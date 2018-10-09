finanzen.net
09.10.2018
IFF Opens New Flavors Plant and Naturals Lab in China; Reinforces Commitment to Sustainability and the Region

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of scent, taste and nutrition, is opening two new facilities in China -- a flavors manufacturing facility in the Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone on October 9, and a Natural Product Research lab, located in the Nanjing Life Science Park, on October 15. The flavors plant is the Companys second in China and is designed to supplement IFFs existing flavors and manufacturing operations in Guangzhou. The Naturals Lab is the companys first outside of the US.

"China is a critical component of our long-term strategy, said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO. "The opening of these new sites will support our efforts to be a partner of choice and to grow in this exciting region. Our presence in Zhangjiagang allows us to better serve our Chinese customers and focus on driving differentiated products within the broader Greater Asian market and beyond. Mr. Fibig continued, "Ever-mindful of the value of naturals for consumers around the world, the output of the new Naturals Lab is not limited by region. It is an opportunity to combine our discoveries with our innovative technologies to create winning solutions for our global customers.

The Zhangjiagang site spans 66,800 square meters, encompassing the main manufacturing building that is fitted with a strong odor control system, quality control labs and an ambient warehouse for goods. Aligned with IFFs commitment to sustainability, this facility is designed to have zero liquid discharge by reusing all water on-site, and is built to LEED Silver qualifications. The site will initially focus on powder flavor production with additional flavor technologies coming on line in a phased approach.

"IFF is focused on creating winning tastes that resonate both locally and globally, said Matthias Haeni, Divisional CEO,Taste. "With this new world-class facility, we are well-positioned to meet the current and future needs of our customers  and do so in a responsible and sustainable manner. We are proud to build on this legacy with our growing presence in China and look forward to being a strong corporate neighbor in our new homes within the Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone and the Nanjing Life Science Park.

The Natural Product Research lab is approximately 520 m2 and is equipped with state-of-the-art systems for the research and development of flavors from natural sources. The lab is strategically located to leverage the botanical supply chain, biodiversity, and accumulated botanical and phytochemical knowledge prevalent throughout Chinas expansive history. The facility will expand the Companys capabilities in natural product research and address the accelerating consumer demand for naturals and clean label. An extension of the current Natural Product Research team based in Union Beach, New Jersey, US, it is expected to accelerate IFFs natural product pipeline.

"Speaking for the team, we cannot wait to see what innovations we will discover to help support the growing demand for naturals, said Dr Gregory Yep, EVP Chief Global Scientific & Sustainability Officer. "IFF is committed to sustainability in all we do. We are excited to partner with our regional and global customers and help bring their products to consumers in an environmentally responsible manner. These two sites are positioned to push the boundaries of whats possible for IFF in Greater China and around the world.

# # #

Meet IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, with over 110 manufacturing facilities, 100 R&D centers, and 33,000 customers globally. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking "what if?. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers experience in more than 150,000 unique products sold annually. Our 13,000 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, naturals exploration, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

