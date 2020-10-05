IFF Presents "Learning Labs Video Series to Demonstrate Potential of New Company

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today introduced a new "Learning Labs video series, featuring in-depth discussions with the leadership of the companys segments and R&D function. Each video provides a comprehensive overview of IFFs robust portfolio and enhanced capabilities following its recently completed merger with DuPonts Nutrition and Biosciences ("N&B) business. The complete "Learning Labs series can be found here: ir.iff.com/events-presentations. In addition, IFF has also provided segment-level financial detail based on 2020 pro forma results.

"As a global industry leader of high-value consumer ingredients, we are pleased to provide a closer look into our capabilities, operational model and future growth potential, said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO. "Stakeholder communication remains essential to IFFs continued growth, and since combining with N&B, we have continued to explore new ways to meaningfully connect with our investors. The insights shared through our Learning Labs series and detail provided in our 2020 pro forma segment financials is a testament to our commitment to continued transparency and greater comparability to peers.

IFF 2020 Pro Forma Segment-Level Financial Results

To accompany the "Learning Labs video series, IFF has provided additional detail on the financial performance, including sales and adjusted EBITDA metrics, for each of the companys four segments on a 2020 pro forma basis.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 2020 Pro Forma Combined Reporting Segments (1)(2) (Dollars in millions) Q1

2020 (3) Q2

2020 Q3

2020 Q4

2020 Pro Forma

FY 2020 (excl.

N&B Jan.) (3) Pro Forma

FY 2020 (4) Nourish Pro Forma Sales 1,276 1,450 1,418 1,488 5,632 5,887 Nourish Pro Forma Adjusted Operating EBITDA 255 303 275 257 1,090 1,153 as % of Pro Forma Sales 20% 21% 19% 17% 19% 20% Scent Pro Forma Sales 541 475 525 524 2,064 2,064 Scent Pro Forma Adjusted Operating EBITDA 118 87 118 93 416 416 as % of Pro Forma Sales 22% 18% 22% 18% 20% 20% Health & Biosciences Pro Forma Sales 427 588 579 572 2,166 2,353 Health & Biosciences Pro Forma Adjusted Operating EBITDA 131 181 172 149 634 680 as % of Pro Forma Sales 31% 31% 30% 26% 29% 29% Pharma Solutions Pro Forma Sales 152 224 215 188 779 839 Pharma Solutions Pro Forma Adjusted Operating EBITDA 42 62 61 38 203 216 as % of Pro Forma Sales 28% 28% 28% 20% 26% 26%

% Change in Sales - 2020 vs. 2019 (5) Q1 (3) Q2 Q3 Q4 Reported Currency

Neutral Reported Currency

Neutral Reported Currency

Neutral Reported Currency

Neutral Nourish 3% 5% (4)% (1)% (5)% (3)% % 1% Scent 4% 7% (6)% % 4% 9% 4% 6% Health & Biosciences 8% 11% (4)% (2)% (1)% % 1% % Pharma Solutions 9% 11% 6% 7% 2% 1% (2)% (4)% Total 4% 7% (4)% % (2)% % 1% 1% Pro Forma FY 2020

(excl. N&B Jan.) (3) Pro Forma FY 2020 (4) Reported Currency

Neutral Reported Currency

Neutral Nourish (2)% % (2)% % Scent 2% 5% 2% 5% Health & Biosciences % 1% % 1% Pharma Solutions 4% 3% 1% 1% Total % 2% (1)% 1%

_______________________

Note: Adjusted Operating EBITDA for each segment is defined as Income (Loss) Before Taxes before depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, restructuring and other charges, net and certain non-recurring items. Additionally, all corporate expenses have been allocated to all of the reportable segments.

The pro forma historical segment information has been presented for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of what IFF's results of operations actually would have been, had the N&B transaction occurred on the dates indicated below. In addition, the pro forma historical segment information does not purport to project the future operating results of the Company. Dollar amounts may not foot due to rounding. The first quarter and Pro Forma FY 2020 (excl. N&B Jan.) show the combination of the historical results of IFF and N&B as if the N&B transaction had been consummated on February 1, 2020. Therefore, the first quarter and Pro Forma FY 2020 (excl. N&B Jan.) do not include the N&B business for the month of January 2020, which would allow comparability against the 2021 calendar year since the merger occurred on February 1, 2021. Total N&B Sales and Adjusted Operating EBITDA included in reportable segments for the month of January 2020 amounted to $502 million and $124 million, respectively. Pro Forma FY 2020 shows the combination of the historical results of IFF and N&B as if the N&B Transaction had been consummated on January 1, 2020. Therefore, Pro Forma FY 2020 includes a full twelve months of 2020 N&B and IFF results. Effective 2021, we calculate currency neutral growth by translating current year invoiced sale amounts at the average exchange rates used for the corresponding prior year period. Previously we calculated currency neutral numbers by comparing current year results to the prior year results restated at exchange rates in effect for the current year based on the currency of the underlying transaction.

