Illumina Launches iSeq 100 Sequencing System

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced today the launch of the iSeq
100 Sequencing System. The new, next-generation sequencing (NGS) system
delivers exceptional data accuracy, at a low capital cost, making
Illumina technology available to virtually any lab. The combination of
the companys proven sequencing by synthesis (SBS) chemistry, along with
the complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) detection technology,
represents an entirely different configuration that delivers highly
accurate data at substantially lower capital costs. The iSeq 100 is the
first system with this architecture and has a U.S. list price of $19,900.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006943/en/
The iSeq 100 delivers the data quality and accuracy that Illumina is known for, at a price point of less than $20,000.(Photo: Business Wire)
Measuring one cubic foot in size, the iSeq 100 delivers NGS discovery
power in the most compact format of any Illumina sequencer to date. The
iSeq 100 represents another step toward establishing NGS as a standard
for discovery research and routine genomic testing for a wide range of
customers, markets and applications.
"For under $20,000, any researcher can have access to the accuracy of an
Illumina sequencer in their lab, said Francis deSouza, President and
Chief Executive Officer at Illumina. "The iSeq 100 offers robustness and
reliability for a broad range of applications ranging from germline and
somatic tumor profiling to 16S microbial analysis and targeted gene
expression.
"The addition of the iSeq 100 has great potential to transform
infectious disease surveillance, said Dr. Pardis Sabeti, Professor of
Immunology and Infectious Disease at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public
Health and a Broad Institute Member. "We anticipate that our lab
researchers will use it to focus on infectious disease monitoring. We
have seen examples of how Illumina benchtop systems, like the MiSeq,
were instrumental in understanding and addressing disease outbreaks. We
believe the accuracy of the iSeq 100, coupled with the low cost and
small footprint, will allow us to introduce NGS capability where it is
needed most.
Illumina will continue to develop the iSeq architecture further
expanding output and reducing run time. These future improvements will
open new markets and applications, such as rapid microbiome sequencing,
testing for foodborne pathogens and monitoring hospital acquired
infections.
The iSeq 100 is now available for order at www.illumina.com
and will begin shipping in Q1 2018.
For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.
About Illumina
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome.
Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA
sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the
research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for
applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health,
agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and
follow @illumina.
Use of forward-looking statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and
uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on our
expectations as of the date of this release and may differ materially
from actual future events or results. Among the important factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any
forward-looking statements are (i) our ability to further develop and
commercialize our instruments and consumables, and to deploy new
products such as the iSeq 100 instrument, services and applications, and
expand the markets for our technology platforms; (ii) our ability to
manufacture robust instrumentation and consumables; (iii) our ability to
successfully identify and integrate acquired technologies, products or
businesses; (iv) the future conduct and growth of the business and the
markets in which we operate; and (v) challenges inherent in developing,
manufacturing, and launching new products and services, together with
other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or
in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time
of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not
intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm
analysts expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the
progress of the current quarter.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006943/en/