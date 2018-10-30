Immersion Signs License Agreement with Preh Incorporating Haptics into Automotive Surfaces, Panels

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR), a leading developer and licensor of
touch feedback technology, today announced it has signed a multi-year
license agreement with Preh GmbH (Preh), a leading supplier of human
machine interface solutions (HMI) for automobiles and a preferred
partner of renowned OEMs in the field of haptic feedback. The agreement
provides Preh, based in Germany, with access to Immersions patented
haptic technology for use in its in-vehicle surfaces and panels.
Haptic-rich interfaces for automotive operations such as entertainment,
navigation, and climate control help reduce driver distraction and
enhance the driving experience. There is an automotive industry trend to
reduce moving parts, physical buttons, and knobs despite being genuinely
intuitive in their operation. Therefore, increasingly, Tier-1 suppliers
like Preh are designing haptics into their touch applications, as
tactile feedback on touch surfaces makes the driving experience more
intuitive and realistic and can help reduce eyes-off-road time. This is
especially important as vehicles incorporate advanced systems like touch
panels, touch screens, and sensory-based technology.
"We welcome Preh as a new licensee and look forward to seeing how it
incorporates haptics into its next-generation interfaces, said Tom
Lacey, Immersions interim CEO. "The automotive sector continues to be a
tremendous growth engine for us as haptics-enabled user interfaces are
expected to migrate from todays premium models to high-volume
mainstream categories in the coming years.
"With Immersion and Preh, two highly specialized partners have signed an
agreement from which our OEM customers will strongly benefit in the
field of touch feedback technology, said Christoph Hummel, CEO of Preh
GmbH. "Through the partnership with Immersion, we are able to make our
highly sophisticated HMI solutions even better and further enhance the
driving experience.
About Immersion
Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch
feedback technology, also known as haptics. With 25 years of experience,
the company provides technology solutions for creating immersive and
realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging
users sense of touch. With more than 3,000 issued or pending patents,
Immersion's technology has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital
devices, and provides haptics in mobile, automotive, gaming, medical and
consumer electronics products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose,
California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.
About Preh
As a global automotive supplier, the Preh Group currently employs around
7,000 people and generates sales of around EUR 1.3 billion. Preh was
founded in Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale in 1919 and has been part of the
Joyson Group since 2011. Prehs development and manufacturing
capabilities include, in particular, HMI systems for passenger cars and
commercial vehicles, infotainment, and connectivity solutions, as well
as e-mobility control units.
Within the Joyson group of companies, Ningbo (China), founded by Jeff
Wang in 2004, Preh is a subsidiary of the listed Joyson Electronics
Corp. (600699: Shanghai) and forms the Automotive Electronics Division.
Today, Joyson is one of the 30 largest automotive suppliers in the world.
