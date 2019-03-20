IMV Inc. Announces 2018 Year-end Financial and Operational Results and Provides Updates on Key Clinical Programs

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical stage immuno-oncology
corporation, today released its financial and operational results for
year ending December 31, 2018.
"IMV made significant advances in 2018, said Frederic
Ors, Chief Executive Officer. "Foundational changes, including
shifting the name of the corporation to IMV and listing on Nasdaq, are
enabling us to access to a larger pool of investors and allow us to
better communicate our value proposition globally. However, the
evolution of our clinical program is an even more important
accomplishment: we entered into a collaboration with Merck across five
tumor types; opted, based on DECIDE clinical data, to pursue
DPX-Survivac as a monotherapy in ovarian cancer; and published studies
clearly demarcating the T cell-activating novel mechanism of action of
our DPX platform. With these milestones achieved, we are looking forward
to a strong 2019 in which we will continue to advance our pipeline,
drive value for investors, and support unmet patient needs.
IMV will host a conference call and webcast tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET. The
dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 461-9932 (U.S. and
Canada) or (636) 812-6632 (international) using the conference ID:
9647179. A live audio webcast will be available through IMVs website on
the Events and Presentations page at https://ir.imv-inc.com/events-and-presentations.
The webcast will be recorded and available on the IMV website for 30
days following the call.
Recent Clinical Updates & Expected Milestones
Phase 1b/2 DPX-Survivac monotherapy and combination trial in ovarian
cancer (DECIDE)
The first 13 patients with advanced recurrent ovarian cancer have been
enrolled in the phase 2 portion of the study. Six patients were
randomized on DPX-Survivac monotherapy and seven were randomized on the
DPX-Survivac/epacadostat combination. The Corporation is planning to
provide an update on the preliminary clinical data by the end of Q1 2019.
Enrollment of an additional 15 patients in a population with lower tumor
burden is ongoing and the corporation is planning to provide another
clinical update on this cohort in Q2 2019.
Phase 2 Study in Combination with KEYTRUDA® in Relapsed/Refractory
DLBCL (SPIREL)
Seven patients have been enrolled and treated across four different
clinical sites in Canada. Additional patients are being screened and IMV
expects to report updated clinical data in Q2 2019.
Phase 2 Basket Trial in Combination with KEYTRUDA® in Multiple Solid
Tumors
Screening and enrollment of patients is ongoing at multiple clinical
sites across the U.S. and Canada for patients with bladder, liver
(hepatocellular carcinoma), ovarian, or non-small cell lung (NSCLC)
cancers as well as tumors shown to be positive for the microsatellite
instability high (MSI-H) biomarker. The first patients have been dosed
in the ovarian and lung cancer cohorts. IMV expects to report
preliminary clinical results on several of the solid tumor indications
before the end of 2019.
2018 Highlights
Clinical Programs
- DECIDE1/2 Advanced Ovarian
Cancer Trial
-
Updated Phase 1b data shared via an oral
presentation at the 2018 ASCO Meeting and topline data from the
first two Phase 1b dosing cohorts highlighted at the 2018 ESMO-IO
Meeting
-
Based on these data, IMV
opted to develop DPX-Survivac as a monotherapy in certain
ovarian cancer patients defined by BTB (baseline tumor burden), an
indication of tumour size
-
Additional analyses were conducted that correlated DPX-Survivacs
novel MOA - the level of T cell infiltration - with clinical
response
-
Met
with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and submitted an
updated DECIDE trial protocol; in addition, IMV discussed with the FDA
the need for accelerated approvals in advanced ovarian cancer and
received guidance on clinical design considerations for different
lines of therapy and platinum-sensitive and resistant patients
Additional Clinical Highlights
-
First clinical data obtained from the combination of DPX-Survivac
and mCPA with Keytruda® (SPIREL Trial), which came from an
investigator-sponsored phase 2 trial in patients with persistent or
recurrent/refractory DLBCL; data from the combination signaled
significant anti-cancer activity in three of the first four evaluable
patients as well as a tolerable safety profile
-
Announced a collaboration
with Merck in a phase 2 basket trial evaluating the safety and
efficacy of DPX-Survivac, low-dose cyclophosphamide, and Keytruda®
(pembrolizumab) in patients with select advanced or recurrent solid
tumors across five different indications: bladder, liver
(hepatocellular carcinoma), ovarian, or non-small cell lung (NSCLC)
cancers as well as tumors with the microsatellite instability high
(MSI-H) biomarker
R&D Milestones
-
Research
published in the Journal of Biomedical Science demonstrated
the association between IMVs proprietary immune-targeted delivery
technology and enhanced efficacy in slowing tumor progression
-
New
data presented at the 2018 AACR Meeting highlighted the novel MOA
underscoring the Corporations T cell-activating DPX technology and
the potential for heightened anti-cancer activity of combination
therapies based on IMVs proprietary delivery platform
Operational Highlights:
-
Completion of two public offerings: In February 2018 and in
March 2019 for a total of approximately $43.9 million
-
Nasdaq listing and share consolidation: IMVs common shares
commenced trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on June 1, 2018
-
Corporate name change: Because the MOA of DPX-based candidates
signals a new class of immunotherapies that is differentiated from
vaccines, IMV leadership changed the corporations name from
Immunovaccine to IMV to better reflect the true potential of its
therapeutic candidates
-
Addition of Julia P. Gregory and Dr. Markus Warmuth to the
Corporations Board of Directors: Ms. Gregory is a seasoned
biotechnology executive, having served as Chief Executive Officer and
of ContraFect Corporation and the immuno-oncology company Five Prime.
Dr. Warmuth brings to the Board more than 20 years of drug discovery
experience with a strong focus on targeted therapy and immuno-oncology
programs
-
Expansion of management team: IMV named Joseph
Sullivan as the Corporations first Senior Vice-President, Business
Development. Mr. Sullivan brings with him over 25 years of global
pharmaceutical experience with Merck & Co. Inc. to IMV
-
Opening of new facility in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia: Nearly
tripling the functional workspace,
the new premises feature
upgraded facilities and equipment as well as increased laboratory size
to support long-term growth
-
Cash position: As of December 31, 2018, cash and cash
equivalents and short-term investments were $14.9 million (excluding
the $29.5 million financing completed in March 2019) compared to $14.9
million as of December 31, 2017
Overview of Year-End 2018 Financial Results
The net loss and comprehensive loss of $21,935,000 ($0.50 per share) the
year ended December 31, 2018 was $9,908,000 higher than the net loss and
comprehensive loss for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Research and development expenses increased by $6,914,000 for the year
ended December 31, 2018, compared to 2017. These increases are mainly
due to higher enrollment in the phase 1b/2 Incyte trial in ovarian
cancer; milestone payments for the phase 2 study in DLBCL; and expenses
related to the initiation of the basket trial. The increase is also
attributable to manufacturing activities to support the increased
clinical activity, which included purchasing raw materials and contract
manufacturing organization costs.
General and administrative expenses increased by $2,039,000 for the year
ended December 31, 2018 compared to 2017. This increase is mainly due to
the various expenses related to the Nasdaq listing (legal, audit and
consulting fees as well as listing fees) that are non-recurring
expenses, the filing of a shelf prospectus, the increase in insurance
premiums following the Nasdaq listing, consulting and professional fees,
regulatory fees, the increase of the rent, lease interest accretion, and
utilities related to the new facility.
Business development and investor relations expenses increased by
$781,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to 2017. These
increases are mainly explained by the hiring of a Senior Vice President,
Business Development in January 2018 and a Senior Director of Investor
Relations and Communications in November 2018.
At December 31, 2018, the Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of
$14,895,000 (excluding the $29.5 million financing completed in March
2019) and working capital of $12,247,000, compared with $14,909,000 and
$13,627,000, respectively at December 31, 2017. For the year ended
December 31, 2018, IMV's cash burn rate, defined as net loss for the
period adjusted for operations not involving cash (interest on lease
obligation, depreciation, accretion of long-term debt, stock-based
compensation and DSU compensation), was $18.4 million. IMV expects
research and development expenditures to increase over time due to the
continuing development of product candidates and other clinical,
preclinical, and regulatory activities.
As of March 21, 2019, the number of issued and outstanding common shares
was 50,594,260 and a total of 2,008,057 stock options, warrants, and
deferred share units were outstanding.
The Corporation's audited annual consolidated results of operations,
financial condition and cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2018
and the related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) are
available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.
About IMV
IMV Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical corporation dedicated to
making immunotherapy more effective, more broadly applicable, and more
widely available to people facing cancer and other serious diseases. IMV
is pioneering a new class of immunotherapies based on the Corporations
proprietary drug delivery platform. This patented technology leverages a
novel mechanism of action that enables the programming of immune cells in
vivo, which are aimed at generating powerful new synthetic
therapeutic capabilities. IMVs lead candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T
cell-activating immunotherapy that combines the utility of the platform
with a target: survivin. IMV is currently assessing DPX-Survivac as a
monotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer, as well as a combination therapy
in multiple clinical studies with Merck. Connect at www.imv-inc.com.
IMV Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information under
applicable securities law. All information that addresses activities or
developments that we expect to occur in the future is forward-looking
information. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and
opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In the press
release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited
to, statements regarding the FDA potentially granting accelerated
regulatory approval of DPX-Survivac. However, they should not be
regarded as a representation that any of the plans will be achieved.
Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press
release due to risks affecting the Corporation, including access to
capital, the successful design and completion of clinical trials and the
receipt and timely receipt of all regulatory approvals. IMV Inc. assumes
no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press
release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements
involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and those risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to access
capital, the successful and timely completion of clinical trials, the
receipt of all regulatory approvals and other risks detailed from time
to time in our ongoing quarterly filings and annual information form
Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements
and are encouraged to read IMVs continuous disclosure documents,
including its current annual information form, as well as its audited
annual consolidated financial statements which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and
on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.
|
|
IMV INC.
|
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and
Comprehensive Loss
|
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except shares and per share
amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended December 31
|
|
|
2018
$
|
|
|
2017
$
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
Subcontract revenue
|
|
82
|
|
|
33
|
|
Interest Income
|
|
401
|
|
|
189
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
483
|
|
|
222
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
12,852
|
|
|
5,938
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
7,241
|
|
|
5,202
|
|
Business development and investor relations
|
|
2,002
|
|
|
1,221
|
|
Government assistance
|
|
(1,062
|
)
|
|
(1,078
|
)
|
Accreted interest
|
|
1,385
|
|
|
966
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
22,418
|
|
|
12,249
|
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss
|
|
(21,935
|
)
|
|
(12,027
|
)
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
|
(0.50
|
)
|
|
(0.31
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding
|
|
43,766,951
|
|
|
38,656,771
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IMV INC.
|
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial
Position
|
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share
amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
14,895
|
|
|
$
|
14,909
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
1,337
|
|
|
|
261
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
2,699
|
|
|
|
838
|
|
Investment tax credits receivable
|
|
1,111
|
|
|
|
461
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
20,042
|
|
|
|
16,469
|
|
Property and equipment
|
|
2,883
|
|
|
|
563
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
22,925
|
|
|
$
|
17,032
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
7,575
|
|
|
$
|
2,760
|
|
Amounts due to directors
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
Current portion of lease obligations
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
7,795
|
|
|
|
2,842
|
|
Lease obligation
|
|
1,308
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
Deferred share units
|
|
1,436
|
|
|
|
1,371
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
8,069
|
|
|
|
6,476
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
18,608
|
|
|
|
10,689
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
|
90,152
|
|
|
|
70,113
|
|
Contributed Surplus
|
|
6,504
|
|
|
|
6,375
|
|
Warrants
|
|
415
|
|
|
|
674
|
|
Deficit
|
|
(92,754
|
)
|
|
|
(70,819
|
)
|
Total equity
|
|
4,317
|
|
|
|
6,343
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
22,925
|
|
|
$
|
17,032
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005717/en/