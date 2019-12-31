finanzen.net
10.06.2020 04:36

Illumina Receives First FDA Emergency Use Authorization for a Sequencing-Based COVID-19 Diagnostic Test

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is paving the way for large-scale, next-generation sequencing-based (NGS) COVID-19 testing. Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Illumina COVIDSeq Test, a high-throughput, sequencing-based, in vitro diagnostic (IVD) workflow enabling the detection of SARS-CoV-2. The end-to-end workflow extends the options available for labs to scale diagnostic testing.

COVIDSeq uses upper respiratory specimens, including a nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab, and delivers sample receipt to result in 24 hours using the NovaSeq 6000 Sequencing System. The differentiated diagnostic design includes 98 amplicons that target the full SARS-CoV-2 genome, creating accurate detection and high sensitivity. COVIDSeq is currently available to a limited number of early access sites, and is expected to be more broadly available this summer.

The workflow accommodates up to 3,072 samples per NovaSeq run leveraging the S4 flow cell, and includes steps for viral RNA extraction, RNA-to-CDNA conversion, PCR, library preparation, sequencing and report generation. The key components leveraged include the NovaSeq 6000, coupled with Illumina Tagmentation library preparation technology, and the DRAGEN COVIDSeq Test Pipeline for rapid reporting.

"COVIDSeq leverages the performance of NGS to help address the global need for diagnostic testing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, said Francis deSouza, Chief Executive Officer of Illumina. "Beyond diagnostic testing, Illumina and a number of our customers are exploring NGS-based workflows to enable high-volume screening to support a return to work and school.

COVIDSeq has not been FDA cleared or approved. This test is authorized by FDA under an EUA for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19. COVIDSeq is only authorized for use in laboratories in the U.S., certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), 42 U.S.C. §263a, to perform moderate and high complexity tests. Outside the U.S., COVIDSeq will be labeled either as Research Use Only (RUO), or with labeling aligned with local regulations.

For additional information, please visit www.illumina.com/covidseq

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and follow @illumina.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including our expectations and beliefs regarding future conduct and growth of our business and the markets in which we operate. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to our business; (ii) challenges inherent in developing, and launching new products and services; (iii) the utility of such products and services; and (iv) the speed and scale of their adoption by customers, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

