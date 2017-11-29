09.01.2018 01:10
Illumina Launches iSeq 100 Sequencing System

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced today the launch of the iSeq 100 Sequencing System. The new, next-generation sequencing (NGS) system delivers exceptional data accuracy, at a low capital cost, making Illumina technology available to virtually any lab. The combination of the companys proven sequencing by synthesis (SBS) chemistry, along with the complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) detection technology, represents an entirely different configuration that delivers highly accurate data at substantially lower capital costs. The iSeq 100 is the first system with this architecture and has a U.S. list price of $19,900.

The iSeq 100 delivers the data quality and accuracy that Illumina is known for, at a price point of ...

The iSeq 100 delivers the data quality and accuracy that Illumina is known for, at a price point of less than $20,000.(Photo: Business Wire)

Measuring one cubic foot in size, the iSeq 100 delivers NGS discovery power in the most compact format of any Illumina sequencer to date. The iSeq 100 represents another step toward establishing NGS as a standard for discovery research and routine genomic testing for a wide range of customers, markets and applications.

"For under $20,000, any researcher can have access to the accuracy of an Illumina sequencer in their lab, said Francis deSouza, President and Chief Executive Officer at Illumina. "The iSeq 100 offers robustness and reliability for a broad range of applications ranging from germline and somatic tumor profiling to 16S microbial analysis and targeted gene expression.

"The addition of the iSeq 100 has great potential to transform infectious disease surveillance, said Dr. Pardis Sabeti, Professor of Immunology and Infectious Disease at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a Broad Institute Member. "We anticipate that our lab researchers will use it to focus on infectious disease monitoring. We have seen examples of how Illumina benchtop systems, like the MiSeq, were instrumental in understanding and addressing disease outbreaks. We believe the accuracy of the iSeq 100, coupled with the low cost and small footprint, will allow us to introduce NGS capability where it is needed most.

Illumina will continue to develop the iSeq architecture further expanding output and reducing run time. These future improvements will open new markets and applications, such as rapid microbiome sequencing, testing for foodborne pathogens and monitoring hospital acquired infections.

The iSeq 100 is now available for order at www.illumina.com and will begin shipping in Q1 2018.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and follow @illumina.

Use of forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on our expectations as of the date of this release and may differ materially from actual future events or results. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are (i) our ability to further develop and commercialize our instruments and consumables, and to deploy new products such as the iSeq 100 instrument, services and applications, and expand the markets for our technology platforms; (ii) our ability to manufacture robust instrumentation and consumables; (iii) our ability to successfully identify and integrate acquired technologies, products or businesses; (iv) the future conduct and growth of the business and the markets in which we operate; and (v) challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, and launching new products and services, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

