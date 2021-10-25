  • Suche
25.10.2021 14:15

Infineon Achieves GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title With Dependable Electronics Onboard an EV and Longest Journey in a Single Country

Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), a world leader in semiconductors for mobility, energy efficiency and the IoT, announced it has attained a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title, through its sponsorship of the VW ID.4 USA tour, in conjunction with drivers, Rainer Zietlow and Derek Collins. The record was set for the longest journey by an electric vehicle (EV) in a single country, crossing 35,840.67 miles between July 13, 2021 to October 18, 2021. The drive route incorporated five Infineon sites, including Livonia, MI; San Jose, CA; El Segundo, CA; Austin, TX; and Washington D.C.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005303/en/

The VW ID.4 contains more than 50 Infineon semiconductors, including power semiconductors, microcontrollers and driver ICs. At the heart of the electric drivetrain is a power module from the HybridPACK Drive product family for the conversion of energy between the battery and motor. Looking beyond the car, semiconductors from Infineon also play an important role in the electric charging infrastructure and enable faster charging.

"Making the world an easier, safer and greener world with our technology is Infineons mission, said Lars Ullrich, Vice President of Automotive, Infineon Technologies Americas. "Infineon is committed to being carbon neutral by 2030, and electrical vehicles and vehicle electrification are also big steps toward less carbon emission. This world record further confirms that energy efficient EVs are not range limited and that charging infrastructure is accessible throughout the country. We are excited about this great achievement, which was enabled by dependable electronics from Infineon, and applaud the drivers and team support across the globe to make this happen.

Infineon powers eMobility

Infineon offers the broadest automotive portfolio of products and technologies in the semiconductor industry, including power semiconductors that are at the heart of eMobility. Along with comprehensive system expertise for electric drives, Infineon offers full system solutions addressing all xEV segments including pure EVs, hybrid EVs, and EVs based on emerging hydrogen technology. Today, Infineon power semiconductors can be found in around 10 million electrified cars on the road. In 2021, nearly six million plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles would be produced. Infineon estimates that about half of inverters built into these vehicles are fitted with the companys chips and modules. By the end of this decade, more than 60% of all newly registered vehicles should be partially or fully electric.

The ID.4 is Volkswagens first all-electric SUV and the brands first global EV. At launch in the U.S., it is powered by an 82 kWh (gross) battery pack and has an EPA-estimated range of 250 miles in ID.4 1st Edition and Pro S rear-wheel-drive models. At a public DC fast-charging station, with 125 kW charging, the ID.4 can go from five to 80 percent charged in about 38 minutes.

To learn about Infineons contribution to eMobility, go to: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/mobility/electric/

About Guinness World Records

Whats the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records (GWR) back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multimedia brand, with offices in London, New York, Beijing, Tokyo, and Dubai. Today, GWR delivers world class content, not just through books, but via TV shows, social media, and live events. Every year, GWRs in-house consultancy helps thousands of brands, businesses, and organizations to harness the power of record breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and marketing solutions  engaging audiences, creating captivating, shareable content, and telling authentic stories that generate genuine media impact.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. In the 2020 fiscal year (ending 30 September), Infineon reported revenue of more than 8.5 billion with a workforce of some 46,700 people worldwide. Following the acquisition of the US company Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in April 2020, Infineon is now a global top 10 semiconductor company.

Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Further information is available at www.infineon.com.

This press release is available online at www.infineon.com/press.

Follow us: Twitter  Facebook  LinkedIn

Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen