Important SolarWindow Shareholder Update

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (WNDW), developer of transparent coatings
that turn ordinary glass into electricity-generating windows, today
announced that engineers have achieved significant power performance
breakthroughs. These latest independently-validated data and power
performance results are scheduled for release in upcoming weeks.
The companys current iteration of transparent electricity-generating
windows could reduce energy costs by up to 50% and achieve a one-year
financial payback for building owners, the industrys fastest financial
return, according to independently-validated power and financial
modeling.
Among many accomplishments, SolarWindow has won awards, was presented to
members of Congress, and been covered by numerous media outlets,
including CNBC, Wall Street Journal, Engineering.com, Fast Company,
Voice of America, Scientific American, National Geographic, and CCTV,
Chinas largest English language broadcaster (https://solarwindow.com/2017/06/watch-technology-cctv/).
In other news, SolarWindow today confirmed that, effective immediately,
the companys shares will be traded on the OTC Markets Group Pink Sheets
platform. The stock currently trades with a caveat emptor designator
imposed by the OTC Markets at their sole discretion citing public
interest concerns, the specifics of which have not been provided to the
company.
For additional current information, shareholders are encouraged to visit www.sec.gov,
where all SolarWindow interim and audited annual financial statements,
and regulatory filings are available for review. The company is fully
compliant with all reporting obligations with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Targeting the estimated 5.6 million U.S. commercial buildings, which
consume almost $150 billion in electricity annually, the companys
transparent electricity-generating windows could turn entire buildings
into vertical power generators.
Utilizing its Process Integration and Production Agreement with Triview
Glass Industries LLC, an award-winning custom glass fabricator located
in suburban Los Angeles, the company plans to fabricate specific
SolarWindow electricity-generating glass products at commercial scale.
About SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.
SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. creates transparent
electricity-generating liquid coatings. When applied to glass or
plastics, these coatings convert passive windows and other materials
into electricity generators under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and
even reflected light conditions.
Our liquid coating technology has been presented to members of the U.S.
Congress and has received recognition in numerous industry publications.
Our SolarWindow technology has been independently validated to generate
50-times the power of a conventional rooftop solar system and achieves a
one-year payback when modeled on a 50-story building.
Power and Financial Model Disclaimer
The companys Proprietary Power Production & Financial Model (Power &
Financial Model) uses photovoltaic (PV) modeling calculations that are
consistent with renewable energy practitioner standards for assessing,
evaluating and estimating renewable energy for a PV project. The Power &
Financial Model estimator takes into consideration building geographic
location, solar radiation for flat-plate collectors (SolarWindow
irradiance is derated to account for 360 degree building orientation and
vertical installation), climate zone energy use and generalized
skyscraper building characteristics when estimating PV power and energy
production, and carbon dioxide equivalents. Actual power, energy
production and carbon dioxide equivalents modeled may vary based upon
building-to-building situational characteristics and varying
installation methodologies.
