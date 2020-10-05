  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
15.04.2021 22:15

IFF Presents "Learning Labs Video Series to Demonstrate Potential of New Company

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today introduced a new "Learning Labs video series, featuring in-depth discussions with the leadership of the companys segments and R&D function. Each video provides a comprehensive overview of IFFs robust portfolio and enhanced capabilities following its recently completed merger with DuPonts Nutrition and Biosciences ("N&B) business. The complete "Learning Labs series can be found here: ir.iff.com/events-presentations. In addition, IFF has also provided segment-level financial detail based on 2020 pro forma results.

"As a global industry leader of high-value consumer ingredients, we are pleased to provide a closer look into our capabilities, operational model and future growth potential, said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO. "Stakeholder communication remains essential to IFFs continued growth, and since combining with N&B, we have continued to explore new ways to meaningfully connect with our investors. The insights shared through our Learning Labs series and detail provided in our 2020 pro forma segment financials is a testament to our commitment to continued transparency and greater comparability to peers.

IFF 2020 Pro Forma Segment-Level Financial Results

To accompany the "Learning Labs video series, IFF has provided additional detail on the financial performance, including sales and adjusted EBITDA metrics, for each of the companys four segments on a 2020 pro forma basis.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, scent, health and biosciences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world  from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

2020 Pro Forma Combined Reporting Segments (1)(2)

(Dollars in millions)

 

Q1
2020 (3)

 

Q2
2020

 

Q3
2020

 

Q4
2020

 

Pro Forma
FY 2020 (excl.
N&B Jan.) (3)

 

Pro Forma
FY 2020 (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nourish Pro Forma Sales

1,276

 

1,450

 

1,418

 

1,488

 

5,632

 

5,887

Nourish Pro Forma Adjusted Operating EBITDA

255

 

303

 

275

 

257

 

1,090

 

1,153

as % of Pro Forma Sales

20%

 

21%

 

19%

 

17%

 

19%

 

20%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scent Pro Forma Sales

541

 

475

 

525

 

524

 

2,064

 

2,064

Scent Pro Forma Adjusted Operating EBITDA

118

 

87

 

118

 

93

 

416

 

416

as % of Pro Forma Sales

22%

 

18%

 

22%

 

18%

 

20%

 

20%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Health & Biosciences Pro Forma Sales

427

 

588

 

579

 

572

 

2,166

 

2,353

Health & Biosciences Pro Forma Adjusted Operating EBITDA

131

 

181

 

172

 

149

 

634

 

680

as % of Pro Forma Sales

31%

 

31%

 

30%

 

26%

 

29%

 

29%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pharma Solutions Pro Forma Sales

152

 

224

 

215

 

188

 

779

 

839

Pharma Solutions Pro Forma Adjusted Operating EBITDA

42

 

62

 

61

 

38

 

203

 

216

as % of Pro Forma Sales

28%

 

28%

 

28%

 

20%

 

26%

 

26%

 

 

% Change in Sales - 2020 vs. 2019 (5)

 

 

Q1 (3)

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

 

Reported

Currency
Neutral

 

Reported

Currency
Neutral

 

Reported

Currency
Neutral

 

Reported

Currency
Neutral

Nourish

 

3%

5%

 

(4)%

(1)%

 

(5)%

(3)%

 

%

1%

Scent

 

4%

7%

 

(6)%

%

 

4%

9%

 

4%

6%

Health & Biosciences

 

8%

11%

 

(4)%

(2)%

 

(1)%

%

 

1%

%

Pharma Solutions

 

9%

11%

 

6%

7%

 

2%

1%

 

(2)%

(4)%

Total

 

4%

7%

 

(4)%

%

 

(2)%

%

 

1%

1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pro Forma FY 2020
(excl. N&B Jan.) (3)

 

Pro Forma

FY 2020 (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported

Currency
Neutral

 

Reported

Currency
Neutral

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nourish

 

(2)%

%

 

(2)%

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scent

 

2%

5%

 

2%

5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Health & Biosciences

 

%

1%

 

%

1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pharma Solutions

 

4%

3%

 

1%

1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

%

2%

 

(1)%

1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

_______________________

Note: Adjusted Operating EBITDA for each segment is defined as Income (Loss) Before Taxes before depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, restructuring and other charges, net and certain non-recurring items. Additionally, all corporate expenses have been allocated to all of the reportable segments.

  1. The pro forma historical segment information has been presented for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of what IFF's results of operations actually would have been, had the N&B transaction occurred on the dates indicated below. In addition, the pro forma historical segment information does not purport to project the future operating results of the Company.
  2. Dollar amounts may not foot due to rounding.
  3. The first quarter and Pro Forma FY 2020 (excl. N&B Jan.) show the combination of the historical results of IFF and N&B as if the N&B transaction had been consummated on February 1, 2020. Therefore, the first quarter and Pro Forma FY 2020 (excl. N&B Jan.) do not include the N&B business for the month of January 2020, which would allow comparability against the 2021 calendar year since the merger occurred on February 1, 2021. Total N&B Sales and Adjusted Operating EBITDA included in reportable segments for the month of January 2020 amounted to $502 million and $124 million, respectively.
  4. Pro Forma FY 2020 shows the combination of the historical results of IFF and N&B as if the N&B Transaction had been consummated on January 1, 2020. Therefore, Pro Forma FY 2020 includes a full twelve months of 2020 N&B and IFF results.
  5. Effective 2021, we calculate currency neutral growth by translating current year invoiced sale amounts at the average exchange rates used for the corresponding prior year period. Previously we calculated currency neutral numbers by comparing current year results to the prior year results restated at exchange rates in effect for the current year based on the currency of the underlying transaction.

 

Nachrichten zu International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
31.03.21
Analysten sehen für International Flavors Fragrances-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
11.02.21
International Flavors Fragrances stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
08.02.21
Ausblick: International Flavors Fragrances stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
27.01.21
Erste Schätzungen: International Flavors Fragrances zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
10.12.20
IFF wird eine unveränderte Dividende ausschütten (MyDividends)
11.11.20
International Flavors Fragrances stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
07.11.20
Ausblick: International Flavors Fragrances präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
05.10.20
Aktionäre von International Flavors & Fragrances erhalten Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Flavors Fragrances News
RSS Feed
International Flavors Fragrances zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.02.2019International FlavorsFragrances NeutralSeaport Global Securities
16.10.2018International FlavorsFragrances BuyDeutsche Bank AG
09.08.2018International FlavorsFragrances HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.06.2018International FlavorsFragrances HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.05.2018International FlavorsFragrances NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.10.2018International FlavorsFragrances BuyDeutsche Bank AG
09.08.2018International FlavorsFragrances HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.06.2018International FlavorsFragrances HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.02.2017International FlavorsFragrances BuyUBS AG
08.11.2016International FlavorsFragrances HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene International Flavors Fragrances News

31.03.21Analysten sehen für International Flavors Fragrances-Aktie Luft nach oben
Weitere International Flavors Fragrances News
Werbung

Trading-News

ESG  Wie schlagen sich nachhaltige Indizes?
Vontobel: Krypto IPO - Handelsplattform Coinbase ist an der Börse
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones vorbörslich stabiler
JP Morgan verfünffacht Gewinn - Aktie fällt
DZ BANK - Brent verteidigt Support bei 60 USD erfolgreich!
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Krypto-Plattform Coinbase elektrisiert die Börsianer
Erweitern Sie Ihr Portfolio um einen renditestarken Sicherheitsbaustein
Angst vor Inflation
Podcast: Aufholeffekte für Corona-Verlierer - Marktkommentar April mit Markus Koch
Der falsche Umgang mit ETFs kostet Privatanleger Geld: Worauf Profis achten
my-si: Sicher, nachhaltig, renditestark UND gesellschaftlich nützlich
Tech-Aktien: Auch künftig führt kaum ein Weg an ihnen vorbei
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur International Flavors Fragrances-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

International Flavors Fragrances Peer Group News

12:53 UhrZacks.com featured highlights include: Balchem Corp. Civista Bancshares. H.B. Fuller and Nexstar Media Group
13.04.21MÄRKTE EUROPA/Konsolidierung hält an - Bitcoin auf Allzeithoch
13.04.21MÄRKTE EUROPA/Konsolidierung hält an - Bitcoin auf Allzeithoch
13.04.21Givaudan gewinnt zum Jahresauftakt an Schwung - Aktie profitiert
13.04.21MÄRKTE EUROPA/Vorsichtig aufwärts - Bitcoin auf Allzeithoch
13.04.21MÄRKTE EUROPA/Vorsichtig aufwärts - Bitcoin auf Allzeithoch
13.04.21Trading-Tipp Symrise: Dufte Kaufchance
13.04.21AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Zahlen treiben Givaudan - Symrise ebenfalls auf Novemberhoch
13.04.21MÄRKTE EUROPA/Gut behauptet - Leoni-Hausse nach Anteilsaufstockung
08.04.21Erste Schätzungen: Sensient Technologies legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor

News von

So klimaschädlich sind transparente Gebäude
Nicht dabei beim Kursfeuerwerk? Wie Sie jetzt am besten 100.000 Euro anlegen
Die Geburt einer Epochen-Aktie und die Wiedergeburt eines Geld-Klassikers
Nach Amazon, Google und Facebook  es gibt eine neue Epochen-Aktie
Weltrettung und Reichtum  diese Indexfonds sind grün und lukrativ

News von

DAX leicht im Minus - Europas Börsen geht die Luft aus - US-Bilanzen im Blick
DAX-Chartanalyse: Keine Korrektur ist auch eine Antwort
Krypto 1x1: Alles was Sie zu dem mit Spannung erwarteten Börsengang von Coinbase wissen müssen
Branchentrends: Die Rückkehr der Zykliker - diese Aktien und Fonds dürften sich lohnen
Morgan Stanley setzt auf Megatrend Wasserstoff: Warum Nel Asa und ITM ein Kauf sind

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street beendet Handel in Grün -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Citigroup übertrifft Erwartungen -- Bank of America verdoppelt Gewinn -- CureVac mit tiefroten Zahlen -- Drägerwerk, RWE im Fokus

Merck & Co stoppt Studie mit COVID-19-Mittel bei Krankenhauspatienten. SAP und Telekom sollen EU-Technik für COVID-Reisezertifikat bauen. PepsiCo wächst im Heimatmarkt. Hirnvenenthrombose bei mRNA-Impfstoff fast so häufig wie bei AstraZeneca. UnitedHealth erhöht nach Auftaktquartal über Erwartung Prognose. Gehaltsstreit überschattet Antritt des neuen UniCredit-Chefs.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Fußballer der Welt
Welche Spieler sind die teuersten aller Zeiten?
20 Dinge, die man für 1,78 Billionen Euro kaufen könnte
20 Dinge, die man für 1,78 Billionen Euro kaufen könnte
James Bond und seine Autos
Welcher Sportwagen gehörte zu welchem Bond-Film?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die besten Wall Street Filme
Diese Streifen präsentieren die Welt des großen Geldes
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten
Top 10: Die zehn teuersten Unternehmen in Deutschland
Das sind die zehn teuersten Unternehmen Deutschlands
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen