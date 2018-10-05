Industry Milestone: Over 15,000 Studies Have Run on Medidata Cloud Platform

More than 15,000 studies have been conducted on the Medidata Cloud, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences, Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO) announced today, making it the industrys largest data repository.

Ranked as the global leader in life science development software revenue1, this milestone highlights the companys position and experience in the market.

Building upon the most comprehensive data assets in clinical research, Medidata applies artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to deliver meaningful insights to over 1,000 customers across every therapeutic area and clinical phase. More than 100,000 professionals are certified on Medidatas platform, and over two million eLearning courses have been completed since 2010.

MEDS & AI: Powering Intelligent Clinical Trials for Sponsors and CROs

The velocity and variety of data is accelerating in clinical trials, making integration and standardization more complex than ever before. To solve for this, Medidata created the Medidata Enterprise Data Store (MEDS), the largest clinical data repository with more than 4.4 million patients. Powered by AI, MEDS leverages innovative technologies to streamline labor intensive steps and improve decision making in the design, execution and review of clinical trials.

Over 100 Medidata data scientists, including former FDA statisticians, designed the Medidata AI framework to optimize the value of data through advanced machine learning, predictive models and natural-language processing. MEDS & AI provide important new insights to clinicians and decision makers in clinical operations, biostatistics, and data management. Among the benefits:

Improve data quality and reduce timelines and regulatory risk using machine learning that automates detection of problematic data points

and reduce timelines and regulatory risk using machine learning that automates detection of problematic data points Optimize protocol design with data-driven insights from thousands of historical clinical trials

with data-driven insights from thousands of historical clinical trials Better inform go/no-go decisions with Medidata Synthetic Control Arms that utilize aggregated data from previous clinical trials

with Medidata Synthetic Control Arms that utilize aggregated data from previous clinical trials Discover biomarkers with machine learning that mines big data sources

that mines big data sources Boost signal detection with proprietary algorithms trained with millions of data points

"Our innovative technology, services and data-driven insights are unmatched in life sciences, allowing us to achieve this significant industry milestone, said Tarek Sherif, chairman and chief executive officer, Medidata. "We built the largest repository of clinical data and maximize its value through AI and analytics, to lead digital transformation within our industry.

"With the life science industry under strong pressure to more quickly and efficiently bring new drugs to market, the clinical trial ecosystem is rapidly evolving and expanding. Medidata is continuing to aggressively invest in growth by strengthening interoperability, adding new capabilities, and expanding access to their platform, says Alan S. Louie, Ph.D., research director, life sciences, IDC Health Insights.

