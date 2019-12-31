finanzen.net
29.06.2020 23:05

IMV Announces Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

IMV Inc. ("IMV or the "Company) (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2020 (the "Meeting).

Based on the votes received, all resolutions were accepted including the election of directors, for whom details of the votes are as follows:

Name of nominee

Votes cast FOR

% of votes cast FOR

Votes Withheld

% of votes Withheld

Andrew Sheldon

24,031,180

96.65%

831,947

3.35%

James W. Hall

22,671,885

91.19%

2,191,242

8.81%

Julia P. Gregory

24,738,803

99.50%

124,324

0.50%

Frederic Ors

24,300,178

97.74%

562,950

2.26%

Wayne Pisano

24,454,084

98.35%

409,043

1.65%

Shermaine Tilley

24,738,126

99.50%

125,001

0.50%

Markus Warmuth

24,726,048

99.45%

137,079

0.55%

Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as independent auditor for the Company for the ensuing year and that the board of directors of the Company be authorized to fix its remuneration.

In addition, all amendments to the deferred share unit plan of the Company as described in the management information circular dated May 25, 2020 (the "Circular) were approved by the shareholders.

Please refer to the Circular available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for more information on the business transacted at the Meeting. A report on voting results will also be filed on SEDAR.

Departure of Joseph Sullivan Senior Vice President, Business Development

Joseph Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Business Development is leaving IMV to pursue another opportunity. Frederic Ors, Chief Executive Officer commented: I want to take this opportunity to thank Joe for his contribution to IMV and wish him the best in his next challenge.

About IMV

IMV Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to making immunotherapy more effective, more broadly applicable, and more widely available to people facing cancer and other serious diseases. IMV is pioneering a new class of cancer-targeted immunotherapies and vaccines based on the Companys proprietary drug delivery platform. This patented technology leverages a novel mechanism of action that enables the programming of immune cells in vivo, which are aimed at generating powerful new synthetic therapeutic capabilities. IMVs lead candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy that combines the utility of the platform with a target: survivin. IMV is currently assessing DPX-Survivac as a monotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer, as well as a combination therapy in multiple clinical studies with Merck. IMV is also developing a DPX-based vaccine to fight against COVID-19.

