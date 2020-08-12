  • Suche
22.02.2021 22:15

IFF Names Dirk Lauven Master Perfumer

IFF (NYSE: IFF) has named Dirk Lauven Master Perfumer, an honor recognizing his illustrious career achievements, track record of commercial excellence and entrepreneurial contributions to the global perfumery industry. Mr. Lauven, a 30-year industry veteran, is IFFs eighth Master Perfumer, a title reserved for those who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable impact in perfumery.

"Since joining the IFF team in 2017, Dirk has demonstrated a remarkable passion for his work, inspirational creativity and a one-of-a-kind drive to translate innovation into commercial results, said Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO, IFF. "Dirk is incredibly deserving of this honor, and I look forward to seeing all that he will accomplish as Master Perfumer.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Lauven said, "I have loved every minute of my fragrance career and it is a special honor to be named IFF Master Perfumer. Moving a creation from a molecule to a fragrance and ultimately to the customer is a fascinating experience. I look forward to now mentoring IFFs developing perfumers on the art of perfumery, while bolstering their skills in business management and entrepreneurship, leadership and customer relations.

Born in Germany, Mr. Lauven was captivated by fragrances at a young age when he was introduced to Mülhens GmbH & Co. KG, a precursor company to the celebrated perfume house, 4711 House of Fragrance. This introduction led to an invitation for an olfactive test from the in-house perfumer, which ultimately inspired him to launch his own career in the field. Mr. Lauven joined IFF in 2017 with the acquisition of Fragrance Resources, where he served as CEO Europe and VP Senior Perfumer. Mr. Lauvens customer-centric approach to perfumery and business development paved the way for Fragrance Resources to achieve significant growth, leading the companys transformation from a small, local fragrance house to one with an international reach.

Nicolas Mirzayantz, President, Scent said, "Dirks exceptional passion, creativity and commitment to his craft are unrivaled in our sector. He is respected across the world of perfumery for his incredible entrepreneurial enthusiasm and the new opportunities he has unlocked for his colleagues and our business. Dirk adds a unique commercial focus to the ranks of IFFs Master Perfumers, and I am truly honored to work closely alongside him.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and sensorial experiences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world  from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

