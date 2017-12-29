29.12.2017 13:00
Ignyta Reports FDA Clearance of IND for RXDX-106, a Novel Immunomodulatory Agent and TYRO3, AXL, MER (TAM) Inhibitor

Ignyta, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXDX), a biotechnology company focused on precision medicine in oncology, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for RXDX-106, a novel oral immunomodulatory agent and TAM inhibitor, in patients with solid tumors.

Under this IND, the company intends to initiate the TITAN (Targeted Immunomodulatory TAM ANtagonist) study, a first-in-human, open label, multicenter, dose escalation study of RXDX-106 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. TITAN is designed to determine the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary clinical activity of RXDX-106.

"RXDX-106 represents a new class of immuno-oncologic precision medicines that we are excited to advance to the clinic. In preclinical studies, RXDX-106 has demonstrated the potential to elicit and potentiate an immune response to cancer, by targeting the TAM family of receptors in the tumor microenvironment, both as a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, said Jonathan Lim, M.D., chairman and CEO of Ignyta. "This agent furthers our commitment to advancing new medicines to help patients in their fight against cancer. We look forward to commencing this Phase 1 study in early 2018.

About RXDX-106

RXDX-106 is a novel oral immunomodulatory agent with potent nonclinical antitumor activity that appears to restore and enhance overall immune function by reversing immunosuppression of innate immune cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME) through inhibition of the receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) TYRO3, AXL, and MER (collectively, TAM). In the TME, TAM RTKs contribute to cancer cell evasion of the immune system and tumor progression by promoting anti-inflammatory and pro-tumorigenic activities. RXDX-106 is a potent and selective TAM inhibitor designed to reverse TAM RTK-mediated immunosuppression and inhibit tumor growth and progression.

About Ignyta

At Ignyta, we work tirelessly on behalf of patients with cancer to offer potentially life-saving, precisely targeted therapeutics (Rx) guided by diagnostic (Dx) tests. Our integrated Rx/Dx strategy allows us to enter uncharted territory, illuminating the molecular and immunological drivers of cancer and quickly advancing treatments to address them. This approach embraces even those patients with rare cancers, who have the highest unmet need and who may otherwise not have access to effective treatment options. With our pipeline of potentially first-in-class or best-in-class precision medicines, we are pursuing the ultimate goal of not just shrinking tumors, but eradicating cancer relapse and recurrence in precisely defined patient populations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Ignyta as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things: references to the development of RXDX-106, the preclinical data or plans underlying RXDX-106, our ability to design and conduct development activities for RXDX-106, the timeline associated with such development program and the potential efficacy of RXDX-106. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company; Ignyta's ability to develop, initiate or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; changes in Ignyta's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; the potential for final results of the ongoing clinical trials of entrectinib or other product candidates, or any future clinical trials of entrectinib or other product candidates, to differ from preliminary or expected results; Ignyta's ability to raise any additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; our dependence on third party manufacturers for supply of our product candidates and any approved products; Ignyta's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the risk that orphan drug exclusivity may not effectively protect a product from competition and that such exclusivity may not be maintained; the potential for the company to fail to maintain the CAP accreditation and CLIA certification of its diagnostic laboratory; the loss of key scientific or management personnel; competition in the industry in which Ignyta operates; and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Ignyta assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents the company files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation Ignyta's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

28.12.2017Ignyta NeutralCantor Fitzgerald

Fonds 

