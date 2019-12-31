IFF (NYSE: IFF) (TASE: IFF) today announced a preview of its long-term outlook including three-year financial targets; confirmed cost and revenue synergy expectations based on the extensive integration work performed over the last year; and announced the expected members of the Board of Directors for the new IFF following the completion of the Companys combination with DuPonts Nutrition & Biosciences business (N&B). IFF expects to close the transaction on February 1, 2021.

The new IFF will lead the evolution of the global value chain for consumer goods and commercial products with unmatched scale, R&D capabilities and portfolio strength. The Company will be a true innovation partner with customers able to deliver from concept to delivery adding value from single ingredients to integrated solutions to first-to-market breakthroughs.

"IFF will be a new Company for a new era, said IFF Chairman and CEO, Andreas Fibig. "We have seen acceleration and evolution of consumer trends through the pandemic with long-term impacts. Customers across end markets expect more from their value chain partners and the new IFF is well-positioned to deliver.

Mr. Fibig continued, "As we start our journey together, we see multiple paths to create value by capturing the innovation potential of our two organizations, accelerating growth, delivering meaningful cost synergies and optimizing our portfolio. Flawless execution will define our success and is now at the center of all that we do. Im excited to welcome six new members to the IFF Board and several new Executive Committee members who will have a critical role in delivering the value we see ahead of us. I would also like to thank and acknowledge the four directors that will be departing our Board upon the completion of the merger. Marcello, David, Katherine and Li-Huei have provided invaluable leadership and expertise as IFF has pursued our transformation and created this foundation for our next stage of growth.

"These two companies are highly complementary. I look forward to joining the Board and working with Andreas, the directors and the executive team to capture the potential ahead of us, said Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who will join the board at close of the transaction and serve as IFFs Lead Independent Director starting June 1, 2021. "With market leadership across all categories, a very strong R&D pipeline, best-in-class EBITDA margin and strong free cash flow, we see multiple paths to creating value for all stakeholders and Im confident we will succeed.

Integration & Synergy Update

The integration planning process has reconfirmed the previously announced run-rate revenue synergies of $400 million by the end of 2023, which are expected to contribute at least $145 million of EBITDA net of reinvestments. The revenue synergies are expected to be realized through significant cross-selling opportunities, leveraging IFFs expanded capabilities across a broader customer base, and delivering on the potential of integrated solutions. With typical product development cycles of 12 to 18 months, the Company expects to realize a rapid acceleration of revenue synergies in year two post-close, including approximately $140 million in 2022.

The integration planning process has also confirmed the expected run-rate cost synergies of at least $300 million by the end of 2023. The Company expects approximately $120 million of run-rate cost synergies by the end of 2021, of which approximately $45 million will be realized on a full year basis.

Long-Term Outlook

The Company announced a long-term outlook with three-year targets that include:

 Expected organic currency neutral sales growth of 4 to 5% per year through 2023

 Estimated adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 26% by the end of 2023

 Estimated free cash flow of approximately $2 billion by the end of 2023¹

 Net debt to EBITDA of <3.0x in 24 to 36 months post transaction close

¹ Not inclusive of potential asset divestitures

Further information on the financial profile of the new IFF, including integration planning status and long-term guidance can be found in a presentation available at www.strongerinnovationtogether.com/investors.

Enhanced Leadership Team for the new IFF

As previously announced, IFF will benefit from an enhanced Executive Committee that features a strong balance of leaders from both organizations. The new leadership team will be composed of ten current IFF executives, including two leaders that have joined the organization within the last 12 months, as well as four executives from DuPont N&B. The business division leadership of the New IFF will be represented equally by IFF and N&B, demonstrating the strong partnership between the organizations.

Both teams have worked diligently in 2020 through the integration process to create a clear path to execute, including setting a clear vision, purpose and operating model as well as establishing leadership positions within business units and central functions. The new IFF has already appointed the extended leadership across the Company, including 55% of these leaders who are either from N&B or are new to the organization, reflecting a detailed integration planning process aimed at moving rapidly to unlock the mergers potential. Additional detail on IFFs Executive Committee can be found at: https://strongerinnovationtogether.com/executive-committee/.

Board of Directors for the new IFF

The Company also announced the members of the Board of Directors for the combined company, effective upon the completion of the merger with DuPont N&B.

The Board of Directors for the new IFF will have 13 members, comprising seven current IFF directors and six directors appointed by DuPont, until the Annual Meeting in 2022, when one of the current IFF directors will resign. Four of IFFs current directors will resign upon the completion of the DuPont N&B transaction. As previously announced, DuPont Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ed Breen will join Board of Directors following the close of the transaction and will assume the role of Lead Independent Director for IFF on June 1, 2021.

 Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF

Mr. Fibig has overseen IFFs transformational strategy and industry-leading sustainability efforts since 2014 and brings extensive knowledge in international business, product development and strategic planning, in addition to a deep understanding of IFFs people and businesses.

 Edward Breen, Executive Chairman and CEO of DuPont

Mr. Breen brings to the Board extensive global management experience, including leading the strategic direction and execution of DuPont and through the transformative separation from DowDuPont.

 Dr. Kathryn Boor, Dean of the Graduate School and Vice Provost for Graduate Education at Cornell University

Dr. Boor brings to the Board extensive knowledge of food and beverage science, including competence in food safety and quality. Until assuming her current role in October 2020, Dr. Boor was responsible for developing and implementing the strategic direction of Cornells College of Agriculture and Life Science and made important contributions in food and beverage research.

 Carol Anthony (John) Davidson, former Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at Tyco International

Mr. Davidson brings to the Board years of experience overseeing financial reporting, internal controls and developing accounting policies for public companies. He is a Certified Public Accountant, with more than 30 years of leadership experience across multiple industries.

 Michael Ducker, former President and CEO of FedEx Freight

Mr. Ducker brings to the Board significant senior executive and international experience and extensive expertise in complex operations, logistics, risk assessment, strategic planning and corporate culture.

 Roger W. Ferguson Jr., President and CEO of TIAA

Mr. Ferguson brings to the Board sound business judgement, extensive knowledge of the financial services industry and regulatory experience, as well as enhanced perspective on issues applicable to IFF and from his experience on other significant public company boards.

 John Ferraro, former global Chief Operating Officer for Ernst & Young

Mr. Ferraro was responsible for the overall operations and services of Ernst & Young worldwide and brings to the Board extensive executive, auditing and accounting experience, as well as an extensive understanding of global business operations, markets and risks.

 Christina Gold, former CEO of The Western Union Company

Ms. Gold brings extensive international and domestic business experience and financial expertise to the Board, as well as a deep knowledge of IFFs customer base, which is further complemented by a distinguished career in the beauty and fragrance industry.

 Ilene Gordon, former Chairman, President, and CEO of Ingredion Incorporated

Ms. Gordon brings to the Board extensive knowledge of the development and implementation of growth strategies from her experience as CEO at a leading global producer of nature-based ingredient solutions for global food, beverage, brewing and industrial customers.

 Dr. Matthias Heinzel, President of DuPonts Nutrition & Biosciences business

Dr. Heinzel brings to the Board deep industry experience from having overseen the strategic direction and operations of N&B. He has worked closely with IFF throughout the integration planning stage.

 Dale Morrison, Founding Partner of Twin Ridge Capital

Mr. Morrison brings to the Board significant executive management, sales and marketing experience, including through roles with global food and consumer product manufacturers.

 Kare Schultz, President and CEO of Teva Pharmaceuticals

Mr. Schultz is a seasoned executive with global executive leadership experience in the healthcare industry and brings to the Board his experience overseeing financial and growth initiatives in markets worldwide.

 Stephen Williamson, Senior Vice President and CFO of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Mr. Williamson is responsible for Thermo Fishers finance, tax, treasury and global business services functions and brings to the Board a formidable accounting background as well as a deep understanding for innovation-led value creation.

Investor Presentation & Webcast

IFF has filed an investor presentation to accompany this announcement and Company management pre-recorded a webcast to discuss the initiatives in more detail. To access the presentation and prepared remarks, please visit the IFF Investor Relations events page at: https://ir.iff.com/events-presentations.

# # #

