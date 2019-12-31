finanzen.net
Herausforderungen beim ETF Kauf - So geht es ganz einfach-w-
07.05.2020 16:16

IMV Inc. Announces Closing of $25.1 Million Private Placement

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

IMV Inc. ("IMV or the "Company) (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines to fight against infectious diseases including COVID-19, today announced that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement) of 8,770,005 units of the Company (each, a "Unit) at Cdn$2.86 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately Cdn$25.1 million. The size of the Private Placement has increased by approximately Cdn$2.8 million following our earlier announcement on April 30, 2020.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Common Share) and 0.35 of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant). Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of Cdn$3.72 per share and is exercisable until May 7, 2022.

The private placement is being co-led by Fonds de Solidarité FTQ, an existing investor, and Lumira Ventures, a new investor in the Company, along with participation by Altium Capital, also a new investor in IMV, together with incumbent investors.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for the clinical development of its lead candidate, DPX-Survivac, currently being assessed in advanced ovarian cancer, as well as in multiple clinical studies in combination with Mercks Keytruda®. The balance of the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding research and development, preclinical and clinical expenses, and corporate costs.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in Canada in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Fred Ors, President and CEO of IMV commented, "We are pleased to welcome both Lumira Ventures and Altium Capital as new investors and thank Fonds de Solidarité FTQ for their leadership in this round of financing. We greatly appreciate the confidence shown in the Company. We look forward to further advancing our existing clinical pipeline and leveraging our unique and proprietary delivery platform against other selected targets including COVID-19.

"Since 1989, the Fonds de Solidarité FTQ has supported the life sciences sector with direct investments in companies and in specialized funds which invest in Québec. More than ever, it is important to proactively support our portfolio companies like IMV that give hope to patients in particular and society in general, whether it be for the fight against cancer or COVID-19, said Didier Leconte, Vice-President for Investments, Life Sciences and Funds of Funds, at the Fonds de Solidarité FTQ.

"We believe that an effective immunotherapy treatment must be capable of eliciting rapid, robust, and long-lasting responses and we have been impressed with the ability of the DPX platform to produce clinical evidence of such type of immune responses. We are happy to support IMV in advancing such a differentiated immunotherapy approach to potentially provide a much needed new treatment option for women with advanced ovarian cancer. said Daniel Hétu, Managing director at Lumira Ventures.

About IMV

IMV Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to making immunotherapy more effective, more broadly applicable, and more widely available to people facing cancer and other serious diseases. IMV is pioneering a new class of immunotherapies based on the Companys proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX). This patented technology leverages a novel mechanism of action that enables the programming of immune cells in vivo, which are aimed at generating powerful new synthetic therapeutic capabilities. IMVs lead candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy that combines the utility of the platform with a target: survivin. IMV is currently assessing DPX-Survivac in advanced ovarian cancer, as well as in a combination therapy in multiple clinical studies with Mercks Keytruda®. IMV is also developing a DPX-based vaccine to fight against COVID-19. Connect at www.imv-inc.com.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities law. All information that addresses activities or developments that we expect to occur in the future is forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In the press release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed use of proceeds of the Private Placement. Such statements should not be regarded as a representation that any of the plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to risks and uncertainties affecting the Company and its products.

The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and those risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in the Companys ongoing filings and in its annual information form filed with the Canadian regulatory authorities on SEDAR as www.sedar.com and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec/edgar. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to read the Companys continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR and on EDGAR.

The Units, Common Shares and Warrants have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Nachrichten zu IMV Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr IMV News
RSS Feed
IMV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu IMV Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.05.2019IMV BuyB. Riley FBR
25.03.2019IMV BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
29.05.2019IMV BuyB. Riley FBR
25.03.2019IMV BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für IMV Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene IMV News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere IMV News
Werbung

Inside

Die Schuldenuhr der Emerging Markets tickt
Vontobel: Der Wettlauf der Pharmakonzerne
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Bären liefern Vorlage
Adidas im Ausverkauf
Webinar - Autopilot mit Einzeltiteln
Podcast mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik: Corona - eine Börsenkrise wie keine andere?
BASF  Aufwärtskorrektur durch?
DZ BANK - Webinar Zusammenfassung: The BIG Picture - Technische Marktanalyse 
Reaktion auf Börsenturbulenzen - Was lernen wir aus der Corona-Krise?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur IMV-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

IMV Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die wichtigsten Tipps für hygienischen Badespaß 
Berliner Mietendeckel muss vors Verfassungsgericht
Nur in Deutschland rufen die Vermieter laut nach Geld vom Staat
Welcher Rasenmäher passt zu mir? So finden Sie den Richtigen!
Mit Geld allein lassen sich Südeuropas Probleme nicht lösen

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX verbucht Gewinne -- Dow über 24.000 Punkten -- Lufthansa verhandelt über Staatshilfe von 9 MrdEuro -- Munich Re mit Gewinneinbruch -- HeidelbergCement, PUMA, Evonik, QIAGEN, Conti im Fokus

Bristol-Myers hält an Ergebniszielen fest. Vodafone will 3G-Netz in Deutschland Mitte 2021 abschalten. H&M brechen die Umsätze weg. Fitch stuft GM ab. VW: Erste Kunden erhalten Zahlungen aus dem Diesel-Vergleich. Haupteigentümer Thiele will in den Knorr-Bremse-Aufsichtsrat. Linde verdient trotz Umsatzschwäche mehr und kappt Prognose - Aktie fällt. Lufthansa-Aktie schwächelt - Bericht über Uneinigkeit über Staatshilfe.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie lange dauert es, bis die Kurse nach der Corona-/Wirtschafts-Krise wieder alte Höchststände erreichen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:12 Uhr
DAX verbucht Gewinne -- Dow über 24.000 Punkten -- Lufthansa verhandelt über Staatshilfe von 9 MrdEuro -- Munich Re mit Gewinneinbruch -- HeidelbergCement, PUMA, Evonik, QIAGEN, Conti im Fokus
Ausland
16:21 Uhr
US-Regierung warnt vor deutscher Amazon-Plattform
Standardwerte
16:17 Uhr
Börsen-Chef Weimer will AR-Amt beim FC Bayern niederlegen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Allianz840400
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
TUITUAG00
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2