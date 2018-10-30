Illumina Launches TruSight Oncology 500 to Power Comprehensive, Accurate, Pan-Cancer Tumor Profiling

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announces the launch of TruSightTM
Oncology 500 (TSO 500), a comprehensive pan-cancer assay designed to
identify known and emerging tumor biomarkers. TruSight Oncology 500
utilizes both DNA and RNA from subject tumor samples to identify key
somatic variants underlying tumor progression, such as small DNA
variants, fusions, and splice variants. Importantly, TruSight Oncology
500 can measure tumor mutational burden (TMB) and microsatellite
instability (MSI), features that are potentially key biomarkers for
emerging immunotherapies. TruSight Oncology 500 is for research use only
and will ship in Q1 2019.
Molecular testing in lung cancer has been at the forefront of precision
oncology. The use of targeted therapies is associated with improved
outcomes in some patients, and currently requires testing multiple
biomarkers, such as EGFR mutations, ALK fusions, and ROS fusions, among
others. Recently, TMB gained prominence as a biomarker that demonstrates
better response and survival from immune checkpoint inhibitors in
patients exhibiting high TMB, necessitating the need for comprehensive
sequencing. Reliable measurement of TMB in a tumor-only workflow
requires sequencing of approximately 1Mb or greater, specific and
sensitive variant calling, as well as bioinformatic methods to flag and
remove germline variants. Given the increasing number of biomarkers
required to fully understand the optimal therapeutic course, assays like
TruSight Oncology 500one of the largest and most comprehensive panels
to-dateencompasses all of these biomarkers, making it an ideal choice
for cancer researchers today.
"The importance of tumor mutational burden as a biomarker to predict
immune checkpoint inhibition response continues to grow in non-small
cell lung cancer, said Albrecht Stenzinger, MD, pathologist at
University Hospital Heidelberg, Germany. "However, the detection of
somatic biomarkers, such as ALK fusions and EGFR small variants, are
also vital. The workflow of TSO 500, using both DNA and RNA, enables
laboratories to evaluate TMB, as well as small DNA variants and fusions
simultaneously, ultimately saving time and preserving precious samples.
"While many methods are arising that measure TMB, these methods may
differ in their variant calling performance and their gene content,
affecting measurement, said Dr. Carina Heydt, a molecular biologist at
the University of Cologne, Institute of Pathology, in Germany. "As an
early access site for TSO 500, not only did we find the assay easy to
implement in our laboratory, but the enrichment-based chemistry of the
assay, coupled with the novel bioinformatic pipeline, demonstrate a
high-variant calling performance and reproducible TMB measurements.
Pharmaceutical partners and payers are shifting toward deeper, broader
sequencing to help predict which patients may benefit from new
treatments including immunotherapies, targeted therapies and the many
potential combinations. Recently, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:
BMY) and Illumina announced
a collaboration to develop and globally commercialize companion
diagnostics, based on TruSight Oncology 500 content, to support
Bristol-Myers Squibbs oncology portfolio.
"By focusing on our most differentiated oncology products, we can meet
the needs of our customers and provide a comprehensive NGS panel that
includes all of the known and anticipated biomarkers associated with
targeted and immune-based therapies, said Garret Hampton, Executive
Vice President of Clinical Genomics at Illumina. "As we move to bring a
future in vitro diagnostic version through regulatory approval,
we will be able to set the standard for accurate and reproducible
testing. Todays value in the capability to call for TMB is in line with
current research and emerging guidelines, but the promise that TruSight
Oncology 500 holds for the future identification of biomarkers, makes it
a robust solution for this rapidly evolving field.
TruSight Oncology 500 offers deep, adaptable, and accessible sequencing
power:
-
Goes beyond current cancer guidelines and clinical trials The
deep investigational power of TSO 500 covers a large number of genes
alterations that are being used to identify patients for clinical
trials while covering 1.94Mb of the genome to measure TMB.
-
Unlocks immunotherapy research Rigorously developed and
accurate TMB and MSI algorithms, with a dedicated tumor-only workflow,
while also offering the flexibility to detect a vast majority of known
genetic variants, whether it be small variants, gene amplifications,
de novo fusions, or splice variants.
-
Integrated tumor-only, RNA+DNA workflow: The ability to run RNA
and DNA biomarkers into one workflow enables a lab to evaluate all
relevant biomarkers at the same time. In addition, being able to run
tumor-only workflow enables cost savings for a lab since there is no
need to run a normal sample each time.
For additional product and availability information, please visit: www.illumina.com/TruSightOncology500
About Illumina
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome.
Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA
sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the
research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for
applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health,
agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and
follow @illumina.
Forward-Looking Statement This release contains projections,
information about our financial outlook, earnings guidance, and other
forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These
forward-looking statements are based on our expectations as of the date
of this release and may differ materially from actual future events or
results. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are (i)
our ability to further develop and commercialize our instruments and
consumables and to deploy new products, including diagnostic assays,
services and applications, and expand the markets for our technology
platforms; (ii) our ability to manufacture robust instrumentation,
consumables, including diagnostic assays; (iii) our ability to
successfully identify and integrate acquired technologies, products or
businesses; (iv) the future conduct and growth of the business and the
markets in which we operate; (v) challenges inherent in developing,
manufacturing, and launching new products and services; (vi) our ability
to obtain necessary regulatory approvals to market and sell diagnostic
or therapeutic products and (vii) the application of generally accepted
accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many
subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, together with other
factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or
in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time
of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not
intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm
analysts expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the
progress of the current quarter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030006045/en/