, Yves
Saint Laurent, Paco Rabanne and the Body Shop. His creations have not
been limited to high-end fine fragrance, however, as he has publicly
expressed his fascination with and passion for creating fragrances for
more ubiquitous product categories, such as consumer, mass market, and
specialty fragrances.
Mr. Ropion said, "I feel humbled by this title, and while Im proud of
having created fragrances for these prestigious fragrance brands across
the world, Im also particularly thrilled about what lies ahead:
continuing to discover the world of scents, as well as training
tomorrows talents with the IFF perfumery school.
Mr. Ropions external recognitions include the Cosmetique Magazine Oscar
in 2010, the Chevalier de lOrdre des Arts et des Lettres in 2012, and
the prestigious Cosmetic Valley's International Fragrance Prize
(formerly the Prix François Coty) in 2008. Within IFF, he counts among
his successes his contributions to the creation of the Companys Scent
Design School and his work in evaluating and shaping new molecule
creations.
"Dominique has always been recognized as a master by our industry, said
Nicolas Mirzayantz, Group President, Fragrances. "He famously relishes
the challenges presented by every aspect of fragrance creation, using
his insatiable thirst for learning and his willingness to be challenged
outside of his comfort zone. His innate curiosity, profound knowledge of
perfume creation history, commitment to the highest standards of
craftsmanship, and his enthusiasm for sharing his knowledge with the
next generation is renowned and deeply appreciated by our entire
creative team. Mr. Mirzayantz continued, "I am thrilled to recognize
Dominique as IFFs newest Master Perfumer and congratulate him for his
lasting contributions to the fragrance industry.
