  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
05.04.2021 22:30

Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced preliminary revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and updated its fiscal year 2021 revenue guidance. Subject to quarter-end closing adjustments, Illumina expects to report first quarter 2021 revenue of approximately $1,085 million, compared to $859 million in the first quarter of 2020. This represents year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 26% for the quarter. For fiscal year 2021, Illumina now expects year-over-year revenue growth in the range of 25%-28% compared to fiscal year 2020.

The companys record preliminary revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was driven by:

  • Record orders of approximately $1.4 billion in the quarter and sequencing revenue growth of approximately 28% compared to the prior year period
  • Sequencing consumables growth of approximately 25% compared to the prior year period demonstrating the solid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the strength of our core business. Most customers are now at or above pre-COVID activity levels. COVID-19 surveillance revenues for sequencing consumables were approximately $20 million in the quarter
  • Sequencing instrument growth of approximately 120% compared to the prior year period, reflecting strong performance across all instrument categories. The mid-throughput category achieved another record quarter in placements. Some customers built additional capacity for COVID-19 surveillance work and accelerated instrument purchases, which resulted in approximately $35 million of incremental instrument revenue in the quarter

"Our core business is exceptionally strong and growing ahead of our expectations. This is reflected in our outstanding preliminary first quarter revenue and, as a result, we are raising our 2021 revenue guidance, said Francis deSouza, President and CEO. "We are seeing broad-based acceleration across our core clinical and research applications as more patients, physicians and researchers than ever access the benefits of next generation sequencing. In addition, we are experiencing increased demand for COVID surveillance globally due to the critical role that Illuminas next generation sequencing technology plays in the fight against this pandemic.

The company expects to report its full first quarter 2021 results on its upcoming quarterly conference call following the close of market on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Conference call information

The conference call will begin at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Interested parties may access the live teleconference through the Investor Info section of Illuminas website under the "Company tab at www.illumina.com. Alternatively, individuals can access the call by dialing 1-866- 211-4597 or 1-647-689-6853 outside North America, both using conference ID 4359912.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on Illuminas website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors to which our business is subject that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) the impact to our business and operating results of the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) changes in the rate of growth in the markets we serve; (iii) the volume, timing and mix of customer orders among our products and services; (iv) our ability to adjust our operating expenses to align with our revenue expectations; (v) the outcome of the pending acquisition of GRAIL, Inc.; (vi) our ability to manufacture robust instrumentation and consumables; (vii) the success of products and services competitive with our own; (viii) challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, and launching new products and services, including expanding or modifying manufacturing operations and reliance on third-party suppliers for critical components; (ix) our ability to successfully partner with other companies and organizations, expand markets, and grow our business; (x) our ability to successfully identify and integrate acquired technologies, products, or businesses; (xi) the finalization of the accounting procedures necessary to report our financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021; and (xii) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Nachrichten zu Illumina Inc.

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
31.03.21
Experten sehen bei Illumina-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
28.02.21
Februar 2021: Experten empfehlen Illumina-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
12.02.21
Illumina hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
27.01.21
Erste Schätzungen: Illumina legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.12.20
Dezember 2020: So schätzen Experten die Illumina-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
31.10.20
Wie Experten die Illumina-Aktie im Oktober einstuften (finanzen.net)
31.10.20
Illumina zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
28.10.20
Ausblick: Illumina legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Illumina News
RSS Feed
Illumina zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Illumina Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.07.2019Illumina HoldCanaccord Adams
30.05.2019Illumina OutperformWolfe Research
09.10.2018Illumina NeutralUBS AG
31.07.2018Illumina BuyCanaccord Adams
31.01.2018Illumina OverweightFirst Analysis Securities
30.05.2019Illumina OutperformWolfe Research
31.07.2018Illumina BuyCanaccord Adams
31.01.2018Illumina OverweightFirst Analysis Securities
25.10.2017Illumina OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
23.10.2017Illumina BuyDeutsche Bank AG
30.07.2019Illumina HoldCanaccord Adams
09.10.2018Illumina NeutralUBS AG
05.01.2018Illumina NeutralBTIG Research
02.08.2017Illumina Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
26.04.2017Illumina NeutralCantor Fitzgerald
02.11.2016Illumina UnderweightFirst Analysis Securities

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Illumina Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Illumina News

31.03.21Experten sehen bei Illumina-Aktie Potenzial
11.03.21Should You Buy Illumina Stock in March?
29.03.212.500% Returns? This Stock Is Like Buying Illumina in 2007
18.03.21Why You Should Hold on to Illumina (ILMN) Stock for Now
25.03.21Here’s Why We Believe Boston Scientific Is A Better Pick Over Illumina Stock
05.03.21Illumina (ILMN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
08.03.21Illumina (ILMN) NGS-Based Platform Approved for Use in Russia
31.03.21Illumina: vertical acquisition in the crosshairs
01.04.21Illumina (ILMN) Moves 4.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
14:55 UhrIs Illumina Still a Good Stock to Buy?
Weitere Illumina News
Werbung

Trading-News

Invest 2021: Treffen Sie uns digital am 23. und 24. April!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE - Special Guest: Ingmar Königshofen
Vontobel: Zukunftsthema 5G - Thomas Rappold: "Vantage Towers das Beton-Gold des 21. Jahrhunderts!"
Commerzbank und Google kooperieren
Ölpreis (Brent/WTI): Kann die OPEC überhaupt viel tun?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Podcast: Robotik, AI und Innovation im Agrarsektor
Der falsche Umgang mit ETFs kostet Privatanleger Geld: Worauf Profis achten
Altersvorsorge neu gedacht. Flexibel und digital. Allvest powered by Allianz
Die Top-wikifolios im März
my-si: Wir denken Geldanlage neu: Nachhaltig investieren - und mit 100 Euro monatlich mehr als 79.000 Euro erzielen.
Die nächste Runde
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Illumina-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Illumina Peer Group News

15.03.21Luminex (LMNX) Files EUA Application for New Respiratory Assay
10.03.21Luminex (LMNX) Up 14.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
04.03.21Luminex (LMNX) Surges 6.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
02.03.21Here's Why You Should Retain Luminex (LMNX) Stock for Now
28.02.21Bio-Rad Laboratories-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Februar
22.02.21What Makes Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
12.02.21Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
12.02.21Bio-Rad Laboratories B legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
12.02.21Bio-Rad Laboratories gab Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
11.02.21Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

News von

Sichere Rendite trotz Billig-Miete
Schön und clever  so nutzen Sie die Energie-Vorteile grüner Fassaden
Turbohennen in Aktion  so entstehen unsere Ostereier
Chaos in Frankfurt  so schlecht steht es wirklich um die Commerzbank
Bio, vegan, gesund  wer diese Siegel kennt, geht klüger durch den Supermarkt

News von

Türkei: Beben am Bosporus - Der türkische Präsident lässt Aktien und Währung abstürzen
DAX-Ausblick: Börsenrally wird nach Ostern wohl weitergehen
Bergbau: Der neue Superzyklus - das Geschäft brummt und die Aussichten sind positiv
Indien: Der etwas andere Aha-Effekt - fünf interessante Aktien aus dem asiatischen Schwellenland
Linde-Aktie: Wasserstoff weckt Fantasie - das steckt noch in den Kursen

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht nahe Rekord ins Osterwochenende -- VW steigert US-Absatz kräftig -- Lufthansa will Erlaubnis für Kapitalerhöhung -- Commerzbank, Deutsche Telekom, Merck im Fokus

BVB-Sturm-Talent Moukoko droht wohl Saison-Aus - Schlimmer verletzt als erwartet. Auch Fitch revidiert Ausblick der Credit Suisse auf 'negativ'. Nestlé-CEO: Deutlichste Desinvestitionen liegen hinter uns. OPEC+ will wieder mehr Öl fördern. Pfizer hält EU zu viel Bürokratie bei Impfkampagnen vor. Hyundai stoppt wegen Chipmangels teilweise Produktion. BioNTech-Impfstoff bietet nach neuen Daten Schutz von 91 Prozent.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 13 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 13 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 13 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Wall Street Filme
Diese Streifen präsentieren die Welt des großen Geldes
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten.
Die ersten Geschäfte der Superreichen
Womit verdienten die Milliardäre ihr erstes Geld?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen