IMV Inc. to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical stage immuno-oncology
company, today announced that IMV
Chief Executive Officer Frederic Ors will present at the following
investor conferences in June:
Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference
-
Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2019
-
Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
-
Format: Presentation and webcast
-
Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY
The Oppenheimer Summit for Emerging Biotechnology
-
Date: Wednesday, June 26, 2019 to Friday, June 28, 2019
-
Format: Attendance and one-on-one presentations
-
Location: Gurney's Star Island Resort and Marina, Montauk, NY
A copy of each the investor presentations will be available in the events
and presentations section of IMVs website.
Also, a live webcast of IMVs presentation at the Raymond
James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference will be available and
archived for 90 days on the events
and presentations webpage.
IMV Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information under
applicable securities law. All information that addresses activities or
developments that we expect to occur in the future is forward-looking
information. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and
opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In the press
release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited
to, statements regarding the FDA potentially granting accelerated
regulatory approval of DPX-Survivac. However, they should not be
regarded as a representation that any of the plans will be achieved.
Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press
release due to risks affecting the Corporation, including access to
capital, the successful design and completion of clinical trials and the
receipt and timely receipt of all regulatory approvals. IMV Inc. assumes
no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press
release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements
involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and those risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to access
capital, the successful and timely completion of clinical trials, the
receipt of all regulatory approvals and other risks detailed from time
to time in our ongoing quarterly filings and annual information form
Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements
and are encouraged to read IMVs continuous disclosure documents,
including its current annual information form, as well as its audited
annual consolidated financial statements which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and
on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.
About IMV
IMV Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to
making immunotherapy more effective, more broadly applicable, and more
widely available to people facing cancer and other serious diseases. IMV
is pioneering a new class of immunotherapies based on the Companys
proprietary drug delivery platform. This patented technology leverages a
novel mechanism of action that enables the programming of immune cells in
vivo, which are aimed at generating powerful new synthetic
therapeutic capabilities. IMVs lead candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T
cell-activating immunotherapy that combines the utility of the platform
with a target: survivin. IMV is currently assessing DPX-Survivac as a
monotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer, as well as a combination therapy
in multiple clinical studies with Merck. Connect at www.imv-inc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005777/en/