IFF Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris:
IFF) (TASE: IFF) reported financial results for the first quarter ended
March 31, 2019.
First Quarter 2019 Consolidated Summary:
|
|
|
Reported
(GAAP)
|
|
Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)¹
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
Operating
Profit
|
|
EPS
|
|
Sales
|
|
Operating
Profit
|
|
EPS
|
|
EPS
Ex Amortization
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
$1.3 B
|
|
$164 M
|
|
$0.96
|
|
$1.3 B
|
|
$205 M
|
|
$1.24
|
|
$1.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¹ Schedules at the end of this release contain reconciliations of
reported GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.
Management Commentary
"Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations and
reflect strong progress in the companys transformation following the
Frutarom acquisition, said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO. "In the
first quarter of 2019, we achieved solid sales growth across all three
of our divisions and maintained strong profitability levels despite the
continued higher raw material cost environment. On a consolidated basis,
the combination of our legacy business performance, plus the addition of
Frutarom, yielded double-digit sales and adjusted operating profit
growth.
"We are executing well against our integration roadmap. For those
businesses where we have aligned our go-to-market approach with IFF
North America Taste and IBR growth is very strong, increasing
double-digits. We are also seeing great progress from procurement
synergies and are well underway in terms of our manufacturing
optimization plan. For 2019, we are confident that we will achieve our
$30 to $35 million cost savings goal as our current run-rate savings are
already in excess of this target.
"Looking forward, we expect sales growth and profitability to improve in
the second half of the year. We remain focused on executing our strategy
and integrating successfully, and by doing so, we have reiterated our
full year financial guidance.
First Quarter 2019 Consolidated Financial Results
-
Reported net sales for the first quarter totaled $1.3 billion, an
increase of 39% from
$931.0 million in 2018, including the
contribution of sales related to Frutarom. On a combined basis,
currency neutral sales improved 3%, excluding the contribution of
acquisitions and divested businesses, with growth across all segments.
-
Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter was $0.96 per
diluted share versus $1.63 per diluted share reported in 2018.
Excluding those items that affect comparability, adjusted EPS ex
amortization was $1.57 per diluted share in 2019 versus $1.78 in the
year-ago period as adjusted operating profit growth was more than
offset by higher interest expense and shares outstanding, both related
to the Frutarom acquisition.
First Quarter 2019 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year
|
|
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
|
|
Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
Segment Profit
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
Segment Profit
|
Scent
|
|
1%
|
|
(8)%
|
|
|
4%
|
|
(3)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taste
|
|
(1)%
|
|
(3)%
|
|
|
2%
|
|
(1)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Frutarom
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scent Business Unit
-
On a reported basis, sales increased 1%, or $6.4 million, to $488.4
million. Currency neutral sales improved 4%, with growth in nearly all
regions and categories. Performance was strongest in Fine Fragrances,
increasing double-digits, led by strong new win performance. Consumer
Fragrances grew mid-single digits, with the strongest growth in Home
Care and Fabric Care. Fragrance Ingredients was challenged as price
increases related to higher raw material costs were more than offset
by volume declines.
-
Scent segment profit decreased 8% on a reported and 3% on a currency
neutral basis as the benefits from cost and productivity initiatives
were more than offset by unfavorable price to input costs.
Taste Business Unit
-
On a reported basis, sales decreased 1%, or $4.4 million, to $444.6
million. Currency neutral sales improved 2%, with growth in three of
four regions. Performance in the quarter was driven by mid-single
digit growth in Greater Asia, where India and Indonesia grew
double-digits, and EAME, led by strong growth in Africa and the Middle
East as well as Western Europe. In North America, year-over-year
improvements continue to be led by TastePoint. Latin America declined
primarily due to volumes with multinational customers.
-
Taste segment profit decreased 3% on a reported basis and 1% on a
currency neutral basis, as volume growth and the benefits from
productivity initiatives were more than offset by unfavorable price to
raw material costs and mix.
Frutarom Business Unit
-
On a reported basis, sales were $364.4 million. On a standalone basis,
currency neutral sales grew 3%, excluding the contribution of
acquisitions and divested businesses. Performance was driven by strong
growth in Taste, led by double-digit gains in North America, and solid
increases in Savory Solutions, which more than offset declines in F&F
ingredients and Natural Colors.
-
Segment profit contributed $29 million in the first quarter; $68
million excluding amortization. Margin performance continued to be
driven by disciplined cost management.
The Company reconfirms its 2019 guidance as follows:
|
|
|
|
Guidance
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
$5.2B - $5.3B
|
Adjusted EPS (1)
|
|
|
$4.90 - $5.10
|
Adjusted EPS ex amortization (1)
|
|
|
$6.30 - $6.50
|
|
|
|
1 See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A copy of the Companys Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q will be available
on its website at www.iff.com
or at www.sec.gov
by May 8, 2019.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We provide in this press release non-GAAP financial measures, including:
(i) currency neutral sales, which eliminates the effects that result
from translating our international sales in U.S. dollars; (ii) adjusted
operating profit and adjusted EPS, which exclude restructuring costs and
other significant items of a non-recurring and/or non-operational nature
such as gains on sale of assets, operational improvement initiatives,
integration related costs, FDA mandated product recall costs,
acquisition related costs, Frutarom acquisition related costs, U.S. Tax
reform (often referred to as "Items Impacting Comparability); (iii)
adjusted EPS ex amortization, which excludes Items Impacting
Comparability and the amortization of acquisition related intangible
assets; and (iv) currency neutral adjusted EPS ex amortization, which
eliminates the effects that result from translating our international
sales in U.S. dollars on adjusted EPS ex amortization.
These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information
regarding our underlying operating results and comparable year-over-year
performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented
in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation
in accordance with GAAP. In discussing our historical and expected
future results and financial condition, we believe it is meaningful for
investors to be made aware of and to be assisted in a better
understanding of, on a period-to-period comparable basis, financial
amounts both including and excluding these identified items, as well as
the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. With respect to the redemption
value adjustment to EPS, the Company excluded this adjustment as (i) the
amount is not believed to be a measure of earnings and is excluded from
the net income attributable to IFF; and (ii) the Company believes that
investors may benefit from an understanding of the Companys results
without giving effect to this adjustment. These non-GAAP measures should
not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the
Companys results under GAAP and may not be comparable to other
companies calculation of such metrics.
When we provide our expectations for adjusted EPS and adjusted EPS ex
amortization for our full year 2019 guidance, the closest corresponding
GAAP measure and a reconciliation of the differences between the
non-GAAP expectation and the corresponding GAAP measure is not available
without unreasonable effort due to length of the forecasted period and
potential variability, complexity and low visibility as to items such as
future contingencies and other costs that would be excluded from the
GAAP measure, and the tax impact of such items, in the relevant future
period. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant,
and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.
In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, we began including Adjusted
(Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization as a key non-GAAP financial measure of
our business. Full amortization expense of intangible assets acquired in
connection with acquisitions will be excluded from Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
EPS ex. Amortization calculation. The exclusion of amortization expense
allows comparison of operating results that are consistent over time for
newly and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and
non-acquisitive peer companies. We believe this calculation will provide
a more accurate presentation in this and in future periods in the event
of additional acquisitions. Further, this allows the investors to
evaluate and understand operating trends excluding the impact on
operating income and earnings per diluted share. In addition, the
Frutarom acquisition related costs have been separated from costs
related to prior acquisitions. The Frutarom acquisition costs represent
a significant balance and we believe this amount should be shown
separately to provide an accurate presentation of the acquisition
related costs. Our GAAP results and GAAP metrics do not change, and this
change has no effect on day to day business operations, or how we manage
our business. For Frutarom, we present segment profit excluding
amortization expense as it allows comparison of operating results that
are consistent over time for newly and long-held businesses and with
both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.
We calculated "combined numbers by combining (i) our results (including
Frutarom from January 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019) with (ii) the
results of Frutarom prior to its acquisition by us on October 4, 2018,
and adjusting for divestitures of Frutarom businesses since October 4,
2018, but do not include any other adjustments that would have been made
had we owned Frutarom for such periods prior to October 4, 2018.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF)
(TASE: IFF) is a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, with
97 manufacturing facilities, 105 R&D centers, and 39,000 customers
globally. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of
discovery, constantly asking "what if?. That passion for exploration
drives us to co-create unique products that consumers experience in more
than 90,000 unique products sold annually. Our 13,000 team members
globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, naturals
exploration, research and development, creative expertise, and customer
intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products.
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Consolidated Income Statement
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$1,297,402
|
|
$930,928
|
|
39 %
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
766,143
|
|
525,119
|
|
46 %
|
Gross profit
|
|
531,259
|
|
405,809
|
|
31 %
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
90,596
|
|
78,476
|
|
15 %
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
213,182
|
|
142,644
|
|
49 %
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
47,625
|
|
9,185
|
|
NMF
|
Restructuring and other charges, net
|
|
16,174
|
|
717
|
|
NMF
|
Gains on sales of fixed assets
|
|
(188)
|
|
(69)
|
|
172 %
|
Operating profit
|
|
163,870
|
|
174,856
|
|
(6)%
|
Interest expense
|
|
36,572
|
|
16,595
|
|
120 %
|
Other income, net
|
|
(7,278)
|
|
(576)
|
|
NMF
|
Income before taxes
|
|
134,576
|
|
158,837
|
|
(15)%
|
Taxes on income
|
|
23,362
|
|
29,421
|
|
(21)%
|
Net income
|
|
$ 111,214
|
|
$129,416
|
|
(14)%
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling
interest
|
|
2,385
|
|
-
|
|
NMF
|
Net income attributable to IFF
|
|
$ 108,829
|
|
$129,416
|
|
(16)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share - basic(1)
|
|
$ 0.97
|
|
$ 1.63
|
|
|
Net income per share - diluted(1)
|
|
$ 0.96
|
|
$ 1.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
111,864
|
|
79,018
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
113,389
|
|
79,393
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
For 2019, net income per share reflects
adjustments related
to the redemption
value of certain redeemable
noncontrolling
interests.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NMF
|
|
Not meaningful
|
|
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
$ 497,129
|
|
$ 648,522
|
Receivables
|
|
1,003,965
|
|
937,765
|
Inventories
|
|
1,114,488
|
|
1,078,537
|
Other current assets
|
|
310,243
|
|
277,036
|
Total current assets
|
|
2,925,825
|
|
2,941,860
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
1,294,029
|
|
1,241,152
|
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
|
|
8,408,177
|
|
8,417,710
|
Other assets
|
|
583,389
|
|
288,673
|
Total assets
|
|
$13,211,420
|
|
$ 12,889,395
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short term borrowings
|
|
$ 84,003
|
|
$ 48,642
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
1,060,131
|
|
1,079,669
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
1,144,134
|
|
1,128,311
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
4,421,430
|
|
4,504,417
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
1,376,667
|
|
1,131,487
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
114,711
|
|
81,806
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
6,154,478
|
|
6,043,374
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$13,211,420
|
|
$ 12,889,395
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$111,214
|
|
$129,416
|
Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
81,775
|
|
33,384
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(12,389)
|
|
18,404
|
Gains on sale of assets
|
|
(188)
|
|
(69)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
7,604
|
|
7,620
|
Pension contributions
|
|
(3,956)
|
|
(4,387)
|
Litigation settlement
|
|
-
|
|
(12,969)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
(55,935)
|
|
(61,301)
|
Inventories
|
|
(24,719)
|
|
(30,185)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
8,988
|
|
(8,435)
|
Accruals for incentive compensation
|
|
(36,969)
|
|
(36,583)
|
Other current payables and accrued expenses
|
|
(11,321)
|
|
(18,540)
|
Other assets
|
|
(9,978)
|
|
(26,035)
|
Other liabilities
|
|
(6,894)
|
|
(1,715)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
47,232
|
|
(11,395)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received
|
|
(33,895)
|
|
(22)
|
Additions to property, plant and equipment
|
|
(57,609)
|
|
(33,105)
|
Proceeds from life insurance contracts
|
|
1,890
|
|
-
|
Maturity of net investment hedges
|
|
-
|
|
(2,405)
|
Proceeds from disposal of assets
|
|
3,970
|
|
293
|
Contingent consideration paid
|
|
(4,655)
|
|
-
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(90,299)
|
|
(35,239)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends paid to shareholders
|
|
(77,779)
|
|
(54,420)
|
Increase in revolving credit facility and short term borrowings
|
|
2,895
|
|
53,688
|
Repayments on debt
|
|
(36,156)
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with stock options
|
|
200
|
|
-
|
Employee withholding taxes paid
|
|
(1,339)
|
|
(3,266)
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
-
|
|
(10,617)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(112,179)
|
|
(14,615)
|
Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
3,853
|
|
(1,521)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(151,393)
|
|
(62,770)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
|
648,522
|
|
368,046
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$497,129
|
|
$305,276
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Business Unit Performance
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net Sales
|
|
|
|
|
Taste
|
|
$ 444,602
|
|
$ 449,019
|
Scent
|
|
488,352
|
|
481,909
|
Frutarom
|
|
364,448
|
|
-
|
Consolidated
|
|
1,297,402
|
|
930,928
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Profit
|
|
|
|
|
Taste
|
|
108,455
|
|
111,564
|
Scent
|
|
85,815
|
|
93,277
|
Frutarom
|
|
29,091
|
|
-
|
Global Expenses
|
|
(18,673)
|
|
(23,825)
|
Operational Improvement Initiatives
|
|
(406)
|
|
(1,026)
|
Acquisition Related Costs
|
|
-
|
|
514
|
Integration Related Costs
|
|
(14,897)
|
|
-
|
Restructuring and Other Charges, net
|
|
(16,174)
|
|
(717)
|
Gains on Sale of Assets
|
|
188
|
|
69
|
FDA Mandated Product Recall
|
|
-
|
|
(5,000)
|
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs
|
|
(9,529)
|
|
-
|
Operating profit
|
|
163,870
|
|
174,856
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
(36,572)
|
|
(16,595)
|
Other income, net
|
|
7,278
|
|
576
|
Income before taxes
|
|
$ 134,576
|
|
$ 158,837
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Margin
|
|
|
|
|
Taste
|
|
24.4 %
|
|
24.8 %
|
Scent
|
|
17.6 %
|
|
19.4 %
|
Frutarom
|
|
8.0 %
|
|
N/A
|
Consolidated
|
|
12.6 %
|
|
18.8 %
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Foreign Exchange Impact
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 Taste
|
|
Sales
|
|
Segment
Profit
|
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
|
|
-1%
|
|
-3%
|
Currency Impact
|
|
3%
|
|
2%
|
% Change - Currency Neutral
|
|
2%
|
|
-1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 Scent
|
|
Sales
|
|
Segment
Profit
|
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
|
|
1%
|
|
-8%
|
Currency Impact
|
|
3%
|
|
5%
|
% Change - Currency Neutral
|
|
4%
|
|
-3%
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
GAAP to
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following information and schedules provide reconciliation
information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted
amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should
not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial
statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
|
Reconciliation of Gross Profit
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
|
$ 531,259
|
|
$ 405,809
|
Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)
|
|
406
|
|
453
|
Integration Related Costs (c)
|
|
156
|
|
-
|
FDA Mandated Product Recall (e)
|
|
-
|
|
5,000
|
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g)
|
|
7,850
|
|
-
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$ 539,671
|
|
$ 411,262
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
|
$ 213,182
|
|
$ 142,644
|
Acquisition Related Costs (b)
|
|
-
|
|
514
|
Integration Related Costs (c)
|
|
(14,557)
|
|
-
|
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g)
|
|
(1,679)
|
|
-
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$ 196,946
|
|
$ 143,158
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Operating Profit
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
|
$ 163,870
|
|
$ 174,856
|
Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)
|
|
406
|
|
1,026
|
Acquisition Related Costs (b)
|
|
-
|
|
(514)
|
Integration Related Costs (c)
|
|
14,897
|
|
-
|
Restructuring and Other Charges, net (d)
|
|
16,174
|
|
717
|
Gains on Sale of Assets
|
|
(188)
|
|
(69)
|
FDA Mandated Product Recall (e)
|
|
-
|
|
5,000
|
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g)
|
|
9,529
|
|
-
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$ 204,688
|
|
$ 181,016
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
GAAP to
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following information and schedules provide reconciliation
information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted
amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should
not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial
statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Income before
taxes
|
|
Taxes on
income (h)
|
|
Net Income
Attributable to
IFF (i)
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
Income before
taxes
|
|
Taxes on
income (h)
|
|
Net Income
Attributable to
IFF
|
Diluted EPS (j)
|
|
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
|
$ 134,576
|
|
$ 23,362
|
|
$ 108,829
|
|
$ 0.96
|
|
$ 158,837
|
|
$ 29,421
|
|
$ 129,416
|
|
$ 1.63
|
|
|
Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)
|
|
406
|
|
142
|
|
264
|
|
-
|
|
1,026
|
|
294
|
|
732
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
Acquisition Related Costs (b)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(514)
|
|
(134)
|
|
(380)
|
|
-
|
|
|
Integration Related Costs (c)
|
|
14,897
|
|
3,349
|
|
11,548
|
|
0.10
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Restructuring and Other Charges, net (d)
|
|
16,174
|
|
4,031
|
|
12,143
|
|
0.11
|
|
717
|
|
169
|
|
548
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
Gains on Sale of Assets
|
|
(188)
|
|
(43)
|
|
(145)
|
|
-
|
|
(69)
|
|
(17)
|
|
(52)
|
|
-
|
|
|
FDA Mandated Product Recall (e)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5,000
|
|
1,196
|
|
3,804
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
U.S. Tax Reform (f)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(649)
|
|
649
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g)
|
|
9,529
|
|
1,530
|
|
7,999
|
|
0.07
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$ 175,394
|
|
$ 32,371
|
|
$ 140,638
|
|
$ 1.24
|
|
$ 164,997
|
|
$ 30,280
|
|
$ 134,717
|
|
$ 1.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Numerator
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 140,638
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 134,717
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible
Assets
|
|
|
|
47,625
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related
Intangible
Assets
|
|
|
|
10,196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,336
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible
Assets, net of
tax (k)
|
|
|
|
|
|
37,429
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,849
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex.
Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
178,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
141,566
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Denominator
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares assuming
dilution (diluted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
113,389
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
79,393
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
Represents accelerated depreciation related to a plant relocation in
India, as well as a lab closure in Taiwan for 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
Represents adjustments to the contingent consideration payable for
PowderPure, and transaction costs related to
Fragrance Resources and PowderPure within Selling and
administrative expenses.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
|
For 2019, represents costs related to the integration of the
Frutarom acquisition, principally advisory services. For 2018,
represents costs related to the integration of the David Michael
and Fragrance
Resources acquisitions.
|
(d)
|
|
For 2019, represents severance costs related primarily to Scent. For
2018, represents severance costs related to the 2017 Productivity
Program and Taiwan lab closure.
|
|
|
|
|
(e)
|
|
Represents losses related to the FDA mandated recall.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(f)
|
|
Represents charges incurred related to enactment of certain U.S. tax
legislation changes in December 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(g)
|
|
Represents transaction-related costs and expenses related to the
acquisition of Frutarom. Amount primarily includes $7.9 million of
amortization for inventory "step-up" costs and $1.7 million of
transaction
costs included in Selling and administrative expenses.
|
(h)
|
|
The income tax expense (benefit) on non-GAAP adjustments is
computed in accordance with ASC 740 using the same methodology as
the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income tax effects of non-
GAAP
adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax
rate for each jurisdiction in which such charges were incurred,
except for those items which are non-taxable for which the tax
expense
(benefit) was calculated at 0%. For fiscal year 2019, these
non-GAAP adjustments were not subject to foreign tax credits or
valuation allowances, but to the extent that such factors are
applicable
to any future non-GAAP adjustments we will take such factors into
consideration in calculating the tax expense (benefit). For
amortization, the tax benefit has been calculated based on the
statutory
rate on a country by country basis.
|
(i)
|
|
For 2019, net income is reduced by income attributable to
noncontrolling interest of $2.4M.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(j)
|
|
The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(k)
|
|
Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in
connection with acquisitions, net of tax.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
