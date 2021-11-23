  • Suche
23.11.2021 14:05

IMV Inc. to Present at the Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV) ("IMV or "the Company), a clinical-stage company developing a portfolio of immune-educating cancer therapies based on its novel DPX platform, today announced that IMVs executive management team will be participating in the upcoming Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference.

  • On-demand starting Tuesday, November 23, 2021
  • 11:00 a.m. ET
  • Format: Fireside chat
  • Actual conference: November 30 - December 2, 2021

A webcast of this presentation will be accessible in the 'Events, Webcasts & Presentations' section of IMVs website. The webcast will then be archived, and a copy of the presentation will be available at www.imv-inc.com.

About IMV

IMV Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of immune-educating cancer therapies, based on its novel DPX platform, to treat solid and blood cancers while preserving patients quality of life. We are dedicated to making immunotherapy more effective, more broadly applicable, and more widely available to people facing hard-to-treat cancers We are committed to developing a new class of immunotherapies that balance tolerability and efficacy to treat cancer. The Company is developing a portfolio of novel therapies based on DPX, its versatile immune-educating technology platform, which drives a specific, robust, well-tolerated and persistent anti-tumor immune response, potentially offering long-lasting benefit to patients with solid or blood cancers. IMVs lead compound, maveropepimut-S (MVP-S) is currently being evaluated in a range of oncology applications including neoadjuvant and checkpoint combination settings. MVP-S demonstrated clinical benefit in patients with difficult-to-treat cancers; and safety and tolerability have been seen in more than three hundred patients. IMV is also developing another DPX-based immunotherapy: DPX-SurMAGE, a dual targeted immunotherapy being evaluated in patients with bladder cancer. For more information, visit www.imv-inc.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

IMV Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities law. All information that addresses activities or developments that we expect to occur in the future is forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements use such word as "will, "may, "potential, "believe, "expect, "continue, "anticipate and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In the press release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of the DPX delivery platform to elicit robust immune responses and the versatility and potential of the DPX delivery platform to treat a wide range of disease. However, they should not be regarded as a representation that any of the plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to risks affecting the Company, including access to capital, the successful design and completion of clinical trials and the timely receipt of all regulatory approvals to commence, and then continue, clinical studies and trials and the receipt of all regulatory approvals to commercialize its products. IMV Inc. assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to access capital, the successful and, generally, the timely completion of clinical trials and studies and the receipt of all regulatory approvals as well as other risks detailed from time to time in our ongoing quarterly filings and annual information form. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to read IMVs continuous disclosure documents, including its current annual information form, as well as its audited annual consolidated financial statements which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar

12.11.21
IMV zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
10.11.21
Ausblick: IMV veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
12.08.21
IMV legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
09.08.21
Ausblick: IMV legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
13.05.21
IMV präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
10.05.21
Ausblick: IMV präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
18.03.21
IMV gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
15.03.21
Ausblick: IMV präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

more IMV News
