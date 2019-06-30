finanzen.net
05.08.2019 23:00
InnerWorkings Acquires Madden Communications Marketing Execution Business

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing execution firm, announced today the acquisition of Illinois-based Madden Communications marketing execution business.

Over its 60-year history, Madden has developed an innovative marketing execution offering, with a focus in creative services, sourcing, and logistics. Key contracts InnerWorkings will add through this transaction include management of the point of sale collateral and branded merchandise for MillerCoors and Mikes Hard Lemonade, further growing InnerWorkings extensive roster of terrific brands in the beer, wine, and spirits vertical.

"This transaction offers a unique opportunity to leverage what each company does best to drive more value together, said Rich Stoddart, Chief Executive Officer of InnerWorkings. "InnerWorkings global platform and unmatched position in the beer, wine, and spirits marketing supply chain will be transformative for Maddens longstanding clients in this vertical. Maddens capabilities in logistics and creative services add scale, technology, and expertise to these growing areas of the InnerWorkings solution.

"InnerWorkings has the right platform and the necessary scale to support our clients in driving excellence in their marketing organizations, said Sean Madden, President of Madden Communications. "This transaction is a fantastic outcome for Maddens employees and clients.

The transaction closed on August 1, 2019.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is the leading global marketing execution firm serving Fortune 1000 brands across a wide range of industries. As a comprehensive outsourced enterprise solution, the Company leverages proprietary technology, an extensive supplier network and deep domain expertise to streamline the production of branded materials and retail experiences across geographies and formats. InnerWorkings is headquartered in Chicago, IL and employs 2,100 individuals to support global clients in the execution of multi-faceted brand campaigns in every major market around the world. Among the many industries InnerWorkings serves are: retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, not-for-profits, healthcare, food & beverage, broadcasting & cable, automotive, and transportation. For more information visit: www.inwk.com.

