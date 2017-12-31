27.08.2018 22:05
Bewerten
(0)

Illumina Receives Approval of MiSeqDx System in China

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) today announced that its MiSeqDx Sequencing System received the approval certificate from the China National Drug Administration (CNDA). This is Illuminas first CNDA-cleared, next-generation sequencing (NGS) system in China. In accordance with the clearance, Illumina can now market and sell the MiSeqDx Sequencing System to hospitals and other medical institutions for in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) testing throughout China.

Designed specifically for the clinical laboratory environment, the MiSeqDx Sequencing System is a benchtop sequencer that incorporates an easy-to-use workflow and data output tailored to the diverse needs of clinical labs. Taking advantage of proven Illumina sequencing by synthesis (SBS) chemistry, the MiSeqDx Sequencing System provides IVD developers the tools to create accurate diagnostic testing. Additionally, integrated software enables run setup, sample tracking, user management, audit trails and data interpretation.

"The clearance of the MiSeqDx in China is a significant milestone for Illumina because it provides more opportunities for NGS, said Garret Hampton, Executive Vice President of Clinical Genomics at Illumina. "More medical institutions and patients will now have access to the latest NGS technology. We are encouraging more clinical companies to select the MiSeqDx System to develop new clinical assays and to help provide needed solutions to some of Chinas greatest health challenges.

The MiSeqDx Sequencing System now has regulatory approval in the United States, China, Canada, Argentina, European countries recognizing the CE-IVD mark, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.

For more information on the MiSeqDx Sequencing System, please visit www.illumina.com/miseqdx.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and follow @illumina.

Use of forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on our expectations as of the date of this release and may differ materially from actual future events or results. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are (i) our ability to further develop and commercialize our instruments and consumables, including our diagnostic kit products, and to deploy new products such as the MiSeqDx System, services and applications, and expand the markets for our technology platforms; (ii) our ability to manufacture robust instrumentation and consumables; (iii) our ability to successfully identify and integrate acquired technologies, products or businesses; (iv) the future conduct and growth of the business and the markets in which we operate; and (v) challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, and launching new products and services, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Illumina Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
23.08.18
Here's Why You Should Invest in Illumina (ILMN) Stock Now (Zacks)
23.08.18
Better Buy: Illumina (ILMN) vs. Roche (RHHBY) (MotleyFool)
22.08.18
Is Illumina (ILMN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? (Zacks)
14.08.18
Can Illumina (ILMN) Stock Continue to Grow Earnings? (Zacks)
11.08.18
Why Illumina, Inc. Stock Popped 16.1% in July (MotleyFool)
03.08.18
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Micron, Amazon.com, Illumina and Activision (Zacks)
02.08.18
Illumina, Whirlpool and Square highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day (Zacks)
01.08.18
Here's What You Can Expect for Illumina After Its Fantastic Q2 Earnings Results (MotleyFool)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Illumina News
RSS Feed
Illumina zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Illumina Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
31.07.2018Illumina BuyCanaccord Adams
31.01.2018Illumina OverweightFirst Analysis Securities
05.01.2018Illumina NeutralBTIG Research
25.10.2017Illumina OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
23.10.2017Illumina BuyDeutsche Bank AG
31.07.2018Illumina BuyCanaccord Adams
31.01.2018Illumina OverweightFirst Analysis Securities
25.10.2017Illumina OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
23.10.2017Illumina BuyDeutsche Bank AG
07.08.2017Illumina BuyCanaccord Adams
05.01.2018Illumina NeutralBTIG Research
02.08.2017Illumina Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
26.04.2017Illumina NeutralCantor Fitzgerald
18.01.2017Illumina HoldDeutsche Bank AG
11.10.2016Illumina HoldCanaccord Adams
02.11.2016Illumina UnderweightFirst Analysis Securities

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Illumina Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Illumina News

03.08.18The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft. Micron. Amazon.com. Illumina and Activision
31.07.18Top-Tipp Illumina: Einfach unglaublich
31.07.18Biotech ETFs Rally as Illumina Tops Q2 Expectations
14.08.18Can Illumina (ILMN) Stock Continue to Grow Earnings?
11.08.18Why Illumina. Inc. Stock Popped 16.1% in July
01.08.18Here's What You Can Expect for Illumina After Its Fantastic Q2 Earnings Results
23.08.18Here's Why You Should Invest in Illumina (ILMN) Stock Now
23.08.18Better Buy: Illumina (ILMN) vs. Roche (RHHBY)
30.07.18Illumina-Zahlen: Böse Überraschung?
28.07.18Ausblick: Illumina legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Weitere Illumina News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Infoabende und Webinare - jetzt registrieren!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
DZ BANK  Nokia: Gewinn zweier Milliardenaufträge, chinesische Konkurrenz unter Druck
Bitcoin: Bullen stehen vor Ausbruch aus der Trading-Range
SOCIETE GENERALE: Webinar 28. August 2018: Endlich sind Seitwärtsmärkte wieder spannend  mit SG und Börse Stuttgart!
UBS: Volkswagen  An der Abrisskante
Wir suchen den besten Trader 2018! Gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar F-TYPE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro & 9x iPhone X  jetzt kostenfrei anmelden!
Vontobel: Continental Aktie steht nach Gewinnwarnung unter Druck
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Illumina-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Illumina Peer Group News

07.08.18Luminex (LMNX) Misses on Earnings in Q2. Margins Contract
06.08.18Luminex (LMNX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
05.08.18Ausblick: Bio-Rad Laboratories gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
04.08.18Ausblick: Luminex präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
18.07.18Luminex (LMNX) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.7% in Session
12.07.18Is Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
25.05.18Global Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing Market 2018-2022 with Abcam. BD. bioMrieux. Bio-Rad Laboratories & Thermo Fisher Scientific Dominating the $500+ Million Market
18.05.18Luminex Corporation to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences
18.05.18Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend
09.05.18Luminex (LMNX) Beats Q1 Estimates on ARIES Platform Strength

News von

Bis zu 5000 Prozent Zinsen  jetzt ist der Wucherer am Ende
So holen sich jobbende Schüler und Studenten Geld vom Staat zurück
Wer alte Gutshäuser kauft, braucht Geld  und viel Geduld
Der Abstieg der türkischen Milliardäre
Dieser Makler bricht ein uraltes Tabu beim Immobilienkauf

News von

Volkswagen-Aktie: Warum Anleger jetzt auf der Hut sein sollten
Abgeltungssteuer: Das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen
Metro-Aktie vor möglicher Übernahme: Warum das Papier jetzt ins Depot gehört
Sind deutsche Aktien noch zukunftsfähig?
Goldpreis: Die Profis sind weiter pessimistisch

News von

Vermögensverwalter: "Es macht allen Sinn der Welt für Apple, Tesla schon heute zu übernehmen"
Angriffe auf das Stromnetz: Experten warnen vor europaweiten Blackouts
Ab 2019 gibt es einen völlig neuen Ausbildungsberuf in Deutschland
Viele Unternehmen begehen derzeit einen großen Fehler, der ihre Zukunft gefährdet
So viel Geld verdienen VW, BMW und Co. mit ihren Autos wirklich

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit Plus -- Wall Street mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Ceconomy: Gespräche über METRO-Anteilsverkauf -- EVOTEC mit Forschungsallianz -- Tesla bleibt an der Börse -- K+S, Bayer, BVB, HHLA im Fokus

USA und Mexiko einigen sich im Handelsstreit. Chinas Finanzminister droht USA mit Zoll-Vergeltung. ifo-Geschäftsklima steigt deutlicher als erwartet. Lufthansa beendet angeblich vorletzten Rechtsstreit um Germanwings-Absturz. Novartis erhält EU-Zulassung für Gentherapie Kymriah.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
KW 34: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 34 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Aktien der Welt
Diese Aktien brachten die höchste Rendite
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Neue Position
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollte die EU die Zeitumstellung abschaffen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
DAX mit Plus -- Wall Street mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Ceconomy: Gespräche über METRO-Anteilsverkauf -- EVOTEC mit Forschungsallianz -- Tesla bleibt an der Börse -- K+S, Bayer, BVB, HHLA im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:01 Uhr
Intelligent investieren: Besser abschneiden als DAX, MDAX & Co.
Aktie im Fokus
22:09 Uhr
Tesla-Aktie im Minus: Tesla bleibt an der Börse - Anleger sorgen sich um Folgen für Elon Musk
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
EVOTEC AG566480
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Continental AG543900