Industry Milestone: Over 15,000 Studies Have Run on Medidata Cloud Platform

More than 15,000 studies have been conducted on the Medidata Cloud, the
Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences, Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO)
announced today, making it the industrys largest data repository.
Ranked as the global leader in life science development software revenue1,
this milestone highlights the companys position and experience in the
market.
Building upon the most comprehensive data assets in clinical research,
Medidata applies artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to
deliver meaningful insights to over 1,000
customers across every therapeutic area and clinical phase. More
than 100,000 professionals are certified on Medidatas platform, and
over two million eLearning courses have been completed since 2010.
MEDS & AI: Powering Intelligent Clinical Trials for Sponsors and CROs
The velocity and variety of data is accelerating in clinical trials,
making integration and standardization more complex than ever before. To
solve for this, Medidata created the Medidata
Enterprise Data Store (MEDS), the largest clinical data repository
with more than 4.4 million patients. Powered by AI, MEDS leverages
innovative technologies to streamline labor intensive steps and improve
decision making in the design, execution and review of clinical trials.
Over 100 Medidata data scientists, including former FDA statisticians,
designed the Medidata AI framework to optimize the value of data through
advanced machine learning, predictive models and natural-language
processing. MEDS & AI provide important new insights to clinicians and
decision makers in clinical operations, biostatistics, and data
management. Among the benefits:
-
Improve data quality and reduce timelines and regulatory risk
using machine learning that automates detection of problematic data
points
-
Optimize protocol design with data-driven insights from
thousands of historical clinical trials
-
Better inform go/no-go decisions with Medidata Synthetic
Control Arms that utilize aggregated data from previous clinical trials
-
Discover biomarkers with machine learning that mines big data
sources
-
Boost signal detection with proprietary algorithms trained with
millions of data points
"Our innovative technology, services and data-driven insights are
unmatched in life sciences, allowing us to achieve this significant
industry milestone, said Tarek Sherif, chairman and chief executive
officer, Medidata. "We built the largest repository of clinical data and
maximize its value through AI and analytics, to lead digital
transformation within our industry.
"With the life science industry under strong pressure to more quickly
and efficiently bring new drugs to market, the clinical trial ecosystem
is rapidly evolving and expanding. Medidata is continuing to
aggressively invest in growth by strengthening interoperability, adding
new capabilities, and expanding access to their platform, says Alan S.
Louie, Ph.D., research director, life sciences, IDC Health Insights.
