Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics

Illumina, Inc. (Nasdaq: ILMN) and Loxo Oncology (Nasdaq: LOXO) today
announced a global strategic partnership to develop and commercialize a
multi-gene panel for broad tumor profiling, resulting in a
distributable, next-generation sequencing (NGS) based companion
diagnostic (CDx) with a pan-cancer indication. The co-development
partnership will seek approval for a version of the Illumina TruSight
Tumor 170 as a companion diagnostic (CDx) for Loxo Oncologys
larotrectinib, which targets NTRK gene fusions, and LOXO-292, which
targets RET gene alterations, across tumor types.
TruSight Tumor 170 is a comprehensive, state-of-the-art, next-generation
sequencing test that interrogates point mutations, fusions,
amplifications and splice variants in 170 genes associated with common
solid tumors. The CDx version of TruSight Tumor 170 will allow local
laboratories to provide referring physicians with comprehensive genomic
information, so that patients can be matched to the most appropriate
therapeutic options. This version of TruSight Tumor 170 will run on the
NextSeq 550Dx platform.
"We are leveraging our leadership in next-generation sequencing to
deliver in-vitro diagnostic solutions to improve the management of
cancer patients in the clinic, said Garret Hampton, Ph.D., Executive
Vice President of Clinical Genomics at Illumina. "To this end, we are
partnering with leading biotechnology companies, such as Loxo Oncology,
to develop companion diagnostics for best-in-class therapeutics.
Distributable diagnostic solutions, such as a CDx version of TruSight
Tumor 170, in combination with the NextSeq 550Dx platform, will enable
labs to perform precision medicine testing in-house.
Under the partnership, the companies will collaborate to validate a CDx
version of TruSight Tumor 170 for NTRK fusions and RET fusions/mutations
as a Class III FDA-approved diagnostic in conjunction with larotrectinib
and LOXO-292, respectively. The companies are also planning to broaden
the clinical utility of the full panel by obtaining regulatory approval
for the other assay content, to be marketed as a tumor profiling test.
Illumina will lead regulatory activities related to the Class III plans
for NTRK and RET, the Class II plans for the tumor profiling content and
CE marking.
"We are very excited to announce this collaboration with Illumina, the
worlds leader in NGS technology, said Jacob Van Naarden, Chief
Business Officer of Loxo Oncology. "We have piloted numerous NGS assays,
and the Illumina TruSight Tumor 170 assay has consistently demonstrated
robust performance with its assessment of both DNA and RNA, including
highly sensitive gene fusion detection. The broad 170-gene assay content
has the potential to deliver meaningful insights from a single tumor
specimen, identifying patients with NTRK fusions, RET fusions, RET
mutations, and many other actionable tumor alterations. Furthermore, we
believe that this collaboration will improve patient access to
high-quality NGS testing because pathologists will be able to run
TruSight Tumor 170 locally and receive reimbursement.
About TruSight Tumor 170
TruSight Tumor 170 currently
serves as the foundation for a comprehensive research use oncology menu,
including:
-
170 unique genes informed by partnering pharmaceutical companies,
academic community leaders and industry guidance enable broad tumor
profiling
-
Integrated workflow allowing more comprehensive testing while
preserving precious samples by evaluating DNA and RNA in one
integrated protocol with only 40ng from FFPE samples
-
Underlying assay method to serve as a standard for oncology testing
and will be deployed across a variety of applications including
Immuno-Oncology and liquid biopsy
About Larotrectinib (LOXO-101)
Larotrectinib is a potent, oral and highly selective tropomyosin
receptor kinase (TRK) inhibitor. The investigational new drug is in
clinical development for the treatment of patients with cancers that
harbor a neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene fusion.
Growing research suggests that the NTRK genes, which encode for TRKs,
can become abnormally fused to other genes, resulting in growth signals
that can lead to cancer in many sites of the body. In clinical trials,
larotrectinib demonstrated marked and durable anti-tumor activity in TRK
fusion cancer regardless of patient age or tumor type. In an analysis of
55 RECIST-evaluable adult and pediatric patients with NTRK gene fusions,
larotrectinib demonstrated an 80 percent investigator-assessed confirmed
overall response rate (ORR) and a 75 percent centrally-assessed
confirmed ORR, across many different types of solid tumors.
Larotrectinib was well tolerated; the majority of all adverse events
were grade 1 or 2. There were no treatment-related grade 4 or 5 events,
and no treatment-related grade 3 adverse events occurred in more than 5%
of patients.
Larotrectinib has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Rare
Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S.
FDA.
In November 2017, Loxo Oncology and Bayer entered into an exclusive
global collaboration for the development and commercialization of
larotrectinib and LOXO-195, a next-generation TRK inhibitor. Bayer and
Loxo Oncology will jointly develop the two products with Loxo Oncology
leading the ongoing clinical studies as well as the filing in the U.S.,
and Bayer leading ex-U.S. regulatory activities and worldwide commercial
activities. In the U.S., Loxo Oncology and Bayer will co-promote the
products.
For additional information about the larotrectinib clinical trials,
please refer to www.clinicaltrials.gov.
Interested patients and physicians can contact the Loxo Oncology
Physician and Patient Clinical Trial Hotline at 1-855-NTRK-123 or visit www.loxooncologytrials.com.
About LOXO-292
LOXO-292 is a potent, oral and selective investigational new drug in
clinical development for the treatment of patients with cancers that
harbor abnormalities in the rearranged during transfection (RET) kinase.
RET fusions have been identified in approximately 2% of non-small cell
lung cancer, 10-20% of papillary thyroid cancer, and a subset of colon
and other cancers. RET point mutations account for approximately 60% of
medullary thyroid cancer. Both RET fusion and select RET mutated cancers
are primarily dependent on this single activated kinase for their
proliferation and survival. This dependency, often referred to as
"oncogene addiction, renders such tumors highly susceptible to small
molecule inhibitors targeting RET. LOXO-292 was designed to inhibit
native RET signaling as well as anticipated acquired resistance
mechanisms that could otherwise limit the activity of this therapeutic
approach. LOXO-292 is currently being studied in a Phase
1 trial. Interested patients and physicians can contact the Loxo
Oncology Physician and Patient RET Clinical Trial Hotline at
1-855-RET-4-292 or email clinicaltrials@loxooncology.com.
About Illumina
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome.
Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA
sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the
research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for
applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health,
agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com
and follow @illumina.
About Loxo Oncology
Loxo Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company innovating the development
of highly selective medicines for patients with genetically defined
cancers. Our pipeline focuses on cancers that are uniquely dependent on
single gene abnormalities, such that a single drug has the potential to
treat the cancer with dramatic effect. We believe that the most
selective, purpose-built medicines have the highest probability of
maximally inhibiting the intended target, thereby delivering
best-in-class disease control and safety. Our management team seeks out
experienced industry partners, world-class scientific advisors and
innovative clinical-regulatory approaches to deliver new cancer
therapies to patients as quickly and efficiently as possible. For more
information, please visit the company's website at www.loxooncology.com.
Use of forward-looking statements
This release contains projections, information about the success and
timing of the collaboration between Illumina and Loxo Oncology, the
success and FDA approval of the TruSight Tumor 170 assay or other
companion diagnostics, and other forward-looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on
the expectations of the companies as of the date of this release and may
differ materially from actual future events or results. Among the
important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those in any forward-looking statements are (i) Illuminas ability
to further develop and commercialize our instruments and consumables and
to deploy new products, services and applications, and expand the
markets for our technology platforms; (ii) Illuminas ability to
manufacture robust instrumentation and consumables; (iii) Illuminas
ability to successfully identify and integrate acquired technologies,
products or businesses; (iv) the future conduct and growth of the
business and the markets in which Illumina and Loxo Oncology operate;
(v) challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, and launching new
products and services; (vi) the companies ability to obtain necessary
regulatory approvals to market and sell diagnostic or therapeutic
products (vii) the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of
Loxo Oncologys lead product candidate or other product candidates and
(viii) the timing and success of Loxo Oncologys clinical trials or
regulatory approvals , together with other factors detailed in
Illuminas and Loxo Oncologys filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or
in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time
of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not
intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm
analysts expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the
progress of the current quarter.
