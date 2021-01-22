  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
23.01.2021 01:20

Increased Merger Consideration for Willamette Community Bank

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.01. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Peoples Bank of Commerce (OTCBB: PBCO) ("PBCO or the "Company), and Willamette Community Bank (OTCBB: WMCB), announced today the Boards of Directors for both PBCO and WMCB have unanimously approved an increase to the merger consideration, which will be forthcoming in an Amendment to the Agreement and Plan of Merger between Willamette Community Bank and Peoples Bank of Commerce.

Under the revised terms, the WMCB shareholders which elect a unit of mixed stock and cash consideration will receive 0.6665 shares of PBCO common stock, plus cash in the amount of $1.70. The merger consideration is valued at $20.7 million, or $11.16 per share, which is approximately 100.8% of WMCBs tangible book value as of December 31, 2020 and based on PBCOs closing stock price of $14.20 on January 21, 2021.

"We are very pleased to announce the increased merger consideration to our shareholders and we continue to believe this merger with Peoples Bank of Commerce is in the best interests of Willamette shareholders, said Joan Reukauf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Willamette Community Bank.

"We continue to believe the merger of our two banks will create a larger, stronger and more valuable banking franchise in the state of Oregon. Weve identified some additional cost savings and we believe we have more visibility into 2021 which supports the increased merger consideration, said Ken Trautman, CEO of Peoples Bank of Commerce. "We look forward to the successful completion of the proposed merger.

The transaction is subject to, among other conditions, approval by the shareholders of Peoples Bank of Commerce and Willamette Community Bank, regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Peoples Bank of Commerce and Willamette Community Bank will each convene their respective special meetings of shareholders on February 11, 2021. The WMCB meeting will begin at 10:00am Pacific Time and the PBCO meeting will begin at 2:00pm Pacific Time. The special meetings will be held as virtual meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholders can find details for accessing the meetings in the Joint Proxy Statement.

About Peoples Bank of Commerce

Founded in 1998, Peoples Bank of Commerce is the only locally owned and managed community bank in Southern Oregon. Peoples Bank of Commerce is a full service bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls. Peoples Bank of Commerces stock trades on the over-the-counter market under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the Bank is available in the investor section of the banks website at: www.peoplesbank.bank.

About Willamette Community Bank

Founded in 2003, Willamette Community Bank is a full service bank headquartered in Albany, Oregon and serves customers from three offices located in Albany, Lebanon, and Salem. Willamette Community Banks stock trades on the over-the-counter market under the symbol WMCB. More information can be found at www.willamettecommunitybank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, particularly including but without limitation the risk that one or both parties may experience difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or stockholder approval, or in satisfying other conditions to closing the merger, and there can be no assurance that the merger will be consummated at the time or on the terms currently expected, or at all. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Nachrichten zu People's Bank Of Commerce

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Peoples Bank Of Commerce News
RSS Feed
Peoples Bank Of Commerce zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu People's Bank Of Commerce

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Peoples Bank Of Commerce News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Peoples Bank Of Commerce News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - SIXT: Transporter für den Internetboom
Podcast mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik von der LMU München: Buy & Hold
US Aktien (S&P 500 Index): Noch sind es Gewinnmitnahmen
EuropeFX: Quartalsberichte - so elegant wie ein Tesla
Vontobel: Luxusaktien - Trotz der Pandemie en vogue
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Bei allen Börsenüberlegungen sollte die Antizyklik nicht übersehen werden.
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Neustart für Amerika?
Allvest powered by Allianz macht Altersvorsorge flexibel. Jederzeit Geld ein- & kostenlos auszahlen.
KENN(die)ZAHLEN - Duration und Risikoaufschlag
Das beste ETF-Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Peoples Bank Of Commerce-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Peoples Bank Of Commerce Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Staatsschulden einfach streichen  so realistisch ist dieser (Alp)-Traum
Nebulös, aber mächtig  die EZB ernennt sich zur Retterin Europas
Wirtschaftswachstum zwischen vier und sechs Prozent
Elektroauto gegen Verbrenner  der große Kostenvergleich
Die Baumärkte boomen  und die Heimwerker-Amateure riskieren ihre Gesundheit

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Hamburg setzt auf Wasserstoff
Dividenden: Der große Check - hier gibt es am meisten zu holen
TUI-Aktie: Kapitalerhöhung führt zu Verwässerung - Unsere Einschätzung
SAP-Aktie, Allianz & Co.: Warum die RBI-Analysten die fünf beliebtesten DAX-Werte zum Kauf empfehlen
Pennystocks: Neun deutsche Aktien unter einem Euro

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen gehen ohne starke Ausbrüche aus dem Handel -- VW mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang -- TUI-Belegschaft schrumpft wohl um ein Drittel -- IBM, Intel im Fokus

Investor: Russischer Stromkonzern sollte Uniper-Tochter übernehmen. Schlumberger verdient trotz Umsatzrückgang mehr. BMW schafft CO2-Flottenziel der EU für 2020 locker. Porsche SE erwartet höheren Gewinn für 2020. Investoren verklagen anscheinend Bayer wegen Glyphosat in Deutschland. Vivendi kauft Anteil an spanischem Medienkonglomerat Prisa. ifo: China überholt Deutschland - Weltgrößter Leistungsbilanzüberschuss.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen