06.08.2020 23:30

Illumina Announces the NovaSeqTM 6000 v1.5 Reagent Kit Unlocking Deeper Discoveries with the $600 Genome

Illumina, Inc. (Nasdaq:ILMN). The power to make bigger discoveries is here with the launch of NovaSeqTM 6000 v1.5 Reagent Kit. The new NovaSeq 6000 v1.5 Reagent Kits aim to make whole genome sequencing more accessible and affordable for labs of all sizes with the introduction of the $600 genome. By delivering on key customer requests, and a more attractive price per sample for all applications, the new kits bring data-rich applicationssuch as single cell genomics, whole genome sequencing, and liquid biopsywithin closer reach to help researchers unlock the full story of genetic variation and answer their biggest biological questions.

"In order to explore biology at higher resolution, we rely on technologies that enable us to dive deeper into previously unrecognized cell types with single cell and spatial applications, said Edwin Hauw, Vice President of Marketing at 10x Genomics. "Together with Illumina's technologies, we are able to simplify and amplify our workflows to capture new insights into the inner workings of biology.

"As a scientist, I consistently push the limits of my research and drive innovation with each new discovery, said Dr. Christopher Mason. "Illuminas pioneering technology and leading-edge advancements help unlock new applications in an accessible way, giving researchers the ability to concentrate on life-impacting science, for everything from COVID-19 and infectious disease, to cancer and epigenetics.

Coupled with the new NovaSeq 6000 v1.5 Reagent Kit, NovaSeq 6000 can accelerate scientific breakthroughs with tremendous flexibility, accuracy and scaledelivering unique, industry-changing capabilities to drive discovery through deep sequencing, access to data-intensive next generation sequencing applications, and sequencing of large sample cohortsnow more affordable than ever.

In addition to the improved per sample sequencing cost, the NovaSeq 6000 v1.5 Reagent Kits have been enhanced to include the following key features:

  • Improved Quality Specification Score  Manufacturing enhancements alongside robust formulations provides a new level of confidence and quality with average Q30 scores of = 85 percent, for read lengths up to 2x150bp.
  • Fully Supported Unique Molecular Identifiers (UMIs)  Additional cycles per kit enable customers to adopt UMIs for advanced applications including the detection of rare variants and transcripts without sacrificing sequencing read length.
  • Extended Shelf Life from Three to Six Months  Enables labs to receive large quantities of reagents at once, supports efficient planning for future research, and provides greater flexibility of reagent use.
  • Support for New Library Prep Kits and Assays  Fully supports the new Illumina DNA PCR-Free Prep Kit, providing a complete whole genome sequencing solution when used in combination with TruSight Software Suite. The new NovaSeq S4 Reagent Kit v1.5 (35 cycles) provides the optimal read length for various counting applications, such as gene expression profiling.

"The NovaSeq 6000 v.1.5 Reagent Kit offers accelerated access to exceptional discovery power and operating efficiency, unlocking high throughput applications at our best price ever, said Mark Van Oene, Chief Commercial Officer of Illumina. "With our customers needs top of mind, Illumina reimagined the kit with innovative solutions that extend the unmatched throughput and high accuracy of the NovaSeq to fuel more in-depth research across the scientific spectrum.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and follow @illumina.

Use of forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including the expectation for lower costs related to the storing and managing of genomic data costs. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) challenges inherent in developing and launching new products and services; (ii) our ability to deploy new products, services, and applications, and to expand the markets for our technology platforms; and (iii) the acceptance by customers of our newly launched products, which may or may not meet our and their expectations once deployed, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

