finanzen.net
09.05.2019 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

InnerWorkings Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing execution firm, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2019. For all non-GAAP references below, please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation tables at the end of this release for more information.

"Our pursuit of operational excellence and cost reduction measures have not impacted our ability to maintain strong partnerships with our existing client base and attract additional large, global brands, said Chief Executive Officer Rich Stoddart. "We have been awarded more new business in the first four months of 2019 than we had at this point in any prior year. We expect to continue positive momentum through 2019, solidly positioning us on our path toward profitable growth.

Financial and Business Highlights

  • Gross revenue was $267.2 million in the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of 3% compared to $274.5 million in the first quarter of 2018. Excluding currency impacts, first quarter gross revenue increased 1% compared to the same period of last year.
  • Gross profit (net revenue) was $61.2 million, or 22.9% of gross revenue in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $66.1 million, or 24.1% of revenue, in the same period of last year. Excluding the impact of write-offs related to the previous exit of certain client work, first quarter gross margin would have been 23.2%.
  • Net loss for the first quarter of 2019 was $(2.5) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(1.7) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share in the first quarter of 2018. First quarter 2019 net loss included $3.9 million of restructuring charges related to the previously-announced cost reduction plan.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2019 was $0.02, compared to a loss of $(0.02) in the first quarter of 2018.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2018.
  • Additional work from new and existing clients awarded to date in 2019 amounts to approximately $75 million of annual revenue at full run-rate. The latest of these wins include new partnerships with one of the largest producers of consumer discretionary products and a global manufacturer of home improvement products.

"I am encouraged by the progress our teams are making to improve the efficiency of our operations, which is reflected in our sequential reduction in SG&A this quarter, said Don Pearson, Chief Financial Officer. "With the assistance of third-party experts, we are at an advanced planning stage of the second phase of cost reduction initiatives. Implementing these plans is expected to deliver $3 million of cost savings in the second half of 2019 and another $12 million in 2020 and beyond. This is a key step to create an operating platform that will enable sustainable profitable growth.

Outlook

The Company is maintaining its guidance for 2019. Revenue is expected to be in a range of $1.15 to $1.18 billion, which represents growth of 3% to 5% compared to 2018. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $42 to $46 million, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for 2019 is expected to be $0.20 to $0.24.

Conference Call

Rich Stoddart, Chief Executive Officer, and Don Pearson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 4:00 p.m. Central time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time).

The phone number to access the conference call is (877) 771-7024. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through InnerWorkings' website at http://investor.inwk.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available later today at the same location.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as "non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and constant currency revenue. The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors because they provide further insights into the Companys financial performance. These measures are also used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and evaluation of overall performance. With respect to constant currency, we believe such presentation allows investors to measure our financial performance exclusive of foreign currency exchange fluctuations more clearly. Constant currency revenue is calculated by retranslating current period revenue at a consistent rate with the prior period results. This approach is based on the pricing currency for each country, which is typically the functional currency. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures, please see the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and constant currency included in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements relating to future results. These statements are forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. We can give no assurance that any future results discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. For a discussion of important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings, including the "Risk Factors section of our most recently filed Form 10-K.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is the leading global marketing execution firm serving Fortune 1000 brands across a wide range of industries. As a comprehensive outsourced enterprise solution, the Company leverages proprietary technology, an extensive supplier network and deep domain expertise to streamline the production of branded materials and retail experiences across geographies and formats. InnerWorkings is headquartered in Chicago, IL and employs 2,100 individuals to support global clients in the execution of multi-faceted brand campaigns in every major market around the world. InnerWorkings serves many industries, including: retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, healthcare, food & beverage, broadcasting & cable, automotive, and transportation. For more information visit: www.inwk.com.

     
 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 
 
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019   2018
 
Revenue $ 267,239 $ 274,539
Cost of goods sold 206,043   208,472  
Gross profit 61,196 66,067
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses 55,805 61,167
Depreciation and amortization 2,617 3,659
Restructuring charges 3,934     
(Loss) income from operations (1,160 ) 1,241
Other income (expense):
Interest income 98 62
Interest expense (2,745 ) (1,568 )
Other, net (740 ) (846 )
Total other expense (3,387 ) (2,352 )
Loss before income taxes (4,547 ) (1,111 )
Income tax (benefit) expense (2,085 ) 573  
Net loss $ (2,462 ) $ (1,684 )
 
Basic loss per share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.03 )
Diluted loss per share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.03 )
 
Weighted-average shares outstanding  basic 51,830 53,716
Weighted-average shares outstanding  diluted 51,830 53,716
       
 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

 
 
March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,851 $ 26,770
Accounts receivable, net 184,359 193,253
Unbilled revenue 51,166 46,474
Inventories 46,927 56,001
Prepaid expenses 14,245 16,982
Other current assets 36,188   34,106  
Total current assets 358,736 373,586
Property and equipment, net 35,952 82,933
Intangibles and other assets:
Goodwill 152,181 152,158
Intangible assets, net 9,301 9,828
Right of use assets 39,391 
Deferred income taxes 1,073 1,195
Other non-current assets 3,486   2,976  
Total intangibles and other assets 205,432   166,157  
Total assets $ 600,120   $ 622,676  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable 149,813 158,449
Accrued expenses 31,339 35,474
Deferred revenue 20,945 17,614
Revolving credit facility - current 138,923 142,736
Other current liabilities 31,493   26,231  
Total current liabilities 372,513 380,504
Lease liabilities 35,044 
Deferred income taxes 8,268 8,178
Other non-current liabilities 1,986   50,903  
Total liabilities 417,811 439,585
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock 6 6
Additional paid-in capital 240,734 239,960
Treasury stock at cost (81,471 ) (81,471 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,562 ) (24,309 )
Retained earnings 46,602   48,905  
Total stockholders' equity 182,309   183,091  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 600,120   $ 622,676  
     
 

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 
 
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019   2018
 
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss $ (2,462 ) $ (1,684 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 2,617 3,659
Stock-based compensation expense 739 1,417
Deferred income taxes  30
Bad debt provision 385 538
Implementation cost amortization 143 125
Other operating activities 102 52
Change in assets:
Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue 3,924 24,165
Inventories 9,149 2,131
Prepaid expenses and other assets 116 2,941
Change in liabilities:
Accounts payable (8,351 ) (20,922 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities (870 ) 21,857  
Net cash provided by operating activities 5,492 34,309
 
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment (3,345 ) (2,874 )
Net cash used in investing activities (3,345 ) (2,874 )
 
Cash flows from financing activities
Net repayments of revolving credit facility (3,800 ) (9,023 )
Net short-term secured borrowings (repayments) 1,256 (1,986 )
Repurchases of common stock  (8,048 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 63 7
Payment of debt issuance costs (585 ) 
Other financing activities (29 ) (67 )
Net cash used in financing activities (3,095 ) (19,117 )
 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 29   594  
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (919 ) 12,912
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 26,770   30,562  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 25,851   $ 43,474  
     
 

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 
 
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019   2018
 
Net loss $ (2,462 ) $ (1,684 )
Income tax (benefit) expense (2,085 ) 573
Interest income (98 ) (62 )
Interest expense 2,745 1,568
Other, net 740 846
Depreciation and amortization 2,617 3,659
Stock-based compensation expense 739 1,417
Restructuring charges 3,934 
Professional fees related to ASC 606 implementation  1,033
Executive search fees 80 
Restatement-related professional fees 365     
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,575   $ 7,350  
 
 
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019 2018
 
Net loss $ (2,462 ) $ (1,684 )
Restructuring charges, net of tax 3,030 
Restatement-related professional fees, net of tax 272 
Executive search fees, net of tax 60 
Professional fees related to ASC 606 implementation, net of tax    760  
Adjusted net income (loss) $ 900 $ (924 )
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 51,895   53,716  
Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.02   $ (0.02 )

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu InnerWorkings IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.05.19
Ausblick: InnerWorkings stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
03.03.19
Ausblick: InnerWorkings veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
06.11.18
Ausblick: InnerWorkings legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
31.07.18
Ausblick: InnerWorkings informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
29.05.18
Ausblick: InnerWorkings vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr InnerWorkings News
RSS Feed
InnerWorkings zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu InnerWorkings IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.08.2018InnerWorkings Mkt PerformBarrington Research
13.03.2018InnerWorkings BuyLake Street
31.10.2017InnerWorkings BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.10.2017InnerWorkings BuyLake Street
10.05.2017InnerWorkings OutperformBarrington Research
13.03.2018InnerWorkings BuyLake Street
31.10.2017InnerWorkings BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.10.2017InnerWorkings BuyLake Street
10.05.2017InnerWorkings OutperformBarrington Research
27.02.2017InnerWorkings OutperformBarrington Research
01.08.2018InnerWorkings Mkt PerformBarrington Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für InnerWorkings IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene InnerWorkings News

07.05.19Ausblick: InnerWorkings stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Weitere InnerWorkings News
Anzeige

Inside

Das Risikomanagement von Scalable Capital
Preis für Gold könnte mit fallenden Aktien ausbrechen
SOCIETE GENERALE: STAYHIGH- UND STAYLOW-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF GOLD
Continental sucht nach Aufträgen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones steuert Zielbereich an
Diese Branche hat die Verluste aus dem Jahresschlussquartal bereits wieder aufgeholt!
DZ BANK - Vinci: Erstes Quartal 2019 mit Rekord bei Auftragsbestand
Vontobel: Tesla für alle Markterwartungen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur InnerWorkings-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

InnerWorkings Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Grundstücke sind der echte Preistreiber
Das deutsche Bau-Debakel wird zum Problem für die Mieter
Uber will an die Börse gehen
Topfpflanzen vor Spätfrost schützen  so geht es richtig
Investoren setzen weiterhin auf britische Start-Ups

News von

100 Jahre Börsenparty: Warum Experten jetzt zum Einstieg raten
DAX: Weitere Gewinnmitnahmen sind nicht auszuschließen
Commerzbank-Aktie: Geldhaus macht weniger Gewinn - Kein Kurswechsel
DAX über 12.100 Punkten - Munich Re nach Zahlen im Minus
Erneuter Hackerangriff auf eine der größten Bitcoin-Börsen

News von

Mitarbeiter berichten: So wichtig sind Apple die eigenen Kunden wirklich
Tesla, Audi und Co.: Die 10 E-Autos mit der größten Reichweite
Bafin-Präsident warnt: Dem Finanzsystem in Deutschland könnte bald die nächste Krise drohen
US-Notenbank schlägt Alarm: Parallelen zu riskanten Hypothekendarlehen vor Finanzkrise bedrohen Wirtschaft
Trump-Klage: Deutsche Bank wollte Manhattan dominieren - jetzt rächt sich der Traum

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt unter 12.000 Punkten -- US-Börsen im Minus -- Deutsche Telekom mit Gewinnanstieg -- Continental verdient weniger -- METRO, SLM Solutions, JENOPTIK, HeidelbergCement im Fokus

USA machen Erhöhung von Sonderzöllen gegen China offiziell. Disney liefert starke Zahlen. Cronos-Aktie in Rot: Cannabis-Konzern macht überraschend Gewinn. Intel rechnet die nächsten drei Jahre mit niedrigem Umsatzwachstum. Investitionen lasten auf ProSiebenSat.1. HeidelbergCement übertrifft die Erwartungen. Rheinmetall übertrifft Erwartungen. Bitcoin steigt über 6000 Dollar.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 18 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die teuersten Scheidungen
Diesen Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich in Ihrem Depot?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:02 Uhr
DAX schließt unter 12.000 Punkten -- US-Börsen im Minus -- Deutsche Telekom mit Gewinnanstieg -- Continental verdient weniger -- METRO, SLM Solutions, JENOPTIK, HeidelbergCement im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:32 Uhr
So kann man schon mit 50 Euro in Immobilien der Spitzenklasse investieren
Aktie im Fokus
22:19 Uhr
GoPro schlägt Erwartungen - Verlust geringer als befürchtet - Aktie nachbörslich volatil
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Allianz840400
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
SteinhoffA14XB9
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Lufthansa AG823212