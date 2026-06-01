Implenia Primer – Strong foundation for profitability and growth

Glattpark (Opfikon), 2 June 2026



Today, Implenia publishes a Primer providing investors and analysts with the essential context they need to understand the Group’s current strategy, market position and financials.

Jens Vollmar, CEO of Implenia, about the Primer: “Implenia is growing with a differentiated offering. The market outlook is strong and the Group is well positioned in segments with high demand. In parallel we are working on various initiatives to improve efficiency. This will enable us to further increase profitability.”

Link to the comprehensive Primer slide deck: Slide deck Implenia Primer

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The primer is structured according to Implenia’s six key investment highlights:

Focus on relevant and growing market segments

Market forecasts for Implenia’s core markets are positive. This is based on relevant long term global megatrends population growth and urbanisation, energy transition and sustainability, digitalisation and industrialisation as well as on the current macroeconomic volatility. Implenia has a clear focus on segments with structurally higher demand. Public investment programmes (e.g. German infrastructure plan) support medium term visibility substantially.

Implenia focuses its activities on markets where growth is strong and investments are most robust, supported by long-term mega and industry trends and public funding.

Market leader in specialised, high-margin sectors

Across its three Divisions the Group aims for leading positions in clearly defined areas of specialisation: In Division Buildings this covers real estate for healthcare, research and education, data and logistics centres as well as defence. The Division continues to invest in its real estate development activities. Division Civil Engineering specialises in infrastructure for tunnelling, road and rail mobility as well as energy generation and distribution. Division Service Solutions covers property and mixed use site management, planning and engineering services as well as construction logistics. Another focus area is the modernization of existing buildings and infrastructure. All offerings across the group differentiate through technical complexity, planning and execution capability as well as longstanding experience and references.

Implenia competes where expertise, scale and complexity create sustainable value-based pricing and margin upside.

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Diversification for resilience and stability

Implenia’s business is diversified across geographies (stable European markets), types of clients (private and public sector), types and sizes of projects and contract models, including partnership models and joint ventures. There is only limited exposure to highly volatile segments such as residential. The Group benefits from natural hedging through local currencies and local cost bases.

Implenia’s diversified portfolio reduces dependency on single markets, projects or clients and limits downside risk in volatile economic phases.

High-quality project pipeline through Value Assurance approach

The Group wide Value Assurance framework, Implenia’s risk management, is applied across the project lifecycle: From project selection and tender approval, risk, margin and contract assessment to ongoing project reviews with early warning KPIs and data driven post completion learnings. The emphasis lies on risk mitigation, margin protection and predictability of the project results. Value Assurance clearly leads to improved margins and reduced earnings volatility.

Implenia grows sustainably - projects are selected, structured and managed to deliver reliable margins and stable cash flows.

Proven management team with industry expertise driving high performance culture

The Group is steered by an experienced executive and senior leadership team with deep construction, infrastructure and real estate know how, proven track record in large, complex projects and strong financial and operational discipline. The established culture is based on the four corporate values performance, excellence, collaboration and integrity. Talent development, succession planning and commercial mindset are key priorities of the leadership agenda.

Strategy for sustainable growth and value creation

The strategy has been refined for the “New Horizon” phase with clear short , mid and longer term phases “differentiate – scale – lead”. The focus is on revenue growth, EBIT margin improvement and cash flow generation. Strategic levers are cost efficiency, operational excellence, cash discipline, digitalisation (including AI) and industrialisation, organic growth as well as selective M&A along the value chain and. Sustainability is a clear value driver.

Implenia has a structured, credible roadmap to grow profitably and sustainably while increasing equity value over time.

For questions concerning the content of the Primer or for in-depth discussion of specific aspects, Investor Relations for Investors and Analysts or Corporate Communications for journalists can be approached.