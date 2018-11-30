InnerWorkings Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

InnerWorkings,
Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing execution firm,
today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31,
2019. For all non-GAAP references below, please refer to the non-GAAP
reconciliation tables at the end of this release for more information.
"Our pursuit of operational excellence and cost reduction measures have
not impacted our ability to maintain strong partnerships with our
existing client base and attract additional large, global brands, said
Chief Executive Officer Rich Stoddart. "We have been awarded more new
business in the first four months of 2019 than we had at this point in
any prior year. We expect to continue positive momentum through 2019,
solidly positioning us on our path toward profitable growth.
Financial and Business Highlights
-
Gross revenue was $267.2 million in the first quarter of 2019, a
decrease of 3% compared to $274.5 million in the first quarter of
2018. Excluding currency impacts, first quarter gross revenue
increased 1% compared to the same period of last year.
-
Gross profit (net revenue) was $61.2 million, or 22.9% of gross
revenue in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $66.1 million, or
24.1% of revenue, in the same period of last year. Excluding the
impact of write-offs related to the previous exit of certain client
work, first quarter gross margin would have been 23.2%.
-
Net loss for the first quarter of 2019 was $(2.5) million, or $(0.05)
per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(1.7) million, or $(0.03)
per diluted share in the first quarter of 2018. First quarter 2019 net
loss included $3.9 million of restructuring charges related to the
previously-announced cost reduction plan.
-
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2019 was
$0.02, compared to a loss of $(0.02) in the first quarter of 2018.
-
Adjusted EBITDA was $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2019,
compared to $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2018.
-
Additional work from new and existing clients awarded to date in 2019
amounts to approximately $75 million of annual revenue at full
run-rate. The latest of these wins include new partnerships with one
of the largest producers of consumer discretionary products and a
global manufacturer of home improvement products.
"I am encouraged by the progress our teams are making to improve the
efficiency of our operations, which is reflected in our sequential
reduction in SG&A this quarter, said Don Pearson, Chief Financial
Officer. "With the assistance of third-party experts, we are at an
advanced planning stage of the second phase of cost reduction
initiatives. Implementing these plans is expected to deliver $3 million
of cost savings in the second half of 2019 and another $12 million in
2020 and beyond. This is a key step to create an operating platform that
will enable sustainable profitable growth.
Outlook
The Company is maintaining its guidance for 2019. Revenue is expected to
be in a range of $1.15 to $1.18 billion, which represents growth of 3%
to 5% compared to 2018. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of
$42 to $46 million, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for
2019 is expected to be $0.20 to $0.24.
Conference Call
Rich Stoddart, Chief Executive Officer, and Don Pearson, Chief Financial
Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results today at
4:00 p.m. Central time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time).
The phone number to access the conference call is (877) 771-7024. A live
audio webcast of the call will be available through InnerWorkings'
website at http://investor.inwk.com/events.
A replay of the webcast will be available later today at the same
location.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes the following financial measures defined as
"non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP
diluted earnings per share and constant currency revenue. The Company
believes these measures provide useful information to investors because
they provide further insights into the Companys financial performance.
These measures are also used by management in its financial and
operational decision-making and evaluation of overall performance. With
respect to constant currency, we believe such presentation allows
investors to measure our financial performance exclusive of foreign
currency exchange fluctuations more clearly. Constant currency revenue
is calculated by retranslating current period revenue at a consistent
rate with the prior period results. This approach is based on the
pricing currency for each country, which is typically the functional
currency. The presentation of this financial information, which is not
prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles,
is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the
financial information prepared and presented in accordance with
generally accepted accounting principles. For a reconciliation of these
non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures,
please see the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP diluted
earnings per share, and constant currency included in this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains statements relating to future results. These
statements are forward-looking statements under the federal securities
laws. We can give no assurance that any future results discussed in
these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements
represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as
representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are
subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our
actual results to differ materially from the statements contained in
this release. For a discussion of important factors that could affect
our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings, including the "Risk
Factors section of our most recently filed Form 10-K.
About InnerWorkings
InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is the leading global marketing
execution firm serving Fortune 1000 brands across a wide range of
industries. As a comprehensive outsourced enterprise solution, the
Company leverages proprietary technology, an extensive supplier network
and deep domain expertise to streamline the production of branded
materials and retail experiences across geographies and formats.
InnerWorkings is headquartered in Chicago, IL and employs 2,100
individuals to support global clients in the execution of multi-faceted
brand campaigns in every major market around the world. InnerWorkings
serves many industries, including: retail, financial services,
hospitality, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, healthcare, food &
beverage, broadcasting & cable, automotive, and transportation. For more
information visit: www.inwk.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
267,239
|
|
|
$
|
274,539
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
206,043
|
|
|
208,472
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
61,196
|
|
|
66,067
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
55,805
|
|
|
61,167
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
2,617
|
|
|
3,659
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
3,934
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income from operations
|
|
|
|
(1,160
|
)
|
|
1,241
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
62
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
(2,745
|
)
|
|
(1,568
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
(740
|
)
|
|
(846
|
)
|
Total other expense
|
|
|
|
(3,387
|
)
|
|
(2,352
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(4,547
|
)
|
|
(1,111
|
)
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
|
(2,085
|
)
|
|
573
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
$
|
(2,462
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,684
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic loss per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
Diluted loss per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding basic
|
|
|
|
51,830
|
|
|
53,716
|
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding diluted
|
|
|
|
51,830
|
|
|
53,716
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
25,851
|
|
|
$
|
26,770
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
184,359
|
|
|
193,253
|
|
Unbilled revenue
|
|
|
|
51,166
|
|
|
46,474
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
46,927
|
|
|
56,001
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
|
14,245
|
|
|
16,982
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
36,188
|
|
|
34,106
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
358,736
|
|
|
373,586
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
35,952
|
|
|
82,933
|
|
Intangibles and other assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
152,181
|
|
|
152,158
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
9,301
|
|
|
9,828
|
|
Right of use assets
|
|
|
|
39,391
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
1,073
|
|
|
1,195
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
|
3,486
|
|
|
2,976
|
|
Total intangibles and other assets
|
|
|
|
205,432
|
|
|
166,157
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
600,120
|
|
|
$
|
622,676
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
149,813
|
|
|
158,449
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
31,339
|
|
|
35,474
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
20,945
|
|
|
17,614
|
|
Revolving credit facility - current
|
|
|
|
138,923
|
|
|
142,736
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
31,493
|
|
|
26,231
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
372,513
|
|
|
380,504
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
|
|
35,044
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
8,268
|
|
|
8,178
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,986
|
|
|
50,903
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
417,811
|
|
|
439,585
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
6
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
240,734
|
|
|
239,960
|
|
Treasury stock at cost
|
|
|
|
(81,471
|
)
|
|
(81,471
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
(23,562
|
)
|
|
(24,309
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
46,602
|
|
|
48,905
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
182,309
|
|
|
183,091
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
600,120
|
|
|
$
|
622,676
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
$
|
(2,462
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,684
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
2,617
|
|
|
3,659
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
739
|
|
|
1,417
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Bad debt provision
|
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
538
|
|
Implementation cost amortization
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
|
125
|
|
Other operating activities
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
52
|
|
Change in assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue
|
|
|
|
3,924
|
|
|
24,165
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
9,149
|
|
|
2,131
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
2,941
|
|
Change in liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
(8,351
|
)
|
|
(20,922
|
)
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
(870
|
)
|
|
21,857
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
5,492
|
|
|
34,309
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
(3,345
|
)
|
|
(2,874
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(3,345
|
)
|
|
(2,874
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net repayments of revolving credit facility
|
|
|
|
(3,800
|
)
|
|
(9,023
|
)
|
Net short-term secured borrowings (repayments)
|
|
|
|
1,256
|
|
|
(1,986
|
)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8,048
|
)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
7
|
|
Payment of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
|
(585
|
)
|
|
|
|
Other financing activities
|
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
(67
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
(3,095
|
)
|
|
(19,117
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
594
|
|
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(919
|
)
|
|
12,912
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
|
|
26,770
|
|
|
30,562
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
|
|
$
|
25,851
|
|
|
$
|
43,474
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings
Per Share
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
$
|
(2,462
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,684
|
)
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
|
(2,085
|
)
|
|
573
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
(98
|
)
|
|
(62
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
2,745
|
|
|
1,568
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
740
|
|
|
846
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
2,617
|
|
|
3,659
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
739
|
|
|
1,417
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
3,934
|
|
|
|
|
Professional fees related to ASC 606 implementation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,033
|
|
Executive search fees
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
Restatement-related professional fees
|
|
|
|
365
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,575
|
|
|
$
|
7,350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
$
|
(2,462
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,684
|
)
|
Restructuring charges, net of tax
|
|
|
|
3,030
|
|
|
|
|
Restatement-related professional fees, net of tax
|
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
|
|
Executive search fees, net of tax
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
Professional fees related to ASC 606 implementation, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
760
|
|
Adjusted net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
900
|
|
|
$
|
(924
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted
|
|
|
|
51,895
|
|
|
53,716
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190509005863/en/